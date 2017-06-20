 Wednesday, June 21, 2017 84.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Say Case Of 2 Dead Bodies Found In Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery "Gang Motivated"; Victims Were Thomas Holder, 17-Year-Old

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Two men were found dead in the Highland Memorial Gardens on Tuesday morning, and a double homicide investigation is underway. Police say the case was "gang motivated."

One victim was identified as Thomas Holder, 20. The other victim was 17.

Former City Councilman Manny Rico discovered the bodies as he was inspecting some tombstones his company had produced. He asked a caretaker to call police.

The bodies were near the back of the cemetery.

Upon police arrival, it was confirmed that both victims were deceased. Their injuries appeared to be consistent with that of gunshot wounds.

Police extended a crime scene to cover the surrounding property of the Highland Memorial Gardens.

Due to the size of the crime scene, the Chattanooga Police Academy was called in to assist with the search for evidence.

The cadets were able to search the property with and under the direction of investigators.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are investigating the incident and following all leads.

The Chattanooga Police Department has set up a newly-formed Homicide Tip Line. Callers can remain anonymous and all tips go directly to the investigators at 423-643-5100.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100.  


