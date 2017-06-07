Businessman Bill Lee Raises $1.3 Million In First Major Fundraiser For Governor Race

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Williamson County businessman Bill Lee said his campaign for governor raised $1.3 million at his first major fundraising event. The event took place Tuesday evening at legendary performer Michael W. Smith’s barn in Franklin.

“We are humbled to see so much support from across Tennessee, said Mr. Lee. “I am currently traveling the state, hitting all 95 counties in 95 days, and I am delighted to see that Tennesseans are joining this effort to help ensure Tennesseans have a good job, great schools and safe neighborhoods.

“We are extremely grateful to the voters in Tennessee who are inspired by Bill’s leadership and vision and are feeling compelled to invest in him,” said Lee Campaign Finance Chairman Stuart McWhorter. “We know that Bill’s message is resonating with people across Tennessee, and this is just the beginning of our efforts. I am excited to see what lies ahead for this campaign.”

The Lee campaign announced that Anna McDonald, the former finance director for the Tennessee Republican Party, has joined the team as finance director for the campaign.

“Bill Lee is one of the most inspiring and admirable business leaders in Tennessee, and I am honored to join his team,” said Ms. McDonald. “We are building a statewide network that is growing daily as more people get to know Bill and see first-hand that he is the right person to lead our state.”

Mr. Lee, 57, officially filed as a candidate on April 24 and immediately began a “95 Counties in 95 Days RV Tour” of Tennessee.

Mr. Lee is chairman of Lee Company, a family-owned construction, facilities and home services company with offices and operations throughout Middle Tennessee, Northern Alabama and Southern Kentucky. Lee Company employs more than 1,100 people and has annual revenue in excess of $225 million.

Mr. Lee is a graduate of Franklin High School and Auburn University. In his early years at Lee Company, Lee earned Master Plumber certification and became president of the company in 1992. He currently serves on the Belmont University Board of Trustees, is president of Tennesseans for Economic Growth and is past chairman of the YMCA of Middle Tennessee and former member of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. He serves on the board of Men of Valor Prison Ministry and has been involved with faith-based ministries in Africa, Central America, Haiti and Iraq.

In addition to his work with Lee Company, Mr. Lee is also active in Triple L Ranch, a fourth-generation family farm, which operates a 1,000-acre, 400-head Hereford cattle operation, providing natural beef to farmers markets and farm to table restaurants throughout Middle Tennessee.

Bill Lee and his wife Maria live on their family farm in Williamson County. Mr. Lee has four children – Jessica (Lee) Stowell, 30; twin sons Jacob and Caleb (26); and Sarah Kate Lee, 21.