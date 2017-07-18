Nix Charged After He Steals Chevy Equinox With 5-Month-Old Boy Inside

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Terry Gene Nix, 37, has been arrested after stealing an SUV with a five-month-old child in it on Monday.

Officers from the Chattanooga Police Department were dispatched at 6 p.m. to 6200 Lee Highway on an 'auto theft in progress' call. Upon arrival, officers were informed that the mother had entered the Mapco convenience store leaving her vehicle parked on the lot. It was unlocked and running. The mother returned to find her 2012 Chevy Equinox missing along with her five-month-old son who was inside the vehicle.

The mother had stopped at the store to get a phone charger.

Police immediately issued a BOLO on the vehicle to all officers in the area. Minutes later, after hearing the BOLO, another CPD officer observed the suspect driving a vehicle fitting that description. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle near the 2300 block of 4th Avenue. The officer observed an infant in the rear seat of the vehicle and the defendant was immediately taken into custody.

Hamilton County EMS examined the baby and determined he was not harmed or injured. Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are still investigating the incident.

Nix was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and theft of property over $10,000.

He told police he initially did not notice that a child was inside.

Some items belonging to Nix were found on the rear seat next to the child's car seat.

It was the second incident in two days in Chattanooga in which vehicles were stolen with a child in them. Both children were quickly found and were unharmed.