Validated Gang Member Shot And Killed At Hamilton Inn On Rossville Boulevard On Sunday Afternoon

Sunday, July 2, 2017

Chattanooga Police said a validated gang member was shot and killed at the Hamilton Inn on Rossville Boulevard on Sunday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Damico Lawrence, 27.

Police responded at 3:03 p.m. to a person shot call in the 2700 block of Rossville Boulevard.

Upon arrival police found the victim in a room at the Hamilton Inn, He was deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's facility.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are following all actionable leads at this time.





