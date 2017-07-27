Inmate In Critical Condition After Attempting Suicide At Hamilton County Jail

Thursday, July 27, 2017

An inmate at the Hamilton County Jail attempted to hang himself on Thursday.

Upon finding the inmate, emergency personnel at the jail were immediately notified and responded with medical aid as well immediate notification was made to HCEMS.





The inmate was transported emergency via HCEMS to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition.





The name of the inmate is not being released until proper notification has been made to the next-of-kin.





Detectives have responded to the jail to investigate the incident.