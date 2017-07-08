Police Blotter: Woman's Purse Stolen While She Is Visiting Husband's Grave; Woman Says Neighbors Drilling Under Her House

Saturday, July 8, 2017

Police said a woman's purse was stolen while she was visiting her husband's grave. The woman parked her vehicle on Caine Road near Hamiliton Memorial Gardens. When she returned to her vehicle she discovered that her purse had been stolen. It contained her wallet, drivers license, Social Security card, check book and bank cards. She stated that her doors were unlocked when her purse was stolen.

* * *

A woman on Bowman Lane said her 1998 Nissan Altima was parked in her driveway, unlocked, and between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. someone broke into her vehicle. She said the vehicle was rummaged through and all doors and trunk were left open. Her Coach wallet, which contained $50 cash, her drivers license and four credit cards, was taken.

* * *

A police sergeant was flagged down near the 6200 block of Shallowford Road by a woman who said she was in a road rage event with a black male driver and black female passenger in a white Kia SUV. She said the occupants in the KIA yelled at her and threw some sort of substance on her vehicle. She said they and their vehicle reeked of marijuana.

* * *

olice responded to a black lab locked in a hot car at the Walmart on Gunbarrel Road. Police managed to open the vehicle by unlocking a door that was slightly open. Police then put the dog into a patrol vehicle and gave the dog water. Police notified McKamey Animal Center of the situation and they responded. The woman was given many citations from McKamey and was given back the dog. The vehicle she was driving had not been registered since 2016. The woman called a friend to come and pick up her passenger, the dog and herself from the parking lot.

* * *

At the Quality Suites on Shallowford Road, the manager said an unknown person had been calling over a hundred times during the day mad about the hotel's return policy. The manager said that the caller was calling about a room that was rented for Friday by Austin Lauren. On Friday, Ms. Lauren came to the hotel at 10 a.m. and the room that she reserved was not ready and still needed to be cleaned. He said Ms. Lauren left the hotel and never returned. The unknown caller wanted the hotel to return Ms. Lauren's money because she never stayed at the hotel. The unknown caller called the hotel 10 times while police were on the scene. When police answered the phone the unknown caller would not say anything to police, but as soon as the phone was hung up the caller would call back. Police then informed the owner to call EPB to block that number from calling the business. EPB informed the owner that the person was calling from a unknown number and that they could not block the number. They could only block all unknown numbers from calling the business. The owner agreed to have all unknown numbers blocked from calling the business.

* * *

The owner of a unit on Clio Avenue said his renter called him and said a bonding agent kicked the front door open and damaged it. After investigating, dispatch stated that a bonding company went to this location looking for a person. This happen around 6:30 a.m. LeTicia Roblero said an agent with this bonding company threaten to taze her if she went to call police. She said the agent turned the tazer on and let it arc.

* * *

A clerk at the CVS on Gunbarrel Road said an unknown white female concealed store items without offering payment. The clerk confronted the woman, who became uncooperative refusing to return the items and left the store. She left in a red sedan driven by an unknown white male. The miscellaneous merchandise totaling $146.92 was recovered. The would-be shoplifter left behind her black purse (with no ID in it), phone and a small plastic wrap of marijuana.

* * *

A woman in the office at Lookout Mountain Suites, 3210 Broad St., said someone came in through the back door of the office, opened a cabinet and removed her wallet from her pocketbook. She said at that time, she was in the restroom and heard the person come in. Wen she came out of the restroom, there as no one in the office. She said she did not realize her wallet was gone until later that evening when she arrived home. She said the wallet contained her drivers license, her Social Security card, AAA auto club card, $380 cash and three credit cards and her First TN Bank debit card. She was able to cancel the cards without any activity on them.

* * *

A woman on 17th Avenue said she rented a U-haul van due to her moving to North Chattanooga. While moving items into the van, a girl named "Savannah," whom she had invited over to possibly help her move, took the keys to the Uhaul van and drove off without permission. She said she did not know any further information about the Savannah girl except she could possibly be heading to see her boyfriend "Gator." Police are familiar with "Gator," aka Kevin Roberson, but Mr. Roberson does not have an official residence and usually stays anywhere he can, it was stated. Police searched the immediate area but could not find the van, Savannah or Gator.

* * *

A woman on Aviara Drive said she received a call from an unknown suspect claiming to be her nephew. He claimed that he was in trouble with the police and need her to pay a "Bail deposit", and gave her a number to call for a "Sergeant Davis". This "Sergeant Davis" instructed her to go to Walmart and purchase five $400 gift cards and then to call him back and give him the card numbers, which she did. She was later called by the suspect claiming to be her nephew and he stated that he was being fined by the court and that she needed to send him another $400 the same way as before; to which she told him that he needed to speak to his parents about the money. She then called the parents of the nephew and they told her they have been with their son all day and he has not had any problems with police. The woman attempted to cancel the cards, but Walmart informed her the cards had already been used.

* * *

A woman on Villa Green Court said she has been hearing drilling noises for the past two weeks. She said she went down to her crawl space and noticed a white pipe running from her neighbor's side of the duplex to hers. She said it runs through a foundation of concrete as well and was told by a friend it is a suction pump for water. She believes her neighbors may be stealing water, but said her water bill has not been any higher than the previous months. She said she is getting a property inspector to take a look and see if that is what is going on.

* * *

At a store on Hamilton Place Boulevard, a loss prevention manager said several black males entered the store and one concealed store merchandise (misc. clothing) without offering payment. She said the man rolled three shirts and concealed them in the front of his pants while another unknown black male wearing a jean type jacket shielded him. She said prior to the theft she had casual conversation in passing with the man who concealed the items and noticed a large tattoo of the letter M on his neck/throat area. She said she believes she knows the man's name. Items taken were valued at approximately $82.97.

* * *

A loss prevention specialist at Marshall's on Highway 153 said two black females entered the store and started putting clothing, worth $235, in a purse. The suspects then tried to leave the store without paying for the merchandise. The complainant tried to stop the pair, but they fled the store and left the scene.

* * *

A woman said she went to the restroom at Finley Stadium and hung her purse on the coat hook on the stall door. She said someone reached over the stall door and snatched her purse. She described the purse as saddle bag style fake leather orange in color valued at $40. It held her orange standard style zippered wallet valued at $20. She said the wallet contained her drivers license, Social Security card, an American Express card, First Volunteer Master Card debit card and a Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union Master Card debit card.

* * *

An employee of DSW at 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. said he witnessed a disorder and recalled the following series of events. A red car stopped in front of the store and a black female got out, walked into the store, took a purse and walked out the front door. While she was walking to her car, another car stopped behind her and another black female got out with a baseball bat. Both girls started arguing with each other, sprayed each other with pepper spray, and left the scene.