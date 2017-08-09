 Wednesday, August 9, 2017 74.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Gang Member Found Dead In Car By Railroad Tracks At Lightfoot Mill Road

Wednesday, August 9, 2017
Chattanooga Police said a validated gang member was found dead in a car by railroad tracks on Lightfoot Mill Road on Tuesday night.
 
At 7:33 p.m., police responded to 2700 Lightfoot Mill Road concerning a suspicious vehicle.
 
NNorfolk Southern Police in the area called to report a suspicious vehicle on the side of the roadway that appeared to be abandoned.
 
Upon arrival, CPD officers approached the vehicle and found a victim inside suffering from a gunshot wound.
 
Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.
 
Police said, though the victim is a validated gang member, "It is not known at this time if the incident is gang motivated."
 
Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating this incident and following all actionable leads.
 
CCPD is asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100. Callers can remain anonymous and all tips go directly to investigators.
 
The name of the victim is to be released after next of kin notification is complete.

Lookout Mountain, Tn., Receives $693,307 From Hall Income Tax, But It Will Go Away By 2021

August 9, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

August 9, 2017

City Council Approves ATV Noise Ordinance On 1st Reading, Though Attorney Says It Is "Way, Way Overbroad"

August 8, 2017


Lookout Mountain, Tn., received $693,307 from the Hall state income tax. Included in that amount is $120,000 that Town Consultant Dwight  Montague recovered from taxes that were mistakenly ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AARON, DONAVAN RAY  935 GREENHILL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

The City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance setting limits on noise from all-terrain vehicles. Councilman Chip Henderson said it filled a gap in the law, saying some residents are having ... (click for more)


Opinion

Reappraisal Equals Redistribution Of Wealth

Here’s a simple and accurate explanation of the Hamilton County property reappraisal results.  Picture three adjacent property owners–you and your two next door neighbors. One neighbor to your left, one to your right, and you in the middle. Imagine that the county assessor gives one of your neighbors a tax break. That’s easy enough, just by juggling the new appraisals.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Oogie Hypnotized Chantek

About 35 years ago some professors at UT-Chattanooga were working with a pretty big monkey, an orangutan named Chantek, with the notion they could teach the primate to talk. It even made Walter Cronkite’s news.  The claim was that in the nine years the monkey spent at UTC it learned one hundred and 50 words in sign language and I know that to be a total lie. The whole thing ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Jumper: Lighter Linebackers Are Quicker, And That's Good

  Tennessee’s football team put fall practice No. 8 in the books Tuesday at Haslam Field in Knoxville. The emerging theme in camp so far has been competition among all the position groups. “Everyone is putting their identity on video,” coach Butch Jones said. “For the individuals who are gaining an inordinate amount of repetition, that's a great opportunity. Again, ... (click for more)

UTC Women Travel To Canada For Three Games

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Jim Foster will get an early look at his team when the Mocs head to Canada for three games.   "Vancouver is one of the great cities," Chattanooga head coach Jim Foster said. "There is a lot of diversity. I think it will be neat for them to see the people sort of flow together, get together and function.   "They ... (click for more)


