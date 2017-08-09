Gang Member Found Dead In Car By Railroad Tracks At Lightfoot Mill Road

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Chattanooga Police said a validated gang member was found dead in a car by railroad tracks on Lightfoot Mill Road on Tuesday night.

At 7:33 p.m., police responded to 2700 Lightfoot Mill Road concerning a suspicious vehicle.

NNorfolk Southern Police in the area called to report a suspicious vehicle on the side of the roadway that appeared to be abandoned.

Upon arrival, CPD officers approached the vehicle and found a victim inside suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

Police said, though the victim is a validated gang member, "It is not known at this time if the incident is gang motivated."

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating this incident and following all actionable leads.

423-643-5100. Callers can remain anonymous and all tips go directly to investigators. CCPD is asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Tip Line at. Callers can remain anonymous and all tips go directly to investigators.

The name of the victim is to be released after next of kin notification is complete.