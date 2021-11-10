Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAKER, CHARLES
5305 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BELL, MICHAEL TYRONE
717 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BISHOP, DILLIAN B
170 MEADOW LN SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BOWERS, DEWAYNE ALLEN
248 HIGHWAY 154 SHARPSBURG, 30277
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BUTTS, TELVIN DEWAYNE
2013 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
CAVITT, KENNETH LEE
3919 RHINEHEART RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COLE, AMAYA D
3908 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER 1,000
---
COLLINS, JONATHON KYLE
401 MOUNTAIN VIEW CIRCLE CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
---
CROWDER, ANTHONY MICHAEL
822 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CUMMINGS, HERBAUCHIE ANTWON
1223 WHEELER AVE #A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
DAGNAN, JACOB MATTHEW
10947 TOPVIEW LN KNOXVILLE, 37934
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
---
DOYLE, STACY RAY
HOMELESS TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INDECENCY
---
HARDY, DREW J
6018 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HILL, SAMUEL DEAN
530 GAUT STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUDGINS, ANNELIESE DANIELLE
3870 AGAWELE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER 1,000
---
JONES, KEVIN BRIAN
51 PEPPER CORN LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
LOOPER, DAVID ASHER
8810 HIDDEN BRANCHES ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MALLETT, JEFFREY A
8786 MILLARD LEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCCARY, KATIE G
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MONDAY, RICKEY LYNN
5414 BLUESPRINGS RD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MORGAN, PAUL LEVON
3210 GLEASON DR Chattanooga, 374121334
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
RANDOLPH, CHRISTIN DENISE
3708 PROVENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114328
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
ROBINETTE, PAIGE LEIGH
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37416
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SIMPSON, PIERSEN S
12136 BROOKSTONE DR KNOXVILLE, 37934
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
STURDEIVANT, GARRETT ANDERSON
568 THOMPSON HILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WASHINGTON, PRECIOUS
40 SUMMIT HILL DR 16 FRANKLIN, 28734
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
WILLIAMSON, CHANSLER LEE
1809 RANKIN ST Chattanooga, 374212939
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WOFFORD, MIKE MARSHALL
57 WEST 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YARBER, WHITNEY BROOKE
189 CASSON HEIGHTS OLD FORT, 37362
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE