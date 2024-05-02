Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ASHBURN, CASSANDRA GRACE 
2000 EAST 23RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Erlanger Hospital
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT 
3115 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO 
727 E.

11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOWMAN, CHRISTOPHER HOLDEN 
HOMELESS TENNESEE, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURTON, ASHLEY NICOLE 
14101 LILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

CAL, ERIC LAMONT 
510 CENTRAL DR, APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHERRY, AARON RICHARD 
1334 TUCKAHOE PASS SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING

CLARK, SKY NICHOLE 
STUDIO 6 ROOM 238 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COX, KIMBERLY SUE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL LITTERING

DEWS, LATASOR ANN 
1915 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOSS, RODNEY EUGENE 
3807 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE 
16 Woodard Cir Chattanooga, 374123136 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
CRIMINAL LITTERING

FARMER, TERESA ANN 
728 N GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041216 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FORBES, THOMAS A 
714 19TH ST NE UNIT 9 CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GILLIAM, SHAREYA UNIQUE 
788 PLAINVILLE DR SW ATLANTA, 30331 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

GOMEZ-MEJIA, CHRIS JORDY 
3508 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

HAMILL, KATIE LYNN 
13822 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

HILL, MARK DANIEL 
411 HOLLYWOOD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METH)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

JACKSON, TAION 
1223 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LAWSON, CASSIE DEE 
315 CHESTUEE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEMAY, CRAIG ALBERT 
710 DAILEY AVE LOUDON, 37772 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLAITON OF ORDER PROTECT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

LIPPS, PARRISH MORGAN 
1202 GADD RD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LITTLE, GARY JEROME 
1201 BOYTON DR APT 902 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LOPEZ-GERONIMO, DELMAR DEJESUS 
1901 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ESCAPE
3RD OFFENSE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LUCE, SHAINA NICOLE 
211 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF SERVICES

MASON, HOLLI ELIZABETH 
2706 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071250 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (VIOLATION OF PROBATIO
ASSAULT (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF HYDROCODONE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SPEEDING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

MASTERS, GABRIELLE NICHOLE 
3606 MAIDEN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCCURDY, EDDIE PAUL 
6321 CELTIC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NASH, KEVYN ALEXANDER 
25 S GERMANTOWN RD APT 511 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

PURYEAR, STARYA JAMESE 
2505 MARKET STREET UNIT 340 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM

RICHARDSON, ANASTASIA LORINE 
163 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SALAS, TIFFANY GAIL 
7012 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

SANDOVAL RAMOS, SERGIO LEONEL 
200 EAST 31ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SHIELDS, JOHN LEE 
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMPSON, CLINTON TRAVIS 
3615 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT 
13808 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SMITH, DIAMOND NICHELLE 
5016 NEWPORT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SMITH, JENNIFER RENEA 
8218 BLUE SPRUCE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SMITH, SHEENA RASHAY 
164 SHAWNEE DR DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS

STERLING, SHERWIN LAMAR 
1664 GREENDALE WAY HOMELESS HIXSON, 373434850 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

SWEENEY, TIFFANY YVONNE 
1512 BAILEY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THURMAN, ELIZABETH SUE 
365 EMMITT THURMAN RD SPRING CITY, 373817453 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAN, JOHN HOANG HUY 
6969 BULLOCK WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TRIBUZIO, JENNIFER JUNE 
215 CROYTON TER ALPHARETTA, 30004 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
OPEN CONTAINER

TUDOR, CHRIS JOHN 
1105 HENDERSON AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN

TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN 
2908 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

TYSON, MALIK L 
1989 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE 
5714 WILDER RD Hixson, 373432840 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

VALENCA, RENAN GONZAGA 
4437 SUHRIE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

WILLIAMS, JAMALE ANTONEO 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, JOHNNIE LEE 
1733 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

WILLIFORD, BRANDON CHASE 
1207 FROREST GREEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOOTEN, TERESA MICHELLE 
1412 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ZACARIAS LIRA, OSCAR JOSUE 
3805 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VEHICULAR ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:
AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/05/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOWMAN, CHRISTOPHER HOLDEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Other

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAL, ERIC LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/31/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHERRY, AARON RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/09/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
CLARK, SKY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COX, KIMBERLY SUE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/21/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
DEWS, LATASOR ANN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/28/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/24/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
FORBES, THOMAS A
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GILLIAM, SHAREYA UNIQUE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/26/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
GOMEZ-MEJIA, CHRIS JORDY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/14/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
HAMILL, KATIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/28/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
HARRIS, THOMAS RAY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/30/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • RAPE
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HILL, MARK DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/29/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METH)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
JACKSON, TAION
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/21/2004
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LEMAY, CRAIG ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/18/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLAITON OF ORDER PROTECT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
LIPPS, PARRISH MORGAN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/12/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LITTLE, GARY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 05/06/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LUCE, SHAINA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/04/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF SERVICES
MASTERS, GABRIELLE NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/29/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCURDY, EDDIE PAUL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/19/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLWOOD, JESSIE DELANEY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NASH, KEVYN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/05/1987
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
PURYEAR, STARYA JAMESE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/07/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
RICHARDSON, ANASTASIA LORINE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ROBINSON, CHRISTIAN URIQUE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/21/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
RODRIGUEZ, ROSA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/18/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SALAS, TIFFANY GAIL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/28/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SHIELDS, JOHN LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/08/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMPSON, CLINTON TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/25/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
SMITH, DIAMOND NICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/26/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SMITH, JENNIFER RENEA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/26/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SMITH, SHEENA RASHAY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/23/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
STERLING, SHERWIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
STEWART, JUSTIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/14/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SWEENEY, AARON CHASE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/07/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
THOMAS, JESSICA CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/18/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
TUCKER, MARKEDA NECHELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/15/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
TYSON, MALIK L
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/23/2000
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
VALENCA, RENAN GONZAGA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
WELCH, KYLEIGH DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/02/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, JAMALE ANTONEO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/30/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, JOHNNIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/16/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
WILLIFORD, BRANDON CHASE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/27/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOOTEN, TERESA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/26/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ZACARIAS LIRA, OSCAR JOSUE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/14/2005
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • VEHICULAR ASSAULT






