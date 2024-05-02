Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ASHBURN, CASSANDRA GRACE

2000 EAST 23RD STREET CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Erlanger Hospital

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT

3115 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO

727 E.

Here are the mug shots:

AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/05/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOWMAN, CHRISTOPHER HOLDEN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/01/1989

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAL, ERIC LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/31/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHERRY, AARON RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/09/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING CLARK, SKY NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/11/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COX, KIMBERLY SUE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/21/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL LITTERING DEWS, LATASOR ANN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/28/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 05/24/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

CRIMINAL LITTERING FORBES, THOMAS A

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GILLIAM, SHAREYA UNIQUE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/26/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE GOMEZ-MEJIA, CHRIS JORDY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/14/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT HAMILL, KATIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/28/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G HARRIS, THOMAS RAY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/30/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

RAPE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HILL, MARK DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/29/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METH)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS JACKSON, TAION

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/21/2004

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE LEMAY, CRAIG ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/18/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLAITON OF ORDER PROTECT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) LIPPS, PARRISH MORGAN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 07/12/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT LITTLE, GARY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 05/06/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LUCE, SHAINA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/04/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES MASTERS, GABRIELLE NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/29/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCCURDY, EDDIE PAUL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/19/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLWOOD, JESSIE DELANEY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/07/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NASH, KEVYN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/05/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION PURYEAR, STARYA JAMESE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/07/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM RICHARDSON, ANASTASIA LORINE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/04/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF ROBINSON, CHRISTIAN URIQUE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/21/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR RODRIGUEZ, ROSA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/18/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SALAS, TIFFANY GAIL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/28/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) SHIELDS, JOHN LEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/08/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMPSON, CLINTON TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/25/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) SMITH, DIAMOND NICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/26/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE SMITH, JENNIFER RENEA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/26/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SMITH, SHEENA RASHAY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/23/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS STERLING, SHERWIN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY STEWART, JUSTIN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/14/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE SWEENEY, AARON CHASE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/07/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT THOMAS, JESSICA CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/18/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE TUCKER, MARKEDA NECHELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/15/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES TYSON, MALIK L

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/23/2000

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY VALENCA, RENAN GONZAGA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/15/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW WELCH, KYLEIGH DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/02/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, JAMALE ANTONEO

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/30/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, JOHNNIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/16/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY WILLIFORD, BRANDON CHASE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/27/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOOTEN, TERESA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/26/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ZACARIAS LIRA, OSCAR JOSUE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/14/2005

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BOWMAN, CHRISTOPHER HOLDENHOMELESS TENNESEE, 37323Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: OtherBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BURTON, ASHLEY NICOLE14101 LILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSECAL, ERIC LAMONT510 CENTRAL DR, APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CHERRY, AARON RICHARD1334 TUCKAHOE PASS SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSPEEDINGCLARK, SKY NICHOLESTUDIO 6 ROOM 238 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COX, KIMBERLY SUE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL LITTERINGDEWS, LATASOR ANN1915 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED BURGLARYDOSS, RODNEY EUGENE3807 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONDURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE16 Woodard Cir Chattanooga, 374123136Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTYCRIMINAL LITTERINGFARMER, TERESA ANN728 N GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041216Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTFORBES, THOMAS A714 19TH ST NE UNIT 9 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GILLIAM, SHAREYA UNIQUE788 PLAINVILLE DR SW ATLANTA, 30331Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATEGOMEZ-MEJIA, CHRIS JORDY3508 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWRECKLESS DRIVINGFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTHAMILL, KATIE LYNN13822 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GHILL, MARK DANIEL411 HOLLYWOOD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METH)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSJACKSON, TAION1223 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELAWSON, CASSIE DEE315 CHESTUEE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEMAY, CRAIG ALBERT710 DAILEY AVE LOUDON, 37772Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLAITON OF ORDER PROTECTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)LIPPS, PARRISH MORGAN1202 GADD RD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTLITTLE, GARY JEROME1201 BOYTON DR APT 902 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELOPEZ-GERONIMO, DELMAR DEJESUS1901 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankESCAPE3RD OFFENSE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELUCE, SHAINA NICOLE211 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF SERVICESMASON, HOLLI ELIZABETH2706 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071250Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (VIOLATION OF PROBATIOASSAULT (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF HYDROCODONE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTRVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SPEEDING)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCMASTERS, GABRIELLE NICHOLE3606 MAIDEN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCCURDY, EDDIE PAUL6321 CELTIC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NASH, KEVYN ALEXANDER25 S GERMANTOWN RD APT 511 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency:VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONPURYEAR, STARYA JAMESE2505 MARKET STREET UNIT 340 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIABLE FETUS AS VICTIMRICHARDSON, ANASTASIA LORINE163 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCHILD NEGLECTCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSALAS, TIFFANY GAIL7012 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)SANDOVAL RAMOS, SERGIO LEONEL200 EAST 31ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESHIELDS, JOHN LEEHOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SIMPSON, CLINTON TRAVIS3615 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT13808 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESMITH, DIAMOND NICHELLE5016 NEWPORT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESMITH, JENNIFER RENEA8218 BLUE SPRUCE DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSMITH, SHEENA RASHAY164 SHAWNEE DR DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFALSE REPORTSSTERLING, SHERWIN LAMAR1664 GREENDALE WAY HOMELESS HIXSON, 373434850Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYSWEENEY, TIFFANY YVONNE1512 BAILEY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHURMAN, ELIZABETH SUE365 EMMITT THURMAN RD SPRING CITY, 373817453Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRECKLESS DRIVINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSOPEN CONTAINER LAWPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETRAN, JOHN HOANG HUY6969 BULLOCK WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TRIBUZIO, JENNIFER JUNE215 CROYTON TER ALPHARETTA, 30004Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeOPEN CONTAINERTUDOR, CHRIS JOHN1105 HENDERSON AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENTURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN2908 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESTYSON, MALIK L1989 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE5714 WILDER RD Hixson, 373432840Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYVALENCA, RENAN GONZAGA4437 SUHRIE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWWILLIAMS, JAMALE ANTONEOHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, JOHNNIE LEE1733 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYWILLIFORD, BRANDON CHASE1207 FROREST GREEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOOTEN, TERESA MICHELLE1412 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEZACARIAS LIRA, OSCAR JOSUE3805 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING WHILE IMPAIREDDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEVEHICULAR ASSAULT





