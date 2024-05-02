Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ASHBURN, CASSANDRA GRACE
2000 EAST 23RD STREET CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Erlanger Hospital
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT
3115 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO
727 E.
11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOWMAN, CHRISTOPHER HOLDEN
HOMELESS TENNESEE, 37323
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURTON, ASHLEY NICOLE
14101 LILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
CAL, ERIC LAMONT
510 CENTRAL DR, APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHERRY, AARON RICHARD
1334 TUCKAHOE PASS SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
CLARK, SKY NICHOLE
STUDIO 6 ROOM 238 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COX, KIMBERLY SUE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL LITTERING
DEWS, LATASOR ANN
1915 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOSS, RODNEY EUGENE
3807 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE
16 Woodard Cir Chattanooga, 374123136
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
CRIMINAL LITTERING
FARMER, TERESA ANN
728 N GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041216
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FORBES, THOMAS A
714 19TH ST NE UNIT 9 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GILLIAM, SHAREYA UNIQUE
788 PLAINVILLE DR SW ATLANTA, 30331
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
GOMEZ-MEJIA, CHRIS JORDY
3508 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
HAMILL, KATIE LYNN
13822 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
HILL, MARK DANIEL
411 HOLLYWOOD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METH)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
JACKSON, TAION
1223 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LAWSON, CASSIE DEE
315 CHESTUEE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEMAY, CRAIG ALBERT
710 DAILEY AVE LOUDON, 37772
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLAITON OF ORDER PROTECT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
LIPPS, PARRISH MORGAN
1202 GADD RD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LITTLE, GARY JEROME
1201 BOYTON DR APT 902 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOPEZ-GERONIMO, DELMAR DEJESUS
1901 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ESCAPE
3RD OFFENSE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LUCE, SHAINA NICOLE
211 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF SERVICES
MASON, HOLLI ELIZABETH
2706 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071250
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (VIOLATION OF PROBATIO
ASSAULT (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF HYDROCODONE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SPEEDING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
MASTERS, GABRIELLE NICHOLE
3606 MAIDEN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCURDY, EDDIE PAUL
6321 CELTIC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NASH, KEVYN ALEXANDER
25 S GERMANTOWN RD APT 511 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
PURYEAR, STARYA JAMESE
2505 MARKET STREET UNIT 340 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
RICHARDSON, ANASTASIA LORINE
163 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SALAS, TIFFANY GAIL
7012 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SANDOVAL RAMOS, SERGIO LEONEL
200 EAST 31ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SHIELDS, JOHN LEE
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMPSON, CLINTON TRAVIS
3615 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT
13808 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SMITH, DIAMOND NICHELLE
5016 NEWPORT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SMITH, JENNIFER RENEA
8218 BLUE SPRUCE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SMITH, SHEENA RASHAY
164 SHAWNEE DR DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS
STERLING, SHERWIN LAMAR
1664 GREENDALE WAY HOMELESS HIXSON, 373434850
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
SWEENEY, TIFFANY YVONNE
1512 BAILEY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THURMAN, ELIZABETH SUE
365 EMMITT THURMAN RD SPRING CITY, 373817453
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAN, JOHN HOANG HUY
6969 BULLOCK WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TRIBUZIO, JENNIFER JUNE
215 CROYTON TER ALPHARETTA, 30004
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
OPEN CONTAINER
TUDOR, CHRIS JOHN
1105 HENDERSON AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN
2908 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
TYSON, MALIK L
1989 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE
5714 WILDER RD Hixson, 373432840
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
VALENCA, RENAN GONZAGA
4437 SUHRIE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
WILLIAMS, JAMALE ANTONEO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, JOHNNIE LEE
1733 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
WILLIFORD, BRANDON CHASE
1207 FROREST GREEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOOTEN, TERESA MICHELLE
1412 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ZACARIAS LIRA, OSCAR JOSUE
3805 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
