Lookout Mountain, Tn. To Raise Property Taxes By 5 Percent

Homeowners in Lookout Mountain, Tn. can expect to see a five percent increase in property taxes for the fiscal year 2024-2025. Some things taking place are in the town’s favor that will influence the property tax rate. The town will still operate in the black with a five percent rise versus the seven percent increase that had been considered, said Mayor Walker Jones. The board of commissioners voted to set the rate at $2.26 for every $100 of assessed value. Town Consultant Brooke Pippenger who is creating the new budget will use a five percent increase to base it on.

Property taxes make up the majority of revenue for the town since there are few commercial businesses and no industry, said Mayor Jones. Homeowners have to realize that increases will come pretty regularly, and they have been from five to six percent in recent years. Although the town is run frugally, services need to be provided, and paving needs to be done, he said.

Some things that will help in 2025 include that ticket sales at top station of The Incline will resume, and Lookout Mountain, Tn. receives seven percent of the ticket price. The town is budgeting income of $30,000 this year from The Incline. When the round trips can originate at the top, parking revenue will also increase and the expectation for the coming year has been put at $130,000. This will result in income generated from the Incline, back to the way it was before the COVID pandemic when ticket sales were only made at the St. Elmo station or online.

The cost of consultants used by the town will also be $23,000 less in 2025. Most of the consulting fees last year were for CPA services.

Mayor Jones said that he wants to start including $200,000 annually into the budget for paving, which has been put off for a long time. The town receives $65,000 each year from the state of Tennessee for the state street aid fund, which currently has a balance of $250,000, that will not go far considering the high cost for paving. The mayor also would like to give employees a three percent cost of living raise. Other expenses included in the proposed budget are the payment to Hamilton County for the upcoming election, repairs to police vehicles and to the city hall building and repairs and maintenance for the parks and playgrounds department. A final vote on the budget will take place at the June commission meeting.

Commissioner of Education Karen Leavengood said that the town’s financial support for the school will also be less in the next school year. She credits this to Superintendent of Hamilton County Schools Justin Robertson who she said, recognizes the importance of community schools. Hamilton County Schools is now supporting Lookout Mountain Elementary at the same rate as other schools. But she emphasized that there will not be a change in services. The county department of education will now pay for some positions that the PTA and town have been funding. Other changes are that Lookout Mountain, Tn. will partner with the PTA to provide eight additional faculty and staff positions. Fourth grade teacher, Ms. Tammy Johnson is retiring and Principal Emily Haney has already found a replacement. And there will be a dedicated assistant for both the first and second grades. The school is also seeing robust class sizes, said the commissioner.

In May, activities associated with LMS include students participating in the HCDE Track meet, Field Day that will be on Friday, Awards Day on Monday, and graduation of fifth graders on May 22. The last day of school before summer break is May 23 when students will pick up report cards. The library will be open on most Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. during the summer.

Commissioner Levengood encourages everyone to visit the websites of Jill Black and Sherie Ford, the two candidates running for the school board in district 11. Ms. Ford came to the meeting Thursday night and said she has also visited the school and has seen that parental involvement at LMS is “over the top” and she recognizes the importance of that participation. Several years ago there was a threat of closing the school. She guaranteed the commissioners that “I’m in your corner,” and that she would never vote to close LMS. Mayor Jones commented that the school is the town’s most valuable asset.

With the start of summer, Commissioner of Fire and Police Jim Bentley wants everyone who drives golf carts, scooters and bicycles on the mountain to be careful and to recognize the importance of following all the rules by the book. He also wants residents to realize that the town’s police department has had to change over the years because in “2024, we live in a dangerous society.” He said that police presence is the only way to keep the town as safe as residents are accustomed to. Chief Dale Taylor said that in the last month, traffic stops have resulted in multiple felony arrests, have found warrants from other jurisdictions, have discovered an assortment of drugs including meth and cocaine, and police have confiscated weapons. All of this activity has been from the cars that have come up the mountain. He said that when they see blue lights, people should shake the hands of the officers and thank them for what they are doing. They are doing a fantastic job, said Commissioner Bentley.

Parks and Playgrounds Commissioner Joe Hailey, said this has been a very active baseball season. Once regular season ends, roofing for the new batting cages will be done. He expects that work to begin in two or three weeks. An assistant for Rec Director Scott Shell has come from a contracted service provider, rather than being hired as an employee by the rec board.

Brush pickup has been slower than usual and Public Works Commissioner William Valadez has received some complaints. He asks for patience, because one of the trucks used for removing brush has been out of service. When a new truck became available for delivery this year, an emergency purchase was approved and a new dump truck has been ordered. The commissioner gives the reminder that if a contractor does work, it is their responsibility to take the yard debris off the mountain and dispose of it. If a resident does the work themselves, the town will pick up one pile that measures four feet tall and wide and eight feet long.

The next Lookout Mountain, Tn. commission meeting will be Tuesday, June 11, at 5 p.m.






