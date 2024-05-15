Latest Headlines

Lookout Mountain, Tn. To Raise Property Taxes By 5 Percent

  • Wednesday, May 15, 2024
  • Gail Perry

Homeowners in Lookout Mountain, Tn. can expect to see a five percent increase in property taxes for the fiscal year 2024-2025. Some things taking place are in the town’s favor that will influence the property tax rate. The town will still operate in the black with a five percent rise versus the seven percent increase that had been considered, said Mayor Walker Jones. The board of commissioners voted to set the rate at $2.26 for every $100 of assessed value. Town Consultant Brooke Pippenger who is creating the new budget will use a five percent increase to base it on. 

Property taxes make up the majority of revenue for the town since there are few commercial businesses and no industry, said Mayor Jones. Homeowners have to realize that increases will come pretty regularly, and they have been from five to six percent in recent years. Although the town is run frugally, services need to be provided, and paving needs to be done, he said. 

Some things that will help in 2025 include that ticket sales at top station of The Incline will resume, and Lookout Mountain, Tn. receives seven percent of the ticket price. The town is budgeting income of $30,000 this year from The Incline. When the round trips can originate at the top, parking revenue will also increase and the expectation for the coming year has been put at $130,000. This will result in income generated from the Incline, back to the way it was before the COVID pandemic when ticket sales were only made at the St. Elmo station or online.

The cost of consultants used by the town will also be $23,000 less in 2025. Most of the consulting fees last year were for CPA services.

Mayor Jones said that he wants to start including $200,000 annually into the budget for paving, which has been put off for a long time. The town receives $65,000 each year from the state of Tennessee for the state street aid fund, which currently has a balance of $250,000, that will not go far considering the high cost for paving. The mayor also would like to give employees a three percent cost of living raise. Other expenses included in the proposed budget are the payment to Hamilton County for the upcoming election, repairs to police vehicles and to the city hall building and repairs and maintenance for the parks and playgrounds department. A final vote on the budget will take place at the June commission meeting. 

Commissioner of Education Karen Leavengood said that the town’s financial support for the school will also be less in the next school year. She credits this to Superintendent of Hamilton County Schools Justin Robertson who she said, recognizes the importance of community schools. Hamilton County Schools is now supporting Lookout Mountain Elementary at the same rate as other schools.  But she emphasized that there will not be a change in services. The county department of education will now pay for some positions that the PTA and town have been funding. Other changes are that Lookout Mountain, Tn. will partner with the PTA to provide eight additional faculty and staff positions. Fourth grade teacher, Ms. Tammy Johnson is retiring and Principal Emily Haney has already found a replacement. And there will be a dedicated assistant for both the first and second grades. The school is also seeing robust class sizes, said the commissioner. 

In May, activities associated with LMS include students participating in the HCDE Track meet, Field Day that will be on Friday, Awards Day on Monday, and graduation of fifth graders on May 22. The last day of school before summer break is May 23 when students will pick up report cards. The library will be open on most Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. during the summer.

Commissioner Levengood encourages everyone to visit the websites of Jill Black and Sherie Ford, the two candidates running for the school board in district 11. Ms. Ford came to the meeting Thursday night and said she has also visited the school and has seen that parental involvement at LMS is “over the top” and she recognizes the importance of that participation. Several years ago there was a threat of closing the school. She guaranteed the commissioners that “I’m in your corner,” and that she would never vote to close LMS. Mayor Jones commented that the school is the town’s most valuable asset. 

With the start of summer, Commissioner of Fire and Police Jim Bentley wants everyone who drives golf carts, scooters and bicycles on the mountain to be careful and to recognize the importance of following all the rules by the book. He also wants residents to realize that the town’s police department has had to change over the years because in “2024, we live in a dangerous society.” He said that police presence is the only way to keep the town as safe as residents are accustomed to. Chief Dale Taylor said that in the last month, traffic stops have resulted in multiple felony arrests, have found warrants from other jurisdictions, have discovered an assortment of drugs including meth and cocaine, and police have confiscated weapons. All of this activity has been from the cars that have come up the mountain. He said that when they see blue lights, people should shake the hands of the officers and thank them for what they are doing. They are doing a fantastic job, said Commissioner Bentley. 

Parks and Playgrounds Commissioner Joe Hailey, said this has been a very active baseball season. Once regular season ends, roofing for the new batting cages will be done. He expects that work to begin in two or three weeks. An assistant for Rec Director Scott Shell has come from a contracted service provider, rather than being hired as an employee by the rec board. 

Brush pickup has been slower than usual and Public Works Commissioner William Valadez has received some complaints. He asks for patience, because one of the trucks used for removing brush has been out of service. When a new truck became available for delivery this year, an emergency purchase was approved and a new dump truck has been ordered. The commissioner gives the reminder that if a contractor does work, it is their responsibility to take the yard debris off the mountain and dispose of it. If a resident does the work themselves, the town will pick up one pile that measures four feet tall and wide and eight feet long. 

The next Lookout Mountain, Tn. commission meeting will be Tuesday, June 11, at 5 p.m. 


Latest Headlines
Lookout Mountain, Tn. To Raise Property Taxes By 5 Percent
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2024
I-24 Bridge Work Stalled By Problem With Concrete Beams
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2024
Randy Smith: Lady Vols Looking For Their Focus
Randy Smith: Lady Vols Looking For Their Focus
  • Sports
  • 5/15/2024
Reynolds Slams Into Man With His Vehicle, Then Runs Over Him Twice
Reynolds Slams Into Man With His Vehicle, Then Runs Over Him Twice
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2024
2 Arrested After Large Amount Of Fentanyl Is Discovered In Catoosa County
2 Arrested After Large Amount Of Fentanyl Is Discovered In Catoosa County
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2024
Vintage Base Ball Battle For 6th Cavalry Cup Is Saturday
  • Sports
  • 5/15/2024
Breaking News
Reynolds Slams Into Man With His Vehicle, Then Runs Over Him Twice
Reynolds Slams Into Man With His Vehicle, Then Runs Over Him Twice
  • 5/15/2024

Matthew Blake Reynolds, 20, of 900 Mountain Creek Road, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder on Tuesday after police said he beat a man and then intentionally ran over him. Chattanooga ... more

2 Arrested After Large Amount Of Fentanyl Is Discovered In Catoosa County
2 Arrested After Large Amount Of Fentanyl Is Discovered In Catoosa County
  • 5/15/2024

Two people were arrested on multiple charges after a large amount of fentanyl was discovered in Catoosa County on Tuesday. Members of the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office executed a search ... more

Rhea County Implements Hyper-Reach System For Emergencies
  • 5/15/2024

With months of severe weather still on tap for the Tennessee Valley, Rhea County Emergency has implemented the Hyper-Reach system. Hyper-Reach is an advanced system that will contact residents ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/15/2024
City Auditor Says City Finances "Extremely Healthy," But Would Prefer More Reserves
  • 5/14/2024
Man Who Used Stolen Housekey To Get Into Bedroom Of Woman Who Scorned Him Gets 20-Year Term
Man Who Used Stolen Housekey To Get Into Bedroom Of Woman Who Scorned Him Gets 20-Year Term
  • 5/14/2024
Chattanooga Police Apprehend 3 Suspects Related To Auto Theft
  • 5/14/2024
Monica Kinsey Named Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors Deputy Administrator
Monica Kinsey Named Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors Deputy Administrator
  • 5/14/2024
Opinion
We Love You, Mother
  • 5/10/2024
Jerry Summers: 3 Media Circus Trials
Jerry Summers: 3 Media Circus Trials
  • 5/10/2024
Congrats To 3 Local Girl Scout Gold Award Recipients
  • 5/15/2024
Walker County Is Better Because Of Steve Wilson
  • 5/15/2024
What Are The Odds?
  • 5/14/2024
Sports
Tyler Callihan Named Southern League Player Of The Week
Tyler Callihan Named Southern League Player Of The Week
  • 5/15/2024
#1 Vols Blank Bruins, 10-0, On Senior Night
#1 Vols Blank Bruins, 10-0, On Senior Night
  • 5/15/2024
Dan Fleser: "Really Good" Lady Vols Squad Reaches Tennis's Elite 8
Dan Fleser: "Really Good" Lady Vols Squad Reaches Tennis's Elite 8
  • 5/14/2024
Randy Smith: Lady Vols Looking For Their Focus
Randy Smith: Lady Vols Looking For Their Focus
  • 5/15/2024
Vintage Base Ball Battle For 6th Cavalry Cup Is Saturday
  • 5/15/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Schmissrauter Family’s TPC Co. Reaches Century Mark
John Shearer: Schmissrauter Family’s TPC Co. Reaches Century Mark
  • 5/14/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Mothering And Other Lessons
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Mothering And Other Lessons
  • 5/15/2024
Jerry Summers: War Ration Book No. 2
Jerry Summers: War Ration Book No. 2
  • 5/13/2024
Free Movies Under The Stars Starts May 24
Free Movies Under The Stars Starts May 24
  • 5/15/2024
3 Chattanooga Girl Scouts Achieve Highest Honor
3 Chattanooga Girl Scouts Achieve Highest Honor
  • 5/14/2024
Entertainment
McLemore Songwriter's Series Begins May 23 With Patrick Davis
McLemore Songwriter's Series Begins May 23 With Patrick Davis
  • 5/15/2024
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Launches May 25 At Ross's Landing
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Launches May 25 At Ross's Landing
  • 5/15/2024
A Tribute To Patsy Cline Concert Is Friday
A Tribute To Patsy Cline Concert Is Friday
  • 5/13/2024
Best of Grizzard - Soft Spot
Best of Grizzard - Soft Spot
  • 5/14/2024
Best of Grizzard - New York City
Best of Grizzard - New York City
  • 5/10/2024
Opinion
We Love You, Mother
  • 5/10/2024
Jerry Summers: 3 Media Circus Trials
Jerry Summers: 3 Media Circus Trials
  • 5/10/2024
Congrats To 3 Local Girl Scout Gold Award Recipients
  • 5/15/2024
Dining
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
  • 5/8/2024
Nic & Norman's Expanding Its Footprint At The Choo Choo
  • 5/3/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
  • 4/25/2024
Business/Government
Attorney Gunner L. Garner Joins Leitner, Williams, Dooley & Napolitan Chattanooga Office
Attorney Gunner L. Garner Joins Leitner, Williams, Dooley & Napolitan Chattanooga Office
  • 5/14/2024
Chattanooga Funeral Home Recognizes “Circle of Excellence” Winners
Chattanooga Funeral Home Recognizes “Circle of Excellence” Winners
  • 5/15/2024
Officers Respond To Fire On Hyacinth Lane, But There Is No Fire - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/15/2024
Real Estate
35-Lot Planned Unit Development Across From Hiawatha Estates Gets Planning Commission OK
  • 5/13/2024
Habitat Has Groundbreaking On Second United Way Home
Habitat Has Groundbreaking On Second United Way Home
  • 5/13/2024
Micro-Home Community Is Planned In Eastdale
Micro-Home Community Is Planned In Eastdale
  • 5/10/2024
Student Scene
School Record-Tying 5 UTC Students Land Gilman International Scholarships
School Record-Tying 5 UTC Students Land Gilman International Scholarships
  • 5/15/2024
UTC Scientists Land NASA Research Award
UTC Scientists Land NASA Research Award
  • 5/14/2024
13 Tennessee Schools Newly Receive STEM/STEAM Designation, 15 Tennessee Schools Receive STEM/STEAM Designated Schools Again
  • 5/14/2024
Living Well
Local McDonald's Owner Presents $25,051 Check To Ronald McDonald House Charities
Local McDonald's Owner Presents $25,051 Check To Ronald McDonald House Charities
  • 5/14/2024
Lung Cancer Screening Event Set For May 20
  • 5/14/2024
James Williams Joins CHI Memorial As Chief Operating Officer
James Williams Joins CHI Memorial As Chief Operating Officer
  • 5/14/2024
Memories
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting
  • 5/8/2024
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
  • 5/1/2024
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
  • 5/1/2024
Outdoors
McKee Foods Announces Partnership With Trust For Public Land
McKee Foods Announces Partnership With Trust For Public Land
  • 5/13/2024
TWRA Announces Availability Of Clean Stream Grants
  • 5/6/2024
TWRA Hosts 2 Boating Classes
  • 5/5/2024
Travel
A Wonderful Trip To The Virgin Islands
A Wonderful Trip To The Virgin Islands
  • 5/14/2024
8 Great Things To Do In St. Augustine With Your Pup
8 Great Things To Do In St. Augustine With Your Pup
  • 5/13/2024
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
  • 5/4/2024
Church
Summer Lineup For Red Back Hymnal Singings
Summer Lineup For Red Back Hymnal Singings
  • 5/14/2024
Bob Tamasy: Decision-Making And The Will Of God
Bob Tamasy: Decision-Making And The Will Of God
  • 5/13/2024
AMBC Youth Day Celebration Sunday Is May 19
  • 5/13/2024
Obituaries
Richard Eugene Pell
Richard Eugene Pell
  • 5/15/2024
Alicia Mastin
Alicia Mastin
  • 5/15/2024
Tonya Darlene Mitchell
Tonya Darlene Mitchell
  • 5/15/2024