Silverdale Baptist Academy Celebrates Grand Opening Of The Commons With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

photo by Mia Schoenly photo by Mia Schoenly photo by Mia Schoenly photo by Mia Schoenly photo by Mia Schoenly photo by Mia Schoenly Previous Next

Silverdale Baptist Academy officially opened the doors to its newest facility, The Commons, during a dedication ceremony and ribbon-cutting event Wednesday afternoon on the school's campus.The ceremony, which began at noon, drew together school administrators, church leadership, contractors, architects and community members to celebrate what officials called a milestone achievement for the private Christian academy.Pastor Tony of Silverdale Baptist Church opened the event with a dedication prayer, acknowledging the facility as part of the church's mission to "disciple the next generation of leaders." He reflected on the transformation of the property, noting that the land was previously owned by local families before the church's purchase."This was all trees, and this was really a vision, a dream," Pastor Tony said during his remarks."Whenever God puts a vision in your heart, you decide, 'Okay, God, we're going to step forward in faith'."The Commons represents a significant investment in career and technical education, featuring a fully equipped STEAM lab, culinary laboratory and expanded locker room facilities. School administrators emphasized the facility's unique focus on hands-on learning opportunities."This is a career tech building, with a huge emphasis on STEAM education, which is unheard of in private education," said a school representative during the ceremony. The facility is designed to serve students whose gifts and talents align with technical and creative fields.The project involved collaboration with several local firms, including architects Steve Carroll and Dale Rean, with Shane Hunt and Heather serving as key designers. MAP Engineering, led by Mike Bryce and Eric Blackwood, handled civil engineering aspects, while J&J Contractors served as the general contractor under the supervision of Wayne Thurman.A special acknowledgement was made to the Harrison and Shole families, who previously owned the land where The Commons now stands. Members of both families were present for the ceremony, with Mr. Harrison participating in the ribbon-cutting.The facility's name, "The Commons," reflects its intended role as a central gathering space for the school community, designed to foster collaboration and creativity among students.Following the formal dedication, attendees participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring school board members, contractors, architects and church leadership. Tours of the new facility were offered immediately after the ceremony.Silverdale Baptist Academy has experienced significant growth in recent years, with the school's athletic programs earning state championships after humble beginnings when teams had to travel to Alabama to find opponents willing to compete against them.The Commons represents the beginning of a larger vision for expanded educational opportunities at Silverdale Baptist Academy, with plans for continued development of the campus facilities.