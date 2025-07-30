Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|AUSTIN, CARYLON ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/27/2004
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BOYD, DOMINIQUE LAVON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/21/1998
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CAR JACKING
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|BOYD, VANDOLYN ALEXIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BURNETTE, CHRISSY ANN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/14/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|COOPER, DANIKA LEBREASE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/23/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/22/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/25/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|DOUGLAS, DETORY JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|ELLIS, SHELBY FAITH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/16/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ESTES, ANTWONNE JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HOLDERFIELD, RHETT C
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/18/1963
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HUBBARD, CADE RYAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/10/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JANOW, ISAAC EARVIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/20/2007
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, DAKAILA TANEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/24/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE PERSO
|
|JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 02/18/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED/SUSP/CANX
|
|MAXWELL, JANA RAE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/02/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MCMENAMIN, KYLE WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/11/1999
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,
- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
|
|MILLER, JAMETRIOUS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/25/2007
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|MITCHELL, JAYSON EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/04/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MORGAN, RONALD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/28/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MULDER, MICHAEL SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/03/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|NORWOOD, GREGORY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/07/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY
|
|PARKER, MATTHEW TYLER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/19/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
- VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY INTOXICATION
- VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PRATER, ANTHONY JAMICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL OVER 150 GRAMS WITH THE INT
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE OVER 26 GRAMS WITH T
- POSSESSION OF COCAINE OVER 26 GRAMS WITH INTENT TO
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI
|
|ROBINSON, SHEQEILLA ARNESS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|ROSS, DERRICK
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/05/1998
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TOLBERT, RICHARD JAMES
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/06/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VELASQUEZ, ROBLERO JOSE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/29/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITE, JOSHUA AARON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
|
|WILSON, ANA ALYSHA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
|