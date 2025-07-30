Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AUSTIN,CARYLON ELIZABETH

430 MANUFACTURES RD APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

SPEEDING

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BOYD,DOMINIQUE LAVON

2113 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CAR JACKING

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BOYD,DOMINIQUE LAVON

2113 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BOYD,VANDOLYN ALEXIA

1209 Gunbarrel Rd Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BRADLEY,ERIKA ARKANSAS

145 29 ROAD CHEROKEE, 28719

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURNETTE,CHRISSY ANN

4314 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

COOPER,DANIKA LEBREASE

239 COLLEGE STREET DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

COUEY,GARY DEWAYNE

6141 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DAVIS,BRIAN EUGENE

111 NORTH MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DOUGLAS,DETORY JERMAINE

585 FREEMAN DR GOVENTON, 30016

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

ELLIS,SHELBY FAITH

502 AKINS RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ESTES,ANTWONNE JAMAL

5010 MARYLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOOD,MARQUEL LETRE

1455 QUEENIE SMITH RD NE CONYERS, 30012

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

HOBRECHT,ZACHARY JAMES

751 NEIGHBORHOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HOLDERFIELD,RHETT C

206 BUCKINGHAM DR KNOXVILLE, 37909

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HUBBARD,CADE RYAN

117 ROGERS ROAD SCOTTSBORO,

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

JANOW,ISAAC EARVIN

3825 EDWARDS TER CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

JONES,DAKAILA TANEE

3923 WILSONIA AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE PERSO

JOYNER,JAMARIE ADELL

17 Scruggs St Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

JOYNER,JAMARIE ADELL

17 SCRUGGS ST Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

LOWRANCE,CHARLOTTE DIANA

807 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED/SUSP/CANX

LOWRANCE,CHARLOTTE DIANA

807 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

LOWRANCE,CHARLOTTE DIANA

807 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

MAXWELL,JANA RAE

276 COUNTY RD 103 ATHENS ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MCMENAMIN,KYLE WAYNE

6435 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

MIKEL,DESTINY FAITH

116 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF

MILLER,JAMETRIOUS

2003 EMMA KATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

MITCHELL,JAYSON EDWARD

3520 SHELBY CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (GA PAROLE)

MORGAN,RONALD EDWARD

6603 COOLEY RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MULDER,MICHAEL SHAWN

2455 BRESS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NORWOOD,GREGORY JAMES

112 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY

PARKER,MATTHEW TYLER

9920 RA GRIFFITH HWY WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY INTOXICATION

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PRATER,ANTHONY JAMICHAEL

420 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL OVER 150 GRAMS WITH THE INT

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE OVER 26 GRAMS WITH T

POSSESSION OF COCAINE OVER 26 GRAMS WITH INTENT TO

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI

ROBINSON,SHEQEILLA ARNESS

4901 JEFFERY LN UNIT 160 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ROSS,DERRICK

3708 CARL WHITE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

TOLBERT,RICHARD JAMES

395 GULCH RD TRENTON, 37752

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VELASQUEZ,ROBLERO JOSE

2410 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

WHITE,JOSHUA AARON

272 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37917

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL LITTERING

WILSON,ANA ALYSHA

38 KIMBALL COVE RD KIMBALL, 37347

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILSON,MORGAN TAYLOR

403 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

PETITION TO REVOKE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE


Here are the mug shots:

AUSTIN, CARYLON ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/27/2004
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOYD, DOMINIQUE LAVON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/21/1998
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CAR JACKING
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BOYD, VANDOLYN ALEXIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BURNETTE, CHRISSY ANN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/14/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
COOPER, DANIKA LEBREASE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/23/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/22/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/25/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DOUGLAS, DETORY JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
ELLIS, SHELBY FAITH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/16/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ESTES, ANTWONNE JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HOLDERFIELD, RHETT C
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/18/1963
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HUBBARD, CADE RYAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/10/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JANOW, ISAAC EARVIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/20/2007
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JONES, DAKAILA TANEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/24/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE PERSO
JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 02/18/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED/SUSP/CANX
MAXWELL, JANA RAE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/02/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MCMENAMIN, KYLE WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/11/1999
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,
  • TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF

MILLER, JAMETRIOUS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/25/2007
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
MITCHELL, JAYSON EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/04/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (GA PAROLE)
MORGAN, RONALD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/28/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MULDER, MICHAEL SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/03/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NORWOOD, GREGORY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/07/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY
PARKER, MATTHEW TYLER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/19/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY INTOXICATION
  • VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PRATER, ANTHONY JAMICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL OVER 150 GRAMS WITH THE INT
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE OVER 26 GRAMS WITH T
  • POSSESSION OF COCAINE OVER 26 GRAMS WITH INTENT TO
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI
ROBINSON, SHEQEILLA ARNESS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROSS, DERRICK
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/05/1998
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOLBERT, RICHARD JAMES
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/06/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VELASQUEZ, ROBLERO JOSE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/29/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITE, JOSHUA AARON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
WILSON, ANA ALYSHA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/30/2025
Harold Eller Pro-Am Produces Co-Champions
Harold Eller Pro-Am Produces Co-Champions
  • Sports
  • 7/29/2025
Results From Day One Of CWGA City Championship
  • Sports
  • 7/29/2025
Paul Payne: Junior Golfers Get A Taste Of What Makes The Honors Course Special
  • Sports
  • 7/29/2025
Kiwanis Club Hears From Todd Womack, Of Bridge Public Affairs
  • Government
  • 7/29/2025
Catoosa County Budget Rises $3.6 Million
  • Government
  • 7/29/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/30/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AUSTIN,CARYLON ... more

Urban Chicken Ordinance Passes On Final Reading; To Be Translated Into Spanish
  • 7/29/2025

The City Council on Tuesday approved the Urban Chicken ordinance on second and final reading. Officials said it will be translated into Spanish. Councilman Ron Elliott said the city is ... more

Man Arrested In Homicide Last November On Fagan Street
  • 7/29/2025

An arrest has been made in a Fagan Street homicide from Oct. 5, 2024. On Tuesday, the Chattanooga Police Department’s Fugitive Unit with assistance from the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task ... more

Breaking News
Man Arrested After Assaulting Girlfriend, Stealing Car And Leading Deputies On Pursuit
Man Arrested After Assaulting Girlfriend, Stealing Car And Leading Deputies On Pursuit
  • 7/29/2025
Chattanooga Police Arrest Suspect In Paw Trail Shooting
  • 7/29/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/29/2025
Judge Says State Can Use Threatening Jail Note In Andre Grier Capital Murder Case
  • 7/28/2025
Elon Musk To Build Underground Nashville Tunnel To Take Passengers From Downtown To The Airport In 8 Minutes
  • 7/28/2025
Opinion
Don't Give A Blank Check Tax Increase: Earmark Funds For 1st Responders Only
  • 7/29/2025
Congressional Medal Of Honor Society’s Convention - Chattanooga's Chance To Showcase Our City
  • 7/28/2025
"Teslas In Tunnels" Sweetheart Deal For World's Richest Man
  • 7/28/2025
Move UT Med School Out Of Memphis - And Response
  • 7/28/2025
Soured Relations With Our Neighbor On The North
  • 7/27/2025
Sports
Paul Payne: Junior Golfers Get A Taste Of What Makes The Honors Course Special
Paul Payne: Junior Golfers Get A Taste Of What Makes The Honors Course Special
  • 7/29/2025
Harold Eller Pro-Am Produces Co-Champions
Harold Eller Pro-Am Produces Co-Champions
  • 7/29/2025
Simpson, Tankersley Among First Rankings Of PGA TOUR University
Simpson, Tankersley Among First Rankings Of PGA TOUR University
  • 7/28/2025
Balcazar Leads Lookouts To Victory In Slugfest
  • 7/28/2025
Women's City Golf Championship Is Tuesday, Wednesday At Creeks Bend
  • 7/28/2025
Happenings
Chattanooga Rotary Club Gives $20K To Providing LifeVac Devices Into Hamilton County Schools
Chattanooga Rotary Club Gives $20K To Providing LifeVac Devices Into Hamilton County Schools
  • 7/29/2025
"Reading In The Park" Brings Community, Culture And Stories To Life Thursday
"Reading In The Park" Brings Community, Culture And Stories To Life Thursday
  • 7/29/2025
ITG Features "Nature In Glass: The Art Of Inna Beker"
ITG Features "Nature In Glass: The Art Of Inna Beker"
  • 7/29/2025
Bruce And Pia MacDonald Receive 2025 American Patriot Award At Honoring The Sacrifice American Heroes Dinner
Bruce And Pia MacDonald Receive 2025 American Patriot Award At Honoring The Sacrifice American Heroes Dinner
  • 7/28/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 7/28/2025
Entertainment
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Hosts Purple Madness: A Tribute To Prince Aug. 2
  • 7/29/2025
World-Renowned Guitarist Doyle Dykes To Perform At The Barnhardt Event Center Aug. 23
World-Renowned Guitarist Doyle Dykes To Perform At The Barnhardt Event Center Aug. 23
  • 7/24/2025
Jerry Summers: Best of Grizzard - The Best Mid-Sized USA City?
Jerry Summers: Best of Grizzard - The Best Mid-Sized USA City?
  • 7/28/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 7/31/2025
CTC’s Award-Winning Production Team Creates Magic - The Imaginary Wonderland Of SpongeBob’s Musical Undersea World
CTC’s Award-Winning Production Team Creates Magic - The Imaginary Wonderland Of SpongeBob’s Musical Undersea World
  • 7/23/2025
Opinion
Don't Give A Blank Check Tax Increase: Earmark Funds For 1st Responders Only
  • 7/29/2025
Congressional Medal Of Honor Society’s Convention - Chattanooga's Chance To Showcase Our City
  • 7/28/2025
"Teslas In Tunnels" Sweetheart Deal For World's Richest Man
  • 7/28/2025
Dining
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
  • 7/24/2025
100 Ramen & Bar To Open In Aloft At Hamilton Place
  • 7/22/2025
Stone Age Korean BBQ & Hot Pot Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 7/20/2025
Business
CBL Properties Acquires 4 Regional Malls For $178.9 Million
  • 7/29/2025
CARTA Awarded $1.2 Million For All-Electric Shuttles To Support Clean Air Initiatives
  • 7/29/2025
Unum Earnings Below Expectations For 2nd Quarter
  • 7/29/2025
Real Estate
Industrial Property On Workman Road Sells For Nearly $9.8 Million
Industrial Property On Workman Road Sells For Nearly $9.8 Million
  • 7/24/2025
Holiday Inn Property On North Smith Street Sells For $8.9 Million
Holiday Inn Property On North Smith Street Sells For $8.9 Million
  • 7/24/2025
Ellis Gardner: What To Know Before Accepting Or Rejecting An Offer
  • 7/24/2025
Student Scene
Cleveland State And TCAT Athens Awarded TN Accelerate Grant
  • 7/29/2025
AdventHealth And GNTC Announce Partnership
AdventHealth And GNTC Announce Partnership
  • 7/28/2025
Rice To Speak At Lee University’s Summer Commencement Saturday
Rice To Speak At Lee University’s Summer Commencement Saturday
  • 7/28/2025
Living Well
Reed Named Chief Operating Officer Of Siskin Hospital
Reed Named Chief Operating Officer Of Siskin Hospital
  • 7/29/2025
Health Department And Local Organizations To Participate In Red Sand Project To Raise Awareness Of Human Trafficking.
  • 7/29/2025
Hamilton Nurse Recognized With DAISY Award
Hamilton Nurse Recognized With DAISY Award
  • 7/29/2025
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: It's Been 61 Years Since Fatal Jim Reeves Plane Crash
  • 7/29/2025
Donovan Rypkema To Keynote Chattanooga Preservation Awards Sept. 18
  • 7/29/2025
Earl Freudenberg: Memories Of Roy McDonald
Earl Freudenberg: Memories Of Roy McDonald
  • 7/23/2025
Outdoors
Pop-up Bike Park Installed Along Chattanooga’s Riverwalk
Pop-up Bike Park Installed Along Chattanooga’s Riverwalk
  • 7/29/2025
Meigs County To Upgrade Parks With $97,500 State Grant
  • 7/23/2025
Green Thumb Garden Club Meets Aug. 11
  • 7/29/2025
Travel
New Exhibit At Ruby Falls Honors Chattanooga's Historic Black Business District
New Exhibit At Ruby Falls Honors Chattanooga's Historic Black Business District
  • 7/28/2025
"Dry" Saint Joe, Texas, Where The Cattle Drive Once Came Through
"Dry" Saint Joe, Texas, Where The Cattle Drive Once Came Through
  • 7/20/2025
Chattanooga Serves As Basecamp For 250 Outdoor Storytellers
Chattanooga Serves As Basecamp For 250 Outdoor Storytellers
  • 7/17/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Lots Of Information And Knowledge, But Too Little Wisdom
Bob Tamasy: Lots Of Information And Knowledge, But Too Little Wisdom
  • 7/29/2025
Bob Tamasy: Water, Water: Where Would We Be Without Water?
Bob Tamasy: Water, Water: Where Would We Be Without Water?
  • 7/25/2025
Second Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Women Of Faith Retreat
  • 7/24/2025
Obituaries
Sara Elizabeth Fields
Sara Elizabeth Fields
  • 7/29/2025
Dr. M. Walton “Pap” Powers
Dr. M. Walton “Pap” Powers
  • 7/29/2025
Nannie Hatfield Johnson
Nannie Hatfield Johnson
  • 7/29/2025
Government
Kiwanis Club Hears From Todd Womack, Of Bridge Public Affairs
  • 7/29/2025
Collegedale Police Sergeant Completes Acclaimed FBI-LEEDA Leadership Trilogy
  • 7/29/2025
HCSO Captains Jamie Fields And Hank Ritter Graduate 10 Project Executive Leadership Course
HCSO Captains Jamie Fields And Hank Ritter Graduate 10 Project Executive Leadership Course
  • 7/29/2025