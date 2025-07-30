Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

AUSTIN,CARYLON ELIZABETH

430 MANUFACTURES RD APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

SPEEDING

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BOYD,DOMINIQUE LAVON

2113 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CAR JACKING

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BOYD,DOMINIQUE LAVON

2113 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BOYD,VANDOLYN ALEXIA

1209 Gunbarrel Rd Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BRADLEY,ERIKA ARKANSAS

145 29 ROAD CHEROKEE, 28719

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURNETTE,CHRISSY ANN

4314 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

COOPER,DANIKA LEBREASE

239 COLLEGE STREET DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

COUEY,GARY DEWAYNE

6141 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DAVIS,BRIAN EUGENE

111 NORTH MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DOUGLAS,DETORY JERMAINE

585 FREEMAN DR GOVENTON, 30016

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

ELLIS,SHELBY FAITH

502 AKINS RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ESTES,ANTWONNE JAMAL

5010 MARYLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOOD,MARQUEL LETRE

1455 QUEENIE SMITH RD NE CONYERS, 30012

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

HOBRECHT,ZACHARY JAMES

751 NEIGHBORHOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HOLDERFIELD,RHETT C

206 BUCKINGHAM DR KNOXVILLE, 37909

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HUBBARD,CADE RYAN

117 ROGERS ROAD SCOTTSBORO,

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

JANOW,ISAAC EARVIN

3825 EDWARDS TER CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

JONES,DAKAILA TANEE

3923 WILSONIA AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE PERSO

JOYNER,JAMARIE ADELL

17 Scruggs St Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

JOYNER,JAMARIE ADELL

17 SCRUGGS ST Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

LOWRANCE,CHARLOTTE DIANA

807 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED/SUSP/CANX

LOWRANCE,CHARLOTTE DIANA

807 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

LOWRANCE,CHARLOTTE DIANA

807 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

MAXWELL,JANA RAE

276 COUNTY RD 103 ATHENS ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MCMENAMIN,KYLE WAYNE

6435 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

MIKEL,DESTINY FAITH

116 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF

MILLER,JAMETRIOUS

2003 EMMA KATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

MITCHELL,JAYSON EDWARD

3520 SHELBY CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (GA PAROLE)

MORGAN,RONALD EDWARD

6603 COOLEY RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MULDER,MICHAEL SHAWN

2455 BRESS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NORWOOD,GREGORY JAMES

112 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY

PARKER,MATTHEW TYLER

9920 RA GRIFFITH HWY WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY INTOXICATION

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PRATER,ANTHONY JAMICHAEL

420 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL OVER 150 GRAMS WITH THE INT

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE OVER 26 GRAMS WITH T

POSSESSION OF COCAINE OVER 26 GRAMS WITH INTENT TO

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI

ROBINSON,SHEQEILLA ARNESS

4901 JEFFERY LN UNIT 160 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ROSS,DERRICK

3708 CARL WHITE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

TOLBERT,RICHARD JAMES

395 GULCH RD TRENTON, 37752

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VELASQUEZ,ROBLERO JOSE

2410 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

WHITE,JOSHUA AARON

272 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37917

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL LITTERING

WILSON,ANA ALYSHA

38 KIMBALL COVE RD KIMBALL, 37347

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILSON,MORGAN TAYLOR

403 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

PETITION TO REVOKE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



AUSTIN, CARYLON ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/27/2004

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BOYD, DOMINIQUE LAVON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/21/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CAR JACKING

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE BOYD, VANDOLYN ALEXIA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/30/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BURNETTE, CHRISSY ANN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/14/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION COOPER, DANIKA LEBREASE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/23/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/22/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/25/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DOUGLAS, DETORY JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/13/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT ELLIS, SHELBY FAITH

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/16/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ESTES, ANTWONNE JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/01/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HOLDERFIELD, RHETT C

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 09/18/1963

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HUBBARD, CADE RYAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/10/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JANOW, ISAAC EARVIN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/20/2007

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JONES, DAKAILA TANEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/24/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE PERSO JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 02/18/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED/SUSP/CANX MAXWELL, JANA RAE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 03/02/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MCMENAMIN, KYLE WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FALSE IMPRISONMENT MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/11/1999

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF

MILLER, JAMETRIOUS

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/25/2007

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT MITCHELL, JAYSON EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/04/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (GA PAROLE) MORGAN, RONALD EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 11/28/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MULDER, MICHAEL SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 04/03/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT NORWOOD, GREGORY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/07/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY PARKER, MATTHEW TYLER

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/19/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY INTOXICATION

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PRATER, ANTHONY JAMICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/12/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL OVER 150 GRAMS WITH THE INT

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE OVER 26 GRAMS WITH T

POSSESSION OF COCAINE OVER 26 GRAMS WITH INTENT TO

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI ROBINSON, SHEQEILLA ARNESS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/09/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ROSS, DERRICK

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/05/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOLBERT, RICHARD JAMES

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/06/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VELASQUEZ, ROBLERO JOSE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/29/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, JOSHUA AARON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL LITTERING WILSON, ANA ALYSHA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/19/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



