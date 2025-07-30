CPD Makes Arrest In Connection To 2020 Double Homicide

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a double homicide in 2020.Chattanooga Police Department’s Fugitive Unit, with assistance from the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested 30-year-old Khavell Mailik Williams.Williams is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to two homicides that occurred on Dec. 1, 2020.That day, a 61-year-old man was shot and killed outside his home in the 1700 block of South Kelly Street.That evening, a 66-year-old woman was shot and killed at her residence in the 1700 block of South Willow Street.Williams is currently in custody at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.The Chattanooga Police Department extends its gratitude to all partner agencies for their assistance in bringing Williams safely into custody.