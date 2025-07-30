County Commits $2.8 Million For EMS, Volunteer Fire Capital Needs

Latest Headlines

County Mayor Weston Wamp on Wednesday proposed a one-time allocation of $2.8 million for capital projects supporting Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services (HCEMS) and the county’s volunteer fire departments, pending approval by the County Commission.

Funded through proceeds from the county’s 2024 bond issue, this investment will expand and modernize emergency response infrastructure across Hamilton County, officials said.

“Safe communities are the foundation of a thriving county,” said County Mayor Wamp. “That’s why we’re making real investments in EMS and our volunteer fire departments - to ensure first responders have the tools and resources they need to protect every corner of Hamilton County.”

The proposed funding will help replace aging equipment, improve facilities, enhance training, and strengthen first responders’ ability to respond quickly and effectively when seconds matter.

“Several of these volunteer fire departments are in my district, and this funding couldn’t come at a better time,” said Commissioner Gene-O Shipley, who represents the Soddy-Daisy area. “The investment in Flat Top, which includes funding for a new pumper tanker truck, will significantly increase their capacity to respond to fires and protect the people they serve.”

“This funding is greatly appreciated and much needed,” said Chief Duane Pitts of Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department. “Replacing aging hoses may not sound dramatic, but they’re an essential part of how we respond to fires - and this investment will go a long way in helping our firefighters do their jobs safely and efficiently.”

Project Breakdown

Emergency Medical Services (EMS): ? $1.7 million to purchase & fully outfit four new ambulances

- $92,000 for indoor ambulance training simulator

- $100,000 for completion of interior build-out at Administration & Training Center

- $127,000 for generator at Administration & Training Center

Volunteer Fire Departments:

- Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department: $75,000 for replacement hoses

- Flat Top Volunteer Fire Department: $150,000 toward a pumper tanker truck

- Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department: $200,000 toward a pumper apparatus

- Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department: $125,000 toward a pumper apparatus

- Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department: $125,000 toward a pumper apparatus

- Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department: $60,000 for replacement hoses

- Waldens Ridge Emergency Service: $88,000 for replacement hoses

The County Commission is scheduled to vote on the proposal during its meeting next Wednesday.

