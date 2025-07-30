Plan Hamilton To Go Back To Planning Commission On Sept. 8

The controversial Plan Hamilton will go back before the Planning Commission on Sept. 8, Karen Rennich, interim Regional Planning Agency executive director, said Wednesday.

Ms. Rennich said the RPA staff felt it did not have enough information to put it on the August agenda. She said some talks are some going on concerning the growth plan for rural areas of the county.

After the Planning Commission makes a recommendation, it is slated to go to the County Commission for a vote.

A number of rural residents want growth restricted in their areas, while developers and realtors are resisting the sought after growth curbs.

Officials said a 30-day moratorium on consideration of new subdivision plats will expire Aug. 2.

County Attorney Janie Parks Varnell said she did not recommend an extension for legal reasons.

Commissioner Chip Baker, who had sponsored the moratorium, said, "The whole point was to bring people together and get them off the dime and moving."

In other action, Commissioner David Sharpe said he plans to work with the county attorney to create a county senior tax freeze. He said that comes after "the city seems to be stepping up" on the issue.

He said some seniors "are being priced out of their homes" by recent major value increases.

County Mayor Weston Wamp said the county earlier had studied both a senior tax freeze and a senior tax relief program and had opted for the senior tax relief program, that he said is being ably administered by the office of Trustee Bill Hullander and helping many seniors.

County Mayor Wamp also observed, "The city (yesterday) announced a tax cut. But it certainly will not affect peoples' tax bills as a cut."