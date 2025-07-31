Latest Headlines

David Wade Named To UT Board, Dorothy Grisham To ETSU Board

  • Thursday, July 31, 2025

Lt. Governor Randy McNally today announced his appointments to several university boards of trustees across the state. New legislation passed this past session, which went into effect earlier this summer, grants new appointment authority to the speakers of the state House and state Senate.

University of Tennessee

David Wade - The CEO of EPB in Chattanooga, Mr. Wade's career with EPB began in 1983 as a line helper moving quickly from senior manager to vice president and then to president and CEO in 2016. Mr. Wade holds a bachelor of science in engineering from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

"David Wade’s extensive experience, leadership, and commitment to both innovation and community make him an invaluable asset to the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees. His proven track record as CEO of EPB in Chattanooga demonstrates his dedication to progress, and I am confident that his insights will help further elevate the university’s mission of excellence in education and service to our state," said. Lt. Governor McNally.

East Tennessee State University

Dorothy Lee Grisham - Owner of Dorothy Grisham Allstate Insurance Agency, Ms. Grisham is active in the social and civic life of Chattanooga. She currently serves as chairperson of the Boy Scouts of America Urban Campaign for the Cherokee Council District and is a member of the Hamilton County Juvenile Foster Care Review Board and the board of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Urban League. She is a 1974 graduate of ETSU.

Jon Lundberg - A former state senator and retired U.S. Navy Captain, Mr. Lundberg is president and chief executive officer of The Corporate Image, Inc., a media and public relations firm headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee. He is also CEO of Corporate Marketing, an award-winning digital marketing firm.

“I am honored to appoint Jon Lundberg and Dorothy Lee Grisham to the East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees. Jon’s distinguished service as a state senator and Navy captain, along with his expertise as a public relations executive, will bring invaluable insight to the board. Dorothy, a proud ETSU alumna and dedicated civic leader, has spent her career strengthening the community. Their combined experience and deep ties to East Tennessee will help guide ETSU toward continued growth and excellence,” said Lt. Governor McNally.

Othe appointees include:

Tennessee State University

Leticia "Tish" Towns - The executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Regional One Health in Memphis, Ms. Towns is a seasoned senior executive in the healthcare industry with over three decades of experience in operations, finance, regulatory and public policy. She received her bachelor’s degree from Tennessee State University and her master’s from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

"Tish Towns is a dynamic leader with a remarkable track record of driving positive change in both healthcare and community development. Her deep commitment to service, combined with her strategic vision and expertise in organizational leadership, will be invaluable to the Tennessee State Board of Trustees. I am confident that her perspective will help strengthen the university’s role in fostering innovation and addressing the evolving needs of our state," said Lt. Governor McNally.

University of Memphis

Willie H. Gregory - The director of Global Community Investment for NIKE, Inc., Mr. Gregory has served the Memphis Community for over 20 years with experience in sports, community, and business investments, and Government Relations. He is an alumnus of Mississippi Valley State University and The University of Memphis.

David (Dave) A. North Jr. - A veteran of the U.S. Air Force and acclaimed leader in the claims and insurance sector, Mr. North is the former president, CEO and executive chairman of Sedgwick.

“It is a privilege to appoint Willie Gregory and David North to the University of Memphis Board of Trustees. Willie brings decades of experience in corporate leadership and community investment, along with a deep commitment to Memphis and its future. David’s distinguished career in business and service in the U.S. Air Force reflects the kind of principled leadership that will benefit the university immensely. Their vision and dedication will help guide the University of Memphis to new heights of excellence,” said Lt. Governor McNally.

Middle Tennessee State University

Jimmy Granbery - Mr. Granbery is a fourth-generation family member of 130-year-old H.G. Hill Company. In 2019, he was elected chair of H.G. Hill Company and he also serves as chair and CEO for H.G. Hill Realty Company where he oversees the company's privately held real estate portfolio of 53 properties and more than 2.4 million square feet.

Chad White - Mr. White currently serves as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. He earned his B.S. in mass communication and political science from Middle Tennessee State University.

“I am pleased to appoint Jimmy Granbery and Chad White to the Middle Tennessee State University Board of Trustees. Jimmy brings decades of executive leadership and a legacy of civic and business stewardship. Chad, an MTSU alumnus and accomplished legal executive, brings a deep understanding of both the university’s mission and the broader community's needs. Their expertise and dedication will be tremendous assets to MTSU as it continues to grow and serve Tennessee,” said Lt. Governor McNally.

Tennessee Tech University

Teresa Chasteen-Dunn - A former professor and author, Ms. Chasteen-Dunn is president and CEO of WIN Learning.

Rhedona Rose - A respected agricultural leader and the first female executive at the nation’s largest farm bureau, Ms. Rose recently retired after a 37 year career at the Tennessee Farm Bureau, rising from intern to chief administrative officer and executive vice president.

“I am proud to appoint Teresa Chasteen-Dunn and Rhedona Rose to the Tennessee Tech Board of Trustees. Teresa’s background as an educator and her success as CEO of WIN Learning give her unique insight into workforce development and student achievement. Rhedona’s trailblazing career in agriculture and decades of public policy experience make her an invaluable asset to the board. Their leadership will help guide Tennessee Tech into a bright and promising future,” said Lt. Governor McNally.

Austin Peay State University

Ben Kimbrough, Jr. - Mr. Kimbrough spent 45 years as a credit risk executive at Bank of America. He earned a B.S. in finance from the University of Tennessee and is a native of Clarksville.

Mike Rainey - A senior vice president of Legends Bank, has spent 35 years in the banking industry. Mr. Rainey graduated from Clarksville High School and earned his bachelor of business administration from Austin Peay State University in 1983.

“I am pleased to appoint Ben Kimbrough and Mike Rainey to the Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees. Both are accomplished banking professionals with deep roots in Clarksville and a strong commitment to their community. Ben’s decades of leadership in credit risk and Mike’s long-standing service in regional banking bring valuable financial expertise to the board. Their local insight and professional experience will help guide Austin Peay’s continued success,” said Lt. Governor McNally.

Tennessee Board of Regents

David Bradshaw - A former mayor of Oak Ridge, Mr. Bradshaw is the Oak Ridge area manager for Pinnacle Financial Partners and chairman of the Three Roots Capital board of directors. He received his undergraduate degree in industrial engineering and an MBA from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

“David Bradshaw brings a unique blend of business acumen, public service experience, and a deep commitment to education that will serve the Tennessee Board of Regents exceptionally well. His leadership in both the private and public sectors, as well as his long-standing dedication to workforce development and community investment, make him an outstanding choice to help guide the future of our state’s community colleges and TCATs,” said Lt. Governor McNally.


