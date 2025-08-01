Man With Long Drug History Gets 12-Year State Prison Sentence

A man with a long history of drug arrests was given a 12-year state prison sentence on Thursday on three felony charges.

Jeffery Nicholas Hudgins, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of fentanyl and cocaine for resale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The plea deal was entered before Judge Boyd Patterson, concluding a lengthy series of court proceedings that began over a year ago.

Hudgins faced three separate indictments stemming from arrests in 2023 and 2024. Charges included possession of controlled substances with intent to sell or distribute, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading arrest, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

As part of the negotiated plea agreement, Hudgins admitted guilt to three of the Class B felony charges: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In exchange, other pending charges were dismissed, including additional felony drug counts and multiple procedural violations related to bond forfeiture and probation.

Hudgins is eligible for parole consideration after serving 35 percent of the sentence.

He was also fined a total of $10,000.

Hudgins had previously violated the terms of his probation in a related case and was the subject of multiple arrest warrants after failing to appear in court.

Court documents show a probation violation was filed in September 2024, and a probationary capias was issued shortly thereafter with no bond allowed.

He was ultimately arrested and held by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in June 2025 following a bond forfeiture earlier that year.

Throughout the proceedings, Assistant District Attorney Andrew Coyle represented the State, while local attorney Jay Morgan acted as defense counsel.

As part of the agreement, Hudgins’ family will be allowed to retrieve certain personal property held by law enforcement, including a red iPhone 12.

Hudgins remains in custody at Silverdale Detention Center and will be formally transferred to the Tennessee Department of Correction to begin serving his sentence.

His Hamilton County sentence will run concurrently with charges pending in Bradley County.