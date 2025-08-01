Latest Headlines

Man With Long Drug History Gets 12-Year State Prison Sentence

  • Friday, August 1, 2025
  • Mia Schoenly
Jeffery Nicholas Hudgins
Jeffery Nicholas Hudgins

A man with a long history of drug arrests was given a 12-year state prison sentence on Thursday on three felony charges.

Jeffery Nicholas Hudgins, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of fentanyl and cocaine for resale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The plea deal was entered before Judge Boyd Patterson, concluding a lengthy series of court proceedings that began over a year ago.

Hudgins faced three separate indictments stemming from arrests in 2023 and 2024. Charges included possession of controlled substances with intent to sell or distribute, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading arrest, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

As part of the negotiated plea agreement, Hudgins admitted guilt to three of the Class B felony charges: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In exchange, other pending charges were dismissed, including additional felony drug counts and multiple procedural violations related to bond forfeiture and probation.

Hudgins is eligible for parole consideration after serving 35 percent of the sentence.

He was also fined a total of $10,000.

Hudgins had previously violated the terms of his probation in a related case and was the subject of multiple arrest warrants after failing to appear in court.

Court documents show a probation violation was filed in September 2024, and a probationary capias was issued shortly thereafter with no bond allowed.

He was ultimately arrested and held by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in June 2025 following a bond forfeiture earlier that year.

Throughout the proceedings, Assistant District Attorney Andrew Coyle represented the State, while local attorney Jay Morgan acted as defense counsel.

As part of the agreement, Hudgins’ family will be allowed to retrieve certain personal property held by law enforcement, including a red iPhone 12.

Hudgins remains in custody at Silverdale Detention Center and will be formally transferred to the Tennessee Department of Correction to begin serving his sentence.

His Hamilton County sentence will run concurrently with charges pending in Bradley County.

Latest Headlines
Lookouts Fall To Smokies 8-1
  • Sports
  • 8/2/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/2/2025
Kenco Celebrates 75 Years In Business In Chattanooga
Kenco Celebrates 75 Years In Business In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 8/2/2025
Emergency Closure Update/Upcoming Construction And Special Event Road Closures Announced
  • Government
  • 8/1/2025
Whitfield County Courthouse Accessibility Ramp Construction To Begin Aug. 4
  • Government
  • 8/1/2025
Baylor Golf Has "D" Word After I-24 Third Place Finish
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/1/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/2/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BARNETT,JIANA ... more

County GOP Leader Says City Council "Should Stand Strong Against Tax Increase On Hard-Working Families"
  • 8/1/2025

The chair of the Hamilton County Republican Party said the City Council "should stand strong against a tax increase on hard-working families." Gail Greene said, "What we are witnessing in ... more

Man With Long Drug History Gets 12-Year State Prison Sentence
Man With Long Drug History Gets 12-Year State Prison Sentence
  • 8/1/2025

A man with a long history of drug arrests was given a 12-year state prison sentence on Thursday on three felony charges. Jeffery Nicholas Hudgins, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/1/2025
Signal Mountain Gets New Software Packages; Large Tree Falls On Rainbow Lake Suspension Bridge
  • 7/31/2025
David Wade Named To UT Board, Dorothy Grisham To ETSU Board
  • 7/31/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/31/2025
Plan Hamilton To Go Back To Planning Commission On Sept. 8
  • 7/30/2025
Opinion
Bradley County Cell Ban Is A Learning Moment: For Parents
  • 8/2/2025
Hamilton County Alcatraz
  • 8/1/2025
City Spending And Threats - And Response (2)
  • 7/31/2025
City Council Should Reject Enormous Tax Increase Of 28% - And Response (4)
  • 7/30/2025
Remember The Teachers, Too
  • 7/30/2025
Sports
Mocs Hire First NIL Manager
  • 8/1/2025
Vols' Kicker Gilbert Named To Groza Award Watch List
  • 8/1/2025
Mocs' Soccer To Host Georgia State Sunday At Finley
  • 8/1/2025
Chattanooga Red Wolves Extend Coaching Contract With Mackenzie
Chattanooga Red Wolves Extend Coaching Contract With Mackenzie
  • 8/1/2025
Lookouts Drop Third Straight To Smokies
  • 8/1/2025
Happenings
Shuptrine’s Gallery Hosts Open House For Artist Maureen Hyde Aug. 28
Shuptrine’s Gallery Hosts Open House For Artist Maureen Hyde Aug. 28
  • 8/1/2025
Profiles of Valor: SSG Clint Romesha (USA)
Profiles of Valor: SSG Clint Romesha (USA)
  • 8/1/2025
Free Beach Movie Night At Chester Frost Park (Sharknado)
  • 7/31/2025
Applications Open For 3 ArtsBuild Grants
Applications Open For 3 ArtsBuild Grants
  • 7/31/2025
This Week In The Arts
  • 7/31/2025
Entertainment
Tremont Tavern Presents Special Day Of Music By Local Singers/Songwriters Aug. 9
Tremont Tavern Presents Special Day Of Music By Local Singers/Songwriters Aug. 9
  • 8/1/2025
Steve Martin, Alison Brown Cohost 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Sept. 18 In Chattanooga
Steve Martin, Alison Brown Cohost 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Sept. 18 In Chattanooga
  • 7/31/2025
Grand Ole Opry Honored On 100th Anniversary
Grand Ole Opry Honored On 100th Anniversary
  • 7/30/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/1/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 7/31/2025
Opinion
Bradley County Cell Ban Is A Learning Moment: For Parents
  • 8/2/2025
Hamilton County Alcatraz
  • 8/1/2025
City Spending And Threats - And Response (2)
  • 7/31/2025
Dining
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 7/30/2025
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
  • 7/24/2025
100 Ramen & Bar To Open In Aloft At Hamilton Place
  • 7/22/2025
Business
The Consign House Opens In Hixson Aug. 5
  • 8/1/2025
New And Used Vehicle Sales Rise In July
  • 8/1/2025
Master Machine Planning Move To Larger Facility On Compress Street
  • 7/30/2025
Real Estate
Multi-Tenant Retail Property In Hixson Sells For $7.4 Million
Multi-Tenant Retail Property In Hixson Sells For $7.4 Million
  • 8/1/2025
Ellis Gardner: Making Your Home More Energy Efficient
  • 7/30/2025
Real Estate Transfers For July 23-30
  • 7/31/2025
Student Scene
PHOTOS: Franklin-Roberts Future Ready Center
PHOTOS: Franklin-Roberts Future Ready Center
  • 8/1/2025
Voices Of Lee Returns From Mission Trip To Ecuador
Voices Of Lee Returns From Mission Trip To Ecuador
  • 8/1/2025
TVA Opens Applications For K-12 STEM Education Awards
  • 8/1/2025
Living Well
Local Nonprofit Opens Second Thrift Shop To Benefit Mothers In Crisis
Local Nonprofit Opens Second Thrift Shop To Benefit Mothers In Crisis
  • 8/1/2025
Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent Crowns 72-Year-Old Jeffrey Wells Winner; Event Raises Nearly $40,000
Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent Crowns 72-Year-Old Jeffrey Wells Winner; Event Raises Nearly $40,000
  • 8/1/2025
CHI Memorial First In Region To Enroll Patient In Groundbreaking Stroke Clinical Trial
  • 7/31/2025
Memories
Wisdom And Wit Of Sam Divine
  • 8/1/2025
Earl Freudenberg: It's Been 61 Years Since Fatal Jim Reeves Plane Crash
  • 7/29/2025
Donovan Rypkema To Keynote Chattanooga Preservation Awards Sept. 18
  • 7/29/2025
Outdoors
TWRA Seeks Fields To Lease For 2025 Dove Season
  • 7/31/2025
TWRA Requests Public Input for 2026-27 Fishing Regulations
TWRA Requests Public Input for 2026-27 Fishing Regulations
  • 7/31/2025
Pop-up Bike Park Installed Along Chattanooga’s Riverwalk
Pop-up Bike Park Installed Along Chattanooga’s Riverwalk
  • 7/29/2025
Travel
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
On The Quiet Side Of Rocky Mountain National Park: 3 Splendid Stays In Grand County, Colorado
  • 8/1/2025
Day 2, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip: It's Arbor Day Every Day In Nebraska City
Day 2, Chattanooga To Oregon Road Trip: It's Arbor Day Every Day In Nebraska City
  • 8/1/2025
Road Trip: 2,593 Miles From Chattanooga To The Oregon Coast
Road Trip: 2,593 Miles From Chattanooga To The Oregon Coast
  • 7/31/2025
Church
Judge Victoria "Tori" Smith To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Aug. 28
Judge Victoria "Tori" Smith To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Aug. 28
  • 8/1/2025
Bob Tamasy: The Grim Condition Of Having Hard Hearts
Bob Tamasy: The Grim Condition Of Having Hard Hearts
  • 8/1/2025
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Announces 9th Anniversary Celebration Of 1st Family
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Announces 9th Anniversary Celebration Of 1st Family
  • 7/30/2025
Obituaries
Christine Hudlow
  • 8/1/2025
Elizabeth “Beth” Anne Carpenter Lackey
  • 8/1/2025
Ace Carter Eccleston
Ace Carter Eccleston
  • 8/1/2025
Government
Emergency Closure Update/Upcoming Construction And Special Event Road Closures Announced
  • 8/1/2025
Emergency Closure Of Standifer Gap Road
  • 8/1/2025
Red Bank Publicizes August Schedule For Active Older Adults And More Events
  • 8/1/2025