Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ELLIOTT,JAMAL LAVON

1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GRAVITT,MATTIE IRENE

1036 SARNET DRIVE SODDY DASIY, 37322

Age at Arrest:

68 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

RAY,CAROL DENISE

280 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RENEE,RONIT

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

SNYDER,MISTY SHEA

5555 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SOARES,SCOTT D

5488 FITCH WAY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

THACKER,ARTHUR WILLIAM

3109 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

TURNER,BRANDY ELIZABETH

5002 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chatt Housing Auth

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, TINA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/16/1972

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRITTAIN, JAKE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/20/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BROOKS, PAMELA DIANE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/29/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA GA) BROWN, ALVIN LESTER

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/15/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025

Charge(s):

STALKING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CARROLL, JONATHAN PAUL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/06/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD HONAKER, AMANDA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/13/1997

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025

Charge(s):

INSURANCE LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSS OF SCHEDULE II

REGISTRATION LAW HUGHES, KADEN JACOB

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/03/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRAG RACING JAMES, ASIA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/01/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT JONES, NICHOLAS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/16/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY KELLEY, ANDREA NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/08/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025

Charge(s):

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

MASSENGALE, TERRY RANDALL

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 03/19/1961

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MATTHEWS, TERRY CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 03/17/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025

Charge(s):

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR

RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE MCDONALD, JACOB ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/13/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS MCKENZIE, PATTY JO

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/21/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MILLSAPS, MARQUICE RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/31/2007

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON MOORE, JOSEPH WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/05/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION RICHARDS, JAQUELINE INA

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/04/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RODEN, TRAVIS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/11/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA) SHINN, BRENDAN SKY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/03/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND SICA ITZEP, BYRON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/25/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SUTHERLAND, BILLY JOE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/09/1970

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITES TOMAS, MARIA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/07/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TUCKER, RUSSEL JOE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/18/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WILSON, LESLIE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/21/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT

THEFT



