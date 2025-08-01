Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, August 1, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARNOLD,TINA MICHELLE

87 NELMES ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

BRITTAIN,JAKE MICHAEL

525 HEDGEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BROOKS,PAMELA DIANE

11315 FIRST ST APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA GA)

BROWN,ALVIN LESTER

3817 KENNITH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

STALKING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CARROLL,JONATHAN PAUL

149 PERIMETER RD BENTON, 37307

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

ELLIOTT,JAMAL LAVON

1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GRAVITT,MATTIE IRENE

1036 SARNET DRIVE SODDY DASIY, 37322

Age at Arrest:

68 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

HONAKER,AMANDA MARIE

6886 COURTNEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 30736

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

INSURANCE LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSS OF SCHEDULE II

REGISTRATION LAW

HUGHES,KADEN JACOB

140 PEBBLESTONE DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRAG RACING

JAMES,ASIA DANIELLE

3110 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JONES,NICHOLAS LEBRON

7707 LEE HIGHWAY #121 CHATTANOOGA, 374023759

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

KELLEY,ANDREA NICHOLE

240 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

MASSENGALE,TERRY RANDALL

5607 BROWNTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

64 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

MATTHEWS,TERRY CHARLES

909 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

67 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR

RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

MCDONALD,JACOB ROBERT

1045 TROJAN RD SODDY DASIY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

MCKENZIE,PATTY JO

666 OSAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 373796213

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MILLSAPS,MARQUICE RASHAD

1109 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

MOORE,JOSEPH WILLIAM

308 HAMPTON RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RAY,CAROL DENISE

280 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RENEE,RONIT

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

RICHARDS,JAQUELINE INA

1201 BOYNTON DR APT 508 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

RICHARDS,JAQUELINE INA

1201 BOYNTON DR APT 508 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RICHARDS,JAQUELINE INA

1201 BOYNTON DR APT 508 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RODEN,TRAVIS JAMES

422 HUTSON STREET ROSSVILLE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA)

SHINN,BRENDAN SKY

3720 STEPHENS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37321

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

SICA ITZEP,BYRON

2607 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SNYDER,MISTY SHEA

5555 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SOARES,SCOTT D

5488 FITCH WAY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SUTHERLAND,BILLY JOE

5006 DELAWARE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITES

THACKER,ARTHUR WILLIAM

3109 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

TOMAS,MARIA

2109 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TUCKER,RUSSEL JOE

8708 GEMSTONE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TURNER,BRANDY ELIZABETH

5002 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chatt Housing Auth

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WILSON,LESLIE MICHAEL

166 CUMMINGS ROAD TRION, 30753

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

THEFT

THEFT

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, TINA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/16/1972
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRITTAIN, JAKE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BROOKS, PAMELA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/29/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA GA)
BROWN, ALVIN LESTER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/15/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CARROLL, JONATHAN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/06/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
HONAKER, AMANDA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • INSURANCE LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSS OF SCHEDULE II
  • REGISTRATION LAW
HUGHES, KADEN JACOB
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/03/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRAG RACING
JAMES, ASIA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/01/1997
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JONES, NICHOLAS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/16/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
KELLEY, ANDREA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/08/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

MASSENGALE, TERRY RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 03/19/1961
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MATTHEWS, TERRY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 03/17/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR
  • RAPE OF A CHILD
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
  • STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
  • STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
  • STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
  • STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
  • STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
  • SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
MCDONALD, JACOB ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/13/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
MCKENZIE, PATTY JO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/21/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MILLSAPS, MARQUICE RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/31/2007
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
MOORE, JOSEPH WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/05/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RICHARDS, JAQUELINE INA
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/04/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RODEN, TRAVIS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA)
SHINN, BRENDAN SKY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/03/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
SICA ITZEP, BYRON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/25/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SUTHERLAND, BILLY JOE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/09/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
  • UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITES
TOMAS, MARIA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TUCKER, RUSSEL JOE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/18/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILSON, LESLIE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/21/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT
  • THEFT



