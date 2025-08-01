Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ARNOLD,TINA MICHELLE
87 NELMES ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
BRITTAIN,JAKE MICHAEL
525 HEDGEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BROOKS,PAMELA DIANE
11315 FIRST ST APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA GA)
BROWN,ALVIN LESTER
3817 KENNITH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
STALKING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CARROLL,JONATHAN PAUL
149 PERIMETER RD BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
ELLIOTT,JAMAL LAVON
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GRAVITT,MATTIE IRENE
1036 SARNET DRIVE SODDY DASIY, 37322
Age at Arrest:
68 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
HONAKER,AMANDA MARIE
6886 COURTNEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 30736
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
INSURANCE LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSS OF SCHEDULE II
REGISTRATION LAW
HUGHES,KADEN JACOB
140 PEBBLESTONE DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRAG RACING
JAMES,ASIA DANIELLE
3110 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JONES,NICHOLAS LEBRON
7707 LEE HIGHWAY #121 CHATTANOOGA, 374023759
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
KELLEY,ANDREA NICHOLE
240 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIO.
DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
MASSENGALE,TERRY RANDALL
5607 BROWNTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
64 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MATTHEWS,TERRY CHARLES
909 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
67 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR
RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
MCDONALD,JACOB ROBERT
1045 TROJAN RD SODDY DASIY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
MCKENZIE,PATTY JO
666 OSAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 373796213
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MILLSAPS,MARQUICE RASHAD
1109 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
MOORE,JOSEPH WILLIAM
308 HAMPTON RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RAY,CAROL DENISE
280 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RENEE,RONIT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
RICHARDS,JAQUELINE INA
1201 BOYNTON DR APT 508 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RICHARDS,JAQUELINE INA
1201 BOYNTON DR APT 508 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RICHARDS,JAQUELINE INA
1201 BOYNTON DR APT 508 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RODEN,TRAVIS JAMES
422 HUTSON STREET ROSSVILLE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA)
SHINN,BRENDAN SKY
3720 STEPHENS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37321
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
SICA ITZEP,BYRON
2607 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SNYDER,MISTY SHEA
5555 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SOARES,SCOTT D
5488 FITCH WAY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SUTHERLAND,BILLY JOE
5006 DELAWARE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITES
THACKER,ARTHUR WILLIAM
3109 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
TOMAS,MARIA
2109 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TUCKER,RUSSEL JOE
8708 GEMSTONE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TURNER,BRANDY ELIZABETH
5002 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILSON,LESLIE MICHAEL
166 CUMMINGS ROAD TRION, 30753
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
THEFT
THEFT
Here are the mug shots:
|ARNOLD, TINA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/16/1972
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRITTAIN, JAKE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BROOKS, PAMELA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/29/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, ALVIN LESTER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/15/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
- STALKING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|CARROLL, JONATHAN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/06/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|HONAKER, AMANDA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
- INSURANCE LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSS OF SCHEDULE II
- REGISTRATION LAW
|
|HUGHES, KADEN JACOB
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/03/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRAG RACING
|
|JAMES, ASIA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/01/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|JONES, NICHOLAS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/16/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|KELLEY, ANDREA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/08/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
- VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
|
|MASSENGALE, TERRY RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 03/19/1961
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MATTHEWS, TERRY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 03/17/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR
- RAPE OF A CHILD
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
|
|MCDONALD, JACOB ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/13/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|MCKENZIE, PATTY JO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/21/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MILLSAPS, MARQUICE RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/31/2007
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
|
|MOORE, JOSEPH WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/05/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RICHARDS, JAQUELINE INA
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/04/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RODEN, TRAVIS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SHINN, BRENDAN SKY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/03/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|SICA ITZEP, BYRON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/25/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SUTHERLAND, BILLY JOE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/09/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
- UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITES
|
|TOMAS, MARIA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TUCKER, RUSSEL JOE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/18/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WILSON, LESLIE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/21/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2025
Charge(s):
|