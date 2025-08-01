Latest Headlines

Section Of Final Alignment To Open On I-75 At I-24 Interchange In Hamilton County

  • Friday, August 1, 2025
Drivers traveling near the I-75 at I-24 interchange in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will impact traffic. As part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) to widen and improve the I-75 at I-24 interchange, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will begin moving traffic to its final alignment on the interstate ramps at the split over the next two weekends.

Beginning Sunday and continuing through Tuesday these interstate ramps will be widened to their final alignment:
• I-75 South to I-24 West
• I-75 North to I-24 West
 
The new configuration will increase capacity from two lanes to three lanes on both interstate ramps.
Between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night, traffic will be reduced to one lane on each ramp and on I-24 West to facilitate this work. 

Although these ramps will be widened to three lanes, I-24 West will remain in its current three-lane configuration from the Moore Road exit ramp through the end of the project limits. To accommodate the reduction from six lanes to three lanes in this area, one through-lane will end near the Spring Creek Road bridge, while the remaining two lanes will be dedicated exit lanes to Moore Road. The remainder of lanes on I-24 West should be opened by the end of August.

Drivers should consider an alternate route and are encouraged to avoid the area if at all possible, during these times. Delays are expected. Drivers should follow all posted signage and remain alert to changing traffic conditions. 

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee can be up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

  • 8/1/2025

A man with a long history of drug arrests was given a 12-year state prison sentence on Thursday on three felony charges. Jeffery Nicholas Hudgins, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm ... more

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ARNOLD,TINA ... more

