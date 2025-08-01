Man Who Stabbed Woman To Death Because "The Devil Made Me Do It" Gets 21 Years

A man who said he stabbed a woman to death at a house on Safari Drive because "The Devil made me do it" has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Sean Ryan Little, who was 38 at the time of the incident in December 2022, was initially charged with criminal homicide.

He was given a 21-year prison sentence.

A deputy who was dispatched to 7836 Safari on an "unknown trouble" found a person in the front yard who was very distraught and said his mother had been stabbed. He said the suspect, Little, left through the back door.

The victim, Sara Ferguson, was found in the upstairs master bedroom on the floor deceased. She had multiple stab wounds in the face, chest and back. A knife was found near the body.

A perimeter was set up and Little was found near the residence after about an hour and a half search.

The son said he saw Little on top of his mother with a knife in his hand. He said he yelled at Little, who then turned and chased him down the stairs while making the statement about the Devil.

He said he grabbed his three-year-old brother and was able to make it outside. A seven-year-old brother was able to escape via the back door.

Little was also charged with three counts of aggravated assault, but those charges were dismissed.