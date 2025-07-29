Man Arrested In Homicide Last November On Fagan Street

An arrest has been made in a Fagan Street homicide from Oct. 5, 2024.

On Tuesday, the Chattanooga Police Department’s Fugitive Unit with assistance from the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 49-year-old LaJeffery Sparks. Sparks is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center. With his arrest, Sparks has been removed from the TBI’s Most Wanted list. The Chattanooga Police Department extends its appreciation to all the agencies who worked with us to get Sparks safely into custody.

In the incident at 12:32 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4100 block of Fagan Street. When the officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. The officers immediately started life saving measures until the medical personnel arrived on scene.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded. They transported the victim to a local hospital where he died.





The preliminary investigation showed the victim was outside of a residence when he was shot. The suspect fled the scene prior to the officers arriving.





