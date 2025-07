ALLGOOD, KEVIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/15/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

BICKERSTAFF, JONATHAN ASHALIN BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/24/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COLVIN, YOLANDA VONYETTE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/12/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

CRAWFORD, WILLIAM EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/18/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2025

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DOMINGO-MORALES, EDUARDO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EVANS, PERRY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/24/2007

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

GADDIS, KENNETH KNOX

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 05/03/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ABUSE OF ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE ADULT

GANTES-GALICIA, JOSE ARMANDO

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/27/1973

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)