An overnight house fire at a vacant Chattanooga home is under investigation.

At 3:39 a.m. on Sunday, Green Shift companies were dispatched to the 4100 block of Forest Acres Lane after 911 received reports of a burning residence.

Crews found heavy fire on arrival and firefighters worked skillfully to combat the flames.

The fire was out by 4:11 a.m. There were no injuries.

Engine 6, Engine 4, Engine 10, Ladder 19, Squad 19, Battalion 2 and CFD Investigations responded.