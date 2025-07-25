Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, July 25, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AGUSTIN- MIRANDA,LIDIA MARICEL

3904 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ROBBERY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

ARNOLD,JUSTIN

1615 COWART APT 107 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

ASHLEY,JORDAN JERMICHAEL

12 KINGSTON ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

BETANCOURT,ISREAL GARCIA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37917

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BIGGS,BRADEN R

2672 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SPEEDING

BIRDSONG,CORDELLIUS LOVETT

1007 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

BIRDSONG,CORDELLIUS LOVETT

1007 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO

BURTON,MARTINEZ LEBRON

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 2011 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CANGAS-VARGAS,ANGEL

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CARSON,KIARA CHARDAY

8336 HUNTER HILL CT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CISNEROS-ARCINIGA,HUGO ANTONIO

213 LA ASUNCON ,

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CRUMSEY,MAURICE LAMAR

433 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

HARASSMENT

DAWSON,NATHAN LEE

827 KAY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)

FOREMAN,BRET DAVID

232 E 11TH ST SUITE 330 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FREEMAN,ALEX VICTOR

950 SPRING CREEK RD APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

FULTON,DAVID JAMES

4819 SIGNAL FOREST DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

73 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GREEN,TAKAYLA ANNRENA

1603 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044357

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

HAGGARD,JALIJUAN LEBRON

208 HAWKINS OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

HARDEN,CHRISTOPHER SHANE

15760 May Rd Sale Creek, 37373

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HARRIS,QUEENISHA DENISE

4417 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HAYES,JUAN D

1101 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

KEASLER,SAMMIE RENEE

10851 NELSON RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

MACK,LAVON JOHN

7421 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

66 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL INQUIRY

MACK,LAVON JOHN

7421 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

66 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MATUTE,WILMER ANTONIO

6512 VAN NESS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCGUIRE,GRANT STONE

251 WATERWALK PL CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

MCKIBBENS,REGINOLD

,

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON , SUSPENDED

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

OGLESBY,DETERRIO ANTWAIN

490 GLENN ST.

SW APT. 261 ATLANTA, 30317

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

PRUITT,TOBIAS MARCO

204 NORTH PARTHON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Federal Marshall

Charges:

RESTER,SELENA MARIE

3001 AD KISSEN DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SANDERS,GREGORY TYRONE

1240 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

69 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

SMITH,BRYSON GABRILE

3513 CATHY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374121701

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

STANFORD,AUBREY JEROME LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAYLOR,LOGAN COLEMAN

8300 PINE RIDGE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

VANN,FELICIA IVORY

5223 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

WALKER,PEYTON E

4801 ROELLEN NEWBERN RD NEWBERN, 38259

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

WITHINGTON,RICHARD JOHN

EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

WOODS,LEON NMN

3109 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

64 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY


Here are the mug shots:


AGUSTIN- MIRANDA, LIDIA MARICELA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
ARNOLD, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/06/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
BIGGS, BRADEN R
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/17/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • SPEEDING
BIRDSONG, CORDELLIUS LOVETT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO
BURTON, MARTINEZ LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/06/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOREMAN, BRET DAVID
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HAGGARD, JALIJUAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/08/2007
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • EVADING ARREST
HARDEN, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/09/1986
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARRIS, QUEENISHA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/30/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCGUIRE, GRANT STONE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

OGLESBY, DETERRIO ANTWAIN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/20/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
PRUITT, TOBIAS MARCO
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RESTER, SELENA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/05/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STANFORD, AUBREY JEROME LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/04/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAYLOR, LOGAN COLEMAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/24/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WALKER, PEYTON E
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
WITHINGTON, RICHARD JOHN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, LEON NMN
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 09/09/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/25/2025
Grand Jury No Bills, True Bills, And Dismissed
  • Government
  • 7/24/2025
Welch Leads By Five At Tennessee Women’s Open
  • Sports
  • 7/24/2025
Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire Thursday Afternoon
Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire Thursday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 7/24/2025
Upcoming Street Closings Announced
  • Government
  • 7/24/2025
Neighborhood Around Battle Academy Seeks Resident Permit Parking
  • Breaking News
  • 7/24/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/25/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGUSTIN- ... more

Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire Thursday Afternoon
Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire Thursday Afternoon
  • 7/24/2025

A home in the Dallas Bay Area was damaged by fire Thursday afternoon. A neighbor called 911 reporting smoke coming from a house. At 4:02 p.m., the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded ... more

Neighborhood Around Battle Academy Seeks Resident Permit Parking
  • 7/24/2025

The neighborhood around Battle Academy in South Chattanooga has filed an application with the city for resident permit parking. The application must be validated by city officials and approved ... more

Breaking News
Bradley County Sheriff's Detectives Derail Money Scam Ring
Bradley County Sheriff's Detectives Derail Money Scam Ring
  • 7/24/2025
Lawsuit Filed In Death Of Former Rhea County Executive
Lawsuit Filed In Death Of Former Rhea County Executive
  • 7/24/2025
Man With Kids In U-Haul Trailer Gets Suspended Sentence
Man With Kids In U-Haul Trailer Gets Suspended Sentence
  • 7/24/2025
Cherokee Boulevard Resurfacing And Restriping Project Starts On Sunday
  • 7/24/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/24/2025
Opinion
Disgraceful Chattanooga Fire And Police Pay - And Response (3)
  • 7/23/2025
McDonalds Firing Range
  • 7/22/2025
What Makes McDonald Farm Special
  • 7/23/2025
An Unequal Opportunity And The City’s Liability In The Cherokee Street Designs
  • 7/22/2025
Improving The Child Tax Credit
  • 7/22/2025
Sports
Welch Leads By Five At Tennessee Women’s Open
Welch Leads By Five At Tennessee Women’s Open
  • 7/24/2025
Vols Sign Israeli Guard Ethan Burg
  • 7/24/2025
Lyons Leads Lookouts Over Clingstones
  • 7/24/2025
Extra Base Hit Barrage Leads Lookouts Past Clingstones
  • 7/23/2025
Winners In CWGA City Team Championships
Winners In CWGA City Team Championships
  • 7/22/2025
Happenings
Community Volunteers Helping Wreaths Across Chattanooga At Elder's Ace Hardware-Ooltewah
Community Volunteers Helping Wreaths Across Chattanooga At Elder's Ace Hardware-Ooltewah
  • 7/24/2025
Meet Bestselling Author LaDarrion Williams At Coolidge Park July 31
Meet Bestselling Author LaDarrion Williams At Coolidge Park July 31
  • 7/24/2025
ArtsBuild Has Community Open Houses
  • 7/24/2025
This Week In The Arts
  • 7/24/2025
Christmas In July At Chester Frost Park Is July 29
Christmas In July At Chester Frost Park Is July 29
  • 7/23/2025
Entertainment
World-Renowned Guitarist Doyle Dykes To Perform At The Barnhardt Event Center Aug. 23
World-Renowned Guitarist Doyle Dykes To Perform At The Barnhardt Event Center Aug. 23
  • 7/24/2025
CTC’s Award-Winning Production Team Creates Magic - The Imaginary Wonderland Of SpongeBob’s Musical Undersea World
CTC’s Award-Winning Production Team Creates Magic - The Imaginary Wonderland Of SpongeBob’s Musical Undersea World
  • 7/23/2025
The Ringgold Depot Opry Returns Aug. 9 With Country Duo
The Ringgold Depot Opry Returns Aug. 9 With Country Duo
  • 7/23/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 7/31/2025
Chattanooga's Catherine Campbell Appearing At Cherry Street Tavern
  • 7/22/2025
Opinion
Disgraceful Chattanooga Fire And Police Pay - And Response (3)
  • 7/23/2025
McDonalds Firing Range
  • 7/22/2025
What Makes McDonald Farm Special
  • 7/23/2025
Dining
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
  • 7/24/2025
100 Ramen & Bar To Open In Aloft At Hamilton Place
  • 7/22/2025
Stone Age Korean BBQ & Hot Pot Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 7/20/2025
Business
Seasonal Employment Shifts Impact County Jobless Rates
  • 7/24/2025
Metro Dalton See Rise In June Unemployment Rate
  • 7/24/2025
Georgia Regional Commissions See Slight Rise In June Unemployment
  • 7/24/2025
Real Estate
Industrial Property On Workman Road Sells For Nearly $9.8 Million
Industrial Property On Workman Road Sells For Nearly $9.8 Million
  • 7/24/2025
Holiday Inn Property On North Smith Street Sells For $8.9 Million
Holiday Inn Property On North Smith Street Sells For $8.9 Million
  • 7/24/2025
Ellis Gardner: What To Know Before Accepting Or Rejecting An Offer
  • 7/24/2025
Student Scene
New Scholarship Established For Disaster And Healthcare Mission Management Students At Lee
New Scholarship Established For Disaster And Healthcare Mission Management Students At Lee
  • 7/24/2025
UTC Mathematician Xiunan Wang Receives NSF LEAPS-MPS Award
UTC Mathematician Xiunan Wang Receives NSF LEAPS-MPS Award
  • 7/23/2025
Bryan College Martial Arts Program Honored At 2025 Isshinryu Hall Of Fame
Bryan College Martial Arts Program Honored At 2025 Isshinryu Hall Of Fame
  • 7/23/2025
Living Well
Orange Grove Center Adds Gregory Reabold As New Board President
Orange Grove Center Adds Gregory Reabold As New Board President
  • 7/24/2025
Celebrating A Decade Of Leadership: Reginald Smith To Depart The Bethlehem Center
  • 7/24/2025
CHI Memorial Hires Lauren Sloan As Vice President Of Strategy
CHI Memorial Hires Lauren Sloan As Vice President Of Strategy
  • 7/24/2025
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Memories Of Roy McDonald
Earl Freudenberg: Memories Of Roy McDonald
  • 7/23/2025
Preserve Chattanooga Announces Summer Architectural Drawing Contest
  • 7/22/2025
Earl Freudenberg: 2 Nights To Remember
Earl Freudenberg: 2 Nights To Remember
  • 7/16/2025
Outdoors
Meigs County To Upgrade Parks With $97,500 State Grant
  • 7/23/2025
2 Words To Describe My Time At Lookout Mountain Conservancy; Shrimp Boil Is Thursday
  • 7/22/2025
Free Sunflower Seeds Encourage Growing A Sunflower For The Hamilton County Fair
Free Sunflower Seeds Encourage Growing A Sunflower For The Hamilton County Fair
  • 7/22/2025
Travel
"Dry" Saint Joe, Texas, Where The Cattle Drive Once Came Through
"Dry" Saint Joe, Texas, Where The Cattle Drive Once Came Through
  • 7/20/2025
Chattanooga Serves As Basecamp For 250 Outdoor Storytellers
Chattanooga Serves As Basecamp For 250 Outdoor Storytellers
  • 7/17/2025
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Team Members Win Industry Awards
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Team Members Win Industry Awards
  • 7/14/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Water, Water: Where Would We Be Without Water?
Bob Tamasy: Water, Water: Where Would We Be Without Water?
  • 7/25/2025
Second Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Women Of Faith Retreat
  • 7/24/2025
"I Needed Him And He Was With Me" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 7/23/2025
Obituaries
Fredric "Ric" Denis Houser, Jr.
Fredric "Ric" Denis Houser, Jr.
  • 7/24/2025
Joseph Eric Reidy
Joseph Eric Reidy
  • 7/24/2025
Rick Holcomb
Rick Holcomb
  • 7/24/2025
Government
Upcoming Street Closings Announced
  • 7/24/2025
School Zone Speed Limits, Cameras Resume Aug. 6 In Dalton
School Zone Speed Limits, Cameras Resume Aug. 6 In Dalton
  • 7/23/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 7/24/2025