Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

AGUSTIN- MIRANDA,LIDIA MARICEL

3904 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ROBBERY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

ARNOLD,JUSTIN

1615 COWART APT 107 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

ASHLEY,JORDAN JERMICHAEL

12 KINGSTON ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

BETANCOURT,ISREAL GARCIA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37917

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BIGGS,BRADEN R

2672 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SPEEDING

BIRDSONG,CORDELLIUS LOVETT

1007 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

BIRDSONG,CORDELLIUS LOVETT

1007 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO

BURTON,MARTINEZ LEBRON

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 2011 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CANGAS-VARGAS,ANGEL

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CARSON,KIARA CHARDAY

8336 HUNTER HILL CT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CISNEROS-ARCINIGA,HUGO ANTONIO

213 LA ASUNCON ,

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CRUMSEY,MAURICE LAMAR

433 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

HARASSMENT

DAWSON,NATHAN LEE

827 KAY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)

FOREMAN,BRET DAVID

232 E 11TH ST SUITE 330 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FREEMAN,ALEX VICTOR

950 SPRING CREEK RD APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

FULTON,DAVID JAMES

4819 SIGNAL FOREST DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

73 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GREEN,TAKAYLA ANNRENA

1603 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044357

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

HAGGARD,JALIJUAN LEBRON

208 HAWKINS OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

HARDEN,CHRISTOPHER SHANE

15760 May Rd Sale Creek, 37373

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HARRIS,QUEENISHA DENISE

4417 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HAYES,JUAN D

1101 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

KEASLER,SAMMIE RENEE

10851 NELSON RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

MACK,LAVON JOHN

7421 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

66 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL INQUIRY

MACK,LAVON JOHN

7421 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

66 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MATUTE,WILMER ANTONIO

6512 VAN NESS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCGUIRE,GRANT STONE

251 WATERWALK PL CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

MCKIBBENS,REGINOLD

,

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON , SUSPENDED

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

OGLESBY,DETERRIO ANTWAIN

490 GLENN ST.

SW APT. 261 ATLANTA, 30317

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

PRUITT,TOBIAS MARCO

204 NORTH PARTHON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Federal Marshall

Charges:

RESTER,SELENA MARIE

3001 AD KISSEN DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SANDERS,GREGORY TYRONE

1240 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

69 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

SMITH,BRYSON GABRILE

3513 CATHY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374121701

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

STANFORD,AUBREY JEROME LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAYLOR,LOGAN COLEMAN

8300 PINE RIDGE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

VANN,FELICIA IVORY

5223 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

WALKER,PEYTON E

4801 ROELLEN NEWBERN RD NEWBERN, 38259

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

WITHINGTON,RICHARD JOHN

EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

WOODS,LEON NMN

3109 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

64 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



