Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AGUSTIN- MIRANDA,LIDIA MARICEL
3904 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ROBBERY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
ARNOLD,JUSTIN
1615 COWART APT 107 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
ASHLEY,JORDAN JERMICHAEL
12 KINGSTON ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
BETANCOURT,ISREAL GARCIA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37917
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BIGGS,BRADEN R
2672 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING
BIRDSONG,CORDELLIUS LOVETT
1007 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
BIRDSONG,CORDELLIUS LOVETT
1007 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO
BURTON,MARTINEZ LEBRON
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 2011 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CANGAS-VARGAS,ANGEL
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CARSON,KIARA CHARDAY
8336 HUNTER HILL CT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CISNEROS-ARCINIGA,HUGO ANTONIO
213 LA ASUNCON ,
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CRUMSEY,MAURICE LAMAR
433 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT
DAWSON,NATHAN LEE
827 KAY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
FOREMAN,BRET DAVID
232 E 11TH ST SUITE 330 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FREEMAN,ALEX VICTOR
950 SPRING CREEK RD APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
FULTON,DAVID JAMES
4819 SIGNAL FOREST DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
73 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GREEN,TAKAYLA ANNRENA
1603 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044357
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
HAGGARD,JALIJUAN LEBRON
208 HAWKINS OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
HARDEN,CHRISTOPHER SHANE
15760 May Rd Sale Creek, 37373
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARRIS,QUEENISHA DENISE
4417 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HAYES,JUAN D
1101 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
KEASLER,SAMMIE RENEE
10851 NELSON RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
MACK,LAVON JOHN
7421 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
66 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
MACK,LAVON JOHN
7421 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
66 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MATUTE,WILMER ANTONIO
6512 VAN NESS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCGUIRE,GRANT STONE
251 WATERWALK PL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
MCKIBBENS,REGINOLD
,
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON , SUSPENDED
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
OGLESBY,DETERRIO ANTWAIN
490 GLENN ST.
SW APT. 261 ATLANTA, 30317
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
PRUITT,TOBIAS MARCO
204 NORTH PARTHON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Federal Marshall
Charges:
RESTER,SELENA MARIE
3001 AD KISSEN DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SANDERS,GREGORY TYRONE
1240 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
69 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SMITH,BRYSON GABRILE
3513 CATHY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374121701
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
STANFORD,AUBREY JEROME LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAYLOR,LOGAN COLEMAN
8300 PINE RIDGE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
VANN,FELICIA IVORY
5223 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
WALKER,PEYTON E
4801 ROELLEN NEWBERN RD NEWBERN, 38259
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
WITHINGTON,RICHARD JOHN
EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
WOODS,LEON NMN
3109 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
64 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
Here are the mug shots:
|AGUSTIN- MIRANDA, LIDIA MARICELA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
- ROBBERY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|ARNOLD, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/06/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|BIGGS, BRADEN R
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/17/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- SPEEDING
|
|BIRDSONG, CORDELLIUS LOVETT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO
|
|BURTON, MARTINEZ LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/06/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FOREMAN, BRET DAVID
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|HAGGARD, JALIJUAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/08/2007
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
|
|HARDEN, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/09/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HARRIS, QUEENISHA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/30/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCGUIRE, GRANT STONE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|OGLESBY, DETERRIO ANTWAIN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/20/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|PRUITT, TOBIAS MARCO
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RESTER, SELENA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/05/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STANFORD, AUBREY JEROME LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/04/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TAYLOR, LOGAN COLEMAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/24/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WALKER, PEYTON E
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WITHINGTON, RICHARD JOHN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOODS, LEON NMN
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 09/09/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|