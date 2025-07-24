Latest Headlines

Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire Thursday Afternoon

Chief Markus Fritts, Dallas Bay VFD
A home in the Dallas Bay Area was damaged by fire Thursday afternoon.

A neighbor called 911 reporting smoke coming from a house. At 4:02 p.m., the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to North Chester Road and arrived on the scene in four minutes reporting no visible smoke outside the residence.

Homeowners evacuated the home without injury and reported to the firefighters everyone was out of the house except a cat. Dallas Bay officials opened the front door to a split foyer home and found heavy smoke upstairs and the cat unharmed and brought outside. They moved to the upstairs hallway and found a bed on fire. They quickly extinguished the fire and kept the fire from spreading to the attic.

Chief Markus Fritts, Dallas Bay VFD, reported $10,000 damages to the home. The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The American Red Cross was requested to take care of three adults and four children with their emergency needs. No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential heat related injuries to the firefighters.

