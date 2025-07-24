Mother Of 15-Year-Old Killed On Read Avenue Says Shots Continued To Ring Out After He Fell

The mother of a 15-year-old who was gunned down on Read Avenue on Sunday said shot continued to ring out after the fell.

Three 18-year-olds have been charged in the murder of Tremone Franklin.

His mother, Rashika Crayton, says in a GoFundMe request, "On 7/20/25, a group of men opened fire on teenagers. They left my 15-year-old baby, Tremone, in the street dead, as they continued shooting at others.

"There is no way to describe the hurt and shock of this trauma. Please help us give our "MoneyBaby" a proper burial. We appreciate your generosity during our time of grief. #stopGunViolence"

Three 18-year-olds have been charged with the murder, including Malik Allen, Mauricio Velasquez and a person not yet picked up.

The GoFundMe is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/join-rashika-in-giving-tremone-money-peace