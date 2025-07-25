Latest Headlines

Master Machine, LLC To Expand Manufacturing Operations In Hamilton County

  • Friday, July 25, 2025

Master Machine, LLC officials announced on Friday the company is expanding manufacturing operations in Chattanooga.

Master Machine will invest $11.7 million and create 44 new jobs, adding to its current headcount in Hamilton County. The company plans to upgrade an existing facility with new machinery and equipment to support the needed technology across its nuclear utility customer base.

Master Machine was founded in Chattanooga in 1993 and today specializes in system design and manufacturing, build-to-print services, obsolete reverse engineering, equipment qualification, commercial-grade dedication and complex fabrication, primarily for nuclear-focused industries, including nuclear power generation, the Department of Energy and naval nuclear.

Friday’s announcement represents the fourth company awarded dollars from the state’s Nuclear Energy Fund, which assists nuclear power-related businesses choosing to relocate or grow in the Volunteer State and supports the state’s educational and research institutions in further developing their nuclear education programs.

Governor Bill Lee said, “Tennessee is securing America's energy dominance by creating an ecosystem for clean, safe and reliable energy solutions.

Through strategic investments in the state’s innovative Nuclear Energy Fund and leveraging Chattanooga’s prime location with access to water, rail and interstate infrastructure, the Volunteer State is well-positioned to lead.”

TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter said, “Today’s announcement marks the first time Tennessee’s Nuclear Energy Fund has supported a company outside of Oak Ridge, and I commend the leadership at Master Machine for partnering with us on this opportunity. As Tennessee continues to rise as a national leader in nuclear innovation and advanced manufacturing, this project underscores the expanding potential of our state’s nuclear industry.” 

Warren Brandon, President, Master Machine said, “We are thrilled to continue our growth in Chattanooga supporting our nation’s nuclear power generation and defense initiatives. We’re thankful for the support of Governor Lee and Commissioner McWhorter and are looking forward to our continued investment in the Tennessee Technology Corridor.”

John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of economic development said, “TVA and EPB congratulate Master Machine for its decision to expand operations in Hamilton County. It’s always an exciting day to celebrate a company’s ongoing commitment to growth in the region’s advanced energy sector. We are proud to partner with the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to support businesses like Master Machine, as we witness significant progress in developing the nuclear supply chain and building the energy systems of the future.” 

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp said, “We’re grateful for the state’s continued investment in Hamilton County. Master Machine’s expansion shows that our efforts to strengthen our workforce are working, bringing the kind of advanced manufacturing that adds real value to our local economy.”  

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said, “Expanding our homegrown companies like Master Machine creates new opportunities for Chattanoogans. This announcement builds on our city’s reputation in advanced manufacturing and helps grow our competitive regional economy.” 

Senator Todd Gardenhire (R-Chattanooga) said, “Master Machine is a strong example of how Tennessee’s investment in advanced manufacturing and nuclear innovation is paying off. With 44 new jobs and a $11.7 million capital investment, supported by the state’s Nuclear Energy Fund, this project strengthens our region’s economy and positions us at the forefront of the clean energy future.” 

Rep. Yusuf Hakeem (D-Chattanooga) said, “I continue to be impressed by Master Machine’s commitment to Hamilton County and the City of Chattanooga. The creation of 44 new, well-paying jobs in the technical manufacturing field will provide a boost to House District 28, which I proudly serve. My thanks to Master Machine, the local officials who helped make this possible and the state’s Nuclear Energy Fund for joining together to make this happen.” 

