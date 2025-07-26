Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|BINFORD, WHITNEY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BROOKS, CHANTA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/26/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|BURNS HITCHCOCK, LEONTAY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/25/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BYNUM, KAYLA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|COLEMAN, TAYA JANEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|COOK, JOSHUA CAIN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/29/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|COX, KEYOTA SHAREECE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRUZ, CAROL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FEAGANS, LINDA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GOLDEN, DANIEL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 04/02/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GRAYSON, ADRIAN T
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/06/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/22/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA)
|
|JAMES, GAYLA ALYSON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, CODY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/05/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LIVARCHUK, NATHAN AARON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/13/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MARSH, DEIONDRA J
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/09/2006
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARTINEZ, ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/31/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MASON, WEBSTER PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/16/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MAY, KRIS JASON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/12/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MAYES, NICHOLAS HEW
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MORALES, SAUL ARES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MURRAY, CHAD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
|
|MUYA, OSMAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|NEVINS, CEDRICK JOVAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/01/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INDECENCY
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|PERIAN, DAVID EARL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PETTY, KALEB LEANDRE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SPEEDING
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/20/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBINSON, CORTNEY MESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ROGERS, BILLY CHASE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/10/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROGERS, RONALD C
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/23/1959
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SHELL, COREY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/29/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
|
|SHINGLETON, MATTHEW JACK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/24/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
- VOP (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHNALIA)
- VOP(POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE LESST
|
|SIMS, QUENTIN TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/17/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|SMITH, QUENTALSE LAKESH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/29/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|VAUGHAN, ROBERT STANLEY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/01/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITENER, ANGELA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WITCHER, FERRIS D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/16/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WOOTEN, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/14/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|YOUNG, AMOS LEON
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 01/22/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
|