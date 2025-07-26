Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, July 26, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAMS,BARRY MALONE

343 CAMP JORDAN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

ALLEN,TREY MICHAEL

5824 BROWNTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BINFORD,WHITNEY

1603 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BLEVINS,KAYLA LEIGH

342 GLENN WAY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROOKS,CHANTA

3715 CLEO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

BURNS HITCHCOCK,LEONTAY TERREL

905 CLIFTON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

BYNUM,KAYLA NICOLE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL LITTERING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

CLARK,WILLIAM CLYDE

1225 CHACE MEDADOWS CRI HAMILTON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

COLEMAN,TAYA JANEE

812 W 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COOK,JOSHUA CAIN

441 MOULDER RD SHELBYVILLE, 37160

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COUCH,JESSICA LYNN

126 WOLF CREEK ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COX,KEYOTA SHAREECE

1252 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRUZ,CAROL

9316 OCCE ST OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

DAVENPORT,MARKELL D

300 W MIDVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DESHAZO,COREY LAMONT

1821 FERNDALE CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

FEAGANS,LINDA DANIELLE

1201 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GENTRY,LEANDRA CELESTE

344 FRAWLEY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

GOLDEN,DANIEL PAUL

5670 GRAY SHORE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GRAYSON,ADRIAN T

3216 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

HELTON,MICHAEL SEAN

10835 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO.

GA)

HOLBERT,WAYNE RAY

8830 GANN RD SODDY DASIY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA)

JAMES,GAYLA ALYSON

HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

JOHNSON,CODY SCOTT

89 COURT LOOP DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KERR,ROBERT G

DOES NOT REMEMBER OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LAUREDALE,WILLIS GRANT

350 E AVE CHATTANOOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LAWSON,ADAM RYAN

8710 WOODED VALE CT HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIVARCHUK,NATHAN AARON

251 OLD TUNNEL HILL ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LONGWITH,BRADLEY ALAN

619 BUTTERNUT WAY NEW MARKET, 37820

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

MARSH,DEIONDRA J

4738 TESSIE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

MARTINEZ,ORLANDO

617 S MAIN ST APT 108 SWEETWATER, 378742752

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

ASSAULT

MASON,WEBSTER PHILLIP

5314 DORSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

MAY,KRIS JASON

ROSSVILLE, 307415607

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

MAYES,NICHOLAS HEW

DOES NOT REMEMBER CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCKELVIN,DORIAN

3322 PARKER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MOORE,EVAN

DOES NOT REMEMBER CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MORALES,SAUL ARES

3111 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

MURRAY,CHAD ALLEN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE

MUYA,OSMAN

1611 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

NEVINS,CEDRICK JOVAUGHN

7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PUBLIC INDECENCY

INDECENT EXPOSURE

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

PERIAN,DAVID EARL

524 CORVIN RD CLEVELAND, 37382

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

PETTY,KALEB LEANDRE

737 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PHILLIPS,KENNETH DEWAYNE

2003 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042617

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PHILLIPS,TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER

102 TALLY RD BRAINARD, 37411

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ROBINSON,CORTNEY MESHAWN

2572 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ROGERS,BILLY CHASE

4011 SHADY OAK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ROGERS,LENEAL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROGERS,RONALD C

5750 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chatt Housing Auth

Charges:

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROYER,MARVIN BLAYNE

8880 LOVELL ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SHELL,COREY JAMES

116 GALECKI DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

SHINGLETON,MATTHEW JACK ALLEN

171 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHNALIA)

VOP(POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE LESST

SIMS,QUENTIN TYRONE

1813 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SMITH,QUENTALSE LAKESH

1218 POPLAR ST., APT. C CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

HARASSMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

SYPOLT,KEITH ALAN

5343 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT

TUBBS,DAVID A

12 ROSE CIR. CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

UPTON,DONOVAN MICHAEL

7614 BONNY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VAUGHAN,ROBERT STANLEY

1849 JOSEPH TERRANCE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

WHITENER,ANGELA RENEE

2000 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILLIAMS,KENTRELL LAMOUNT

727 EAST 11 TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

WITCHER,FERRIS D

1512 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AUTO BURGLARY VOP

WOOTEN,CHRISTOPHER BRIAN

233 CLEO DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

YOUNG,AMOS LEON

4210 MILDLEN PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

69 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT


Here are the mug shots:


BINFORD, WHITNEY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROOKS, CHANTA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/26/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
BURNS HITCHCOCK, LEONTAY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/25/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BYNUM, KAYLA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
COLEMAN, TAYA JANEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COOK, JOSHUA CAIN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/29/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COX, KEYOTA SHAREECE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRUZ, CAROL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FEAGANS, LINDA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOLDEN, DANIEL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 04/02/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GRAYSON, ADRIAN T
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/06/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/22/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA)
JAMES, GAYLA ALYSON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, CODY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/05/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIVARCHUK, NATHAN AARON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/13/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MARSH, DEIONDRA J
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/09/2006
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARTINEZ, ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/31/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MASON, WEBSTER PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/16/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAY, KRIS JASON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/12/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MAYES, NICHOLAS HEW
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MORALES, SAUL ARES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MURRAY, CHAD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
MUYA, OSMAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
NEVINS, CEDRICK JOVAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/01/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INDECENCY
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
PERIAN, DAVID EARL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PETTY, KALEB LEANDRE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SPEEDING
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/20/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, CORTNEY MESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROGERS, BILLY CHASE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/10/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROGERS, RONALD C
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/23/1959
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SHELL, COREY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/29/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
SHINGLETON, MATTHEW JACK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/24/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHNALIA)
  • VOP(POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE LESST
SIMS, QUENTIN TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/17/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SMITH, QUENTALSE LAKESH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/29/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
VAUGHAN, ROBERT STANLEY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/01/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITENER, ANGELA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WITCHER, FERRIS D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/16/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • AUTO BURGLARY VOP
WOOTEN, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/14/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
YOUNG, AMOS LEON
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 01/22/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT





Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAMS,BARRY ... more

