Former Baylor School Player Becomes 1st MLB Rookie To Hit 4 Homers In A Game

A former Baylor School player on Friday became the first Major League baseball rookie to hit four home runs in a game.

Nick Kurtz accomplished the feat in a game where he went 6 for 6 against the Houston Astros.

Kurtz had transferred to Baylor from a school in Lancaster, Pa.

He played basketball as well as baseball at the Chattanooga powerhouse school.

Kurtz went on to play for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Though he was not a power hitter at Baylor, Kurtz is hitting .305 with 23 home runs and 59 RBIs. He has 73 hits on the season.

He is on the roster of the Athletics, who this season are playing their games at Sacramento instead of Oakland.