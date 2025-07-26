$28,263.26 Judgment To Be Issued Against Former Rep. Robin Smith In Bribery, Kickback Case

A $28,263.26 judgment is to be issued against former state representative Robin Smith in connection with the bribery and kickback case in which she pleaded guilty.

The defendant has agreed to that amount, which is considered the amount of her proceeds from the fraud, it was stated.

Ms. Smith earlier pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud.

Her attorney said she will provide additional help to the government against co-defendants Glen Casada and Cade Cothren.

Mr. Smith faces up to 20 years in prison after her guilty plea early on in the case in 2022.

She was the chief witness against former House Speaker Casada and his top aide, Cothren, in the federal trial in April in Nashville. Ms. Smith, of Hixson, testified three days and was available for a fourth.

Casada and Cothren were found guilty by a jury of bribery and kickback charges.

Sentencing for Casada, 64, and Cothren, 38, is set for Sept. 12. However, the government has asked for more time to respond to motions of acquital and for a new trial in behalf of Casada and Cothren.

The sentencing for Ms. Smith, 61, is set for Oct. 24 at 9 a.m.

Authorities said in November 2019 that Cothren set up a firm called Phoenix Consulting that was said to be headed by Matthew Phoenix, which in fact was a fictitious name and the actual operator of the firm was Cothren.

The firm was set up to get payments from a program in which legislators could use up to $3,000 each per year for mailings to constituents.

Ms. Smith at one time headed the state Republican Party as well as the Hamilton County Republican Party.

She ran for the Third District U.S. House seat long held by Zach Wamp in 2010. The race was won by Chuck Fleischmann, who still holds the seat.