Tennessee's Longest-Serving District Attorney To Retire

  • Friday, July 25, 2025
Following 45 years as the 18th Judicial District Attorney General, Ray Whitley on Friday announced his retirement, effective Sept. 1, marking the end of a distinguished career committed to justice and the safety of Sumner County.

He is Tennessee's longest-serving district attorney general.

"When I first took on this role, I could never have imagined the journey ahead: the challenges, the triumphs, the heartaches, and the hopes," Mr. Whitley said. "I could not have made it this far for this long without the dedication of our law enforcement professionals, the courage of victims and their families and the unwavering support of this community and my own loving family.
It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people as District Attorney General all these years."

Mr. Whitley, a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran, was licensed to practice law in 1970 after earning his Juris Doctor from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Louisiana State University. Upon returning from Vietnam in 1971, he began his law career working as a federal prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Nashville.
Mr. Whitley moved to Sumner County in 1978 and began a new role as assistant district attorney for the 18th District, then the 9th District. Two years later, when his predecessor retired, Governor Lamar Alexander appointed him District Attorney General. He was elected in 1982 and has served continuously through multiple re-elections (1990, 1998, 2006, 2014, and 2022) for more than four decades.

During his tenure, Mr. Whitley successfully prosecuted thousands of violent offenders, advocated for victims' rights and established innovative programs aimed at deterring substance abuse and enhancing public safety. Beyond his service to Sumner County, Mr. Whitley has held leadership roles in numerous community and professional organizations, including two terms as president of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference (TNDAGC) and other positions of leadership within the Conference Executive Committee. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in guiding statewide policies, training and legislative engagement on public safety.

Beyond the courtroom, Mr. Whitley served as a mentor to young attorneys, a trusted partner to law enforcement and a respected voice in shaping statewide criminal justice reforms.

"As I step away from public service, I do so with deep gratitude to the many talented Assistant District Attorneys, victim advocates and support staff who have walked this path alongside me, standing up for the most vulnerable among us,” Mr. Whitley said. “Our commitment to justice has made Tennessee a safer place and I am so proud of all that we have accomplished together.”

