Bradley County Sheriff's Detectives Derail Money Scam Ring

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division, in cooperation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, has successfully intercepted a large-scale money scam ring that targeted a vulnerable resident. The victim had over a quarter of a million dollars stolen from them through various means. The week-long investigation ended with an operation to intercept the suspect attempting to acquire even more money from the victim.

This operation involved coordinated efforts to prevent the further loss of a substantial sum of money in a suspected long-running financial scam. The suspect was detained after arriving at the local residence. Investigators were on-site, having been monitoring the situation closely for several days.

The suspect, Rinkeshkumar Patel, may be linked to a broader network engaged in fraudulent activity across multiple jurisdictions. The investigation has uncovered evidence of repeated attempts to solicit large sums of money from victims through deceptive tactics involving digital communication platforms and impersonation of official entities and government agencies.

Due to the sensitive and ongoing nature of the case, specific details are being withheld at this time. The suspect currently faces charges including conspiracy to commit theft over $250,000, money laundering and attempted theft over $10,000. Bradley County criminal investigators confirm that additional charges may follow as the investigation develops. The individual is currently in custody and has been set with a five-million-dollar bond.

Authorities encourage residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity involving financial requests, particularly those involving unfamiliar parties or digital currency. Sheriff Steve Lawson commended the quick work of the investigators and wants the community to know we remain committed to eliminating scams that target our citizens.

For further information or to report similar activity, contact the Bradley County Sheriff's Office.