Save Our Farm Lands In Hamilton County

How many acres does it take to feed one person for a year? Estimates range from 1 to 5 acres for fruits, vegetables, meat, grains, etc.





According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Hamilton County has 542.2 square miles of land, which is 347,008 acres.





Also, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Hamilton County's estimated population as of July 1, 2024, was 386,256.



So, Hamilton County doesn't have enough land area for the current population.And, a significant portion has already been developed along with some of our most pristine agricultural land.

Hamilton County Trustee Bill Hullander spoke at a County Commission meeting in October of last year and pointed out that since 2010, Hamilton County has lost 24,000 acres of farmland. That's an average of 1,600 acres per year.

Many County Commissioners, especially those representing districts in the cities, as well as the Home Builders and Realtors Associations, want to accelerate the conversion of our remaining agricultural land into subdivisions with densities of three or more per acre.

The Home Builders and Realtors Associations are asking for densities of 3 per acre everywhere in Unincorporated Hamilton County if a public sewer or decentralized sewer system is used.

If we pave over every viable acre in the name of development, who feeds Hamilton County? Why should we expect other counties or even other countries to feed our county's residents?

Responsible development includes preserving agricultural land for current and future generations.

We need your help to preserve our rural areas and stop urban sprawl.

Please contact all of the County Commissioners and ask them to protect our remaining farmland by not allowing more than current A-1 (Agricultural) density of two per acre in our rural areas. Becky Murray



