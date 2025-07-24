Pilgrim's To Build New Prepared Foods Facility In Walker County Creating 630 New Jobs

Pilgrim’s, one of the world’s leading food companies, will invest $400 million to construct a new prepared foods operation in Walker County, creating more than 630 new jobs.

Pilgrim’s will produce a variety of fully cooked chicken products at the new facility to support the growth of its fast-growing prepared foods business. “This significant investment will allow further growth of our prepared foods business by expanding brands like Just Bare, Pilgrim’s, and Gold Kist, and supporting increasing demand in retail and foodservice channels,” said Fabio Sandri, Pilgrim’s CEO.

Some of the fully cooked chicken products that will be prepared in Walker County include chicken nuggets, popcorn chicken, and lightly breaded chicken breast strips. These items will be sold at groceries and wholesale clubs under familiar names like Just Bare and Pilgrim’s.

The new facility will be located on a 100-acre site just north of Audia Plastics in the Walker County Business Park off Highway 27 near LaFayette. The project, which includes the construction of a 300,000 square foot building, is expected to get underway this fall with hiring taking place in 2027, aligning with the expected completion of the first phase of construction.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Walker County to provide stable jobs and long-term security for residents who want to work where they live,” said Chairwoman and CEO Angie Teems, Walker County Government. “Not only is this a well-respected company with a strong track record, but it already has a presence in our community through its partnerships with local poultry growers. Expanding their operations here is a natural next step that will strengthen our local economy and reinforce our county’s commitment to supporting hardworking families.”

Pilgrim’s is a leading global provider of high-quality food products. Across the State of Georgia, the company currently supports an estimated 7,500 jobs and operates seven food production facilities, in addition to supporting facilities like feed mills and hatcheries.