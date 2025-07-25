Woman Gets 18 Years In Fentanyl Death Of Chattanooga Man; Signal Mountain Drug Dealer Gets 21 Years

A woman who sold fentanyl that took the life of a Chattanooga man was sentenced on Friday to serve 18 years in federal prison.

Haley Kennedy appeared before Federal Judge Travis McDonough.

Prosecutors said Seth Greene contacted Ms. Kennedy to buy heroin, and he paid via CashApp.

The drugs, instead, contained fentanyl, causing the death of Mr. Greene on Nov. 29, 2021.

Investigators said they found fentanyl powder on used foil at the home of Mr. Greene.

Prosecutors said Ms. Kennedy had claimed it was heroin, but it was in fact deadly fentanyl.

In another case, a Signal Mountain man was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison for being involved in a large ring distributing large amounts of drugs, including meth and fentanyl.

Henry Lee Estill, who earlier spent years in prison on drug convictions, was also sentenced by Judge McDonough.

On Dec. 21, 2021, police saw two vehicles driving suspiciously at Soddy Daisy. Police stopped a Cadillace driven by Estill. Agents said the other vehicle was driven by an Atlanta man who supplied large amounts of drugs to Estill and others.

In the Cadillac were meth and an electronic money counter.

Agents on Jan. 14, 2022, carried out a controlled drug buy from Estill.

On Feb. 19, 2022, police were called to the home of Estill when he fired a gun into the air during a domestic incident. Officers found large amounts of drugs at the residence as well as multiple firearms.

On May 19, 2022, police again found large amounts of drugs and $3,540 in cash at Estill's home.

Judge McDonough noted that after Estill "was caught red-handed" with illegal drugs, he continued to sell them.