Neighborhood Around Battle Academy Seeks Resident Permit Parking

The neighborhood around Battle Academy in South Chattanooga has filed an application with the city for resident permit parking.

The application must be validated by city officials and approved by the City Council before going into effect.

The move has drawn concern that it may cause issues for Battle Academy due to its limited onsite parking.

Officials of the Chattanooga Parking Authority, a branch of CARTA, said, "The Chattanooga Parking Authority facilitates the residential parking permit process for neighborhoods seeking to regulate on-street parking, but the designation and approval of restricted parking areas is governed by city ordinance and ultimately decided by Chattanooga City Council.

"The inquiry regarding residential parking permits near Battle Academy follows an established process outlined in city code. Under this process, the city traffic engineer conducts studies to determine if an area meets specific criteria, including whether 70 percent or more of available parking spaces are occupied by non-residents during weekday business hours, and whether 25 percent or more of parked vehicles belong to non-residents.

"This type of residential parking management is already successfully operating in nearby downtown neighborhoods, including Fort Wood and Fort Negley, located just blocks from the current area under consideration.

"Any proposed restricted parking area requires City Council approval following procedures established in the city's parking ordinance. The Parking Authority's role is to support this process and, if approved, administer the resulting permit system."