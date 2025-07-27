Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALLEN,HEATHER MICHELLE
508 BUCKLEY ST, APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BALTAZAR LOPEZ,ALEX D
1907 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CARMICHAEL,DELDRICK MAURICE
1612 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
CARMICHAEL,DELDRICK MAURICE
1612 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FALSE REPORTS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DARDEN,WILLIAM ADDISON
2100 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DECKER,AMBER DAWN
1112 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DISALVO,KATELYN A
900 MOUNTAIN CRK RD APT BK 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DURHAM,LOY E
1829 RIVER CHASE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
84 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
EDWARDS,ETHAN BRYCE
8949 FULLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
ELLIS,KARLEE GABRIELE
8400 SMOKETREE CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EUBANKS,AMARYA CHANTYL
756 GREEN POND ROAD SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
EUBANKS,AMARYA CHANTYL
756 GREEN POND ROAD SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS DRIVING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
GRAHAM,KENTREL WINDELL
3925 MELINDA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY OF AUTO
GRIFFIN,LAVONTA EUGENE
1804 WILCOX BLVD.
APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARMON,TABATHA BROOKE
2010 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HENLEY,KAYLA JEAN
8214 OXFORD DR HIXOSN, 37411
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HIGGINS,BRADLEY KEVIN
2120 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
STALKING (AGG.)
HILL,DAMEKO M
106 MELROSE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HUGHLEY,ANDRE LAMAR
2502 IVEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
JACKSON,JOHNATHAN RAYMOND
378 WHITE OAK GAP RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
KELSEY,BRODERICK C
3400 MARTIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
KENNAN,KORY RICHARD
639 PINE BROW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LACKEY,RYAN LYN
1609 CAPANNA TRL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
MATTHEWS,OZZER DAKOTA
933 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
MCCLURKIN,JAMES ALLEN
821 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCCLURKIN,JAMES ALLEN
821 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MCCLURKIN,JAMES ALLEN
821 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MORRIS,STEVEN ANDREW
875 WASSOM MEMORIAL HWY SPRING, 37381
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
MULLINS,KODY ALLEN
3831 WILCOX BLVD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (DRIVING UNDER TRHE INFLUENC
PARKER,CODY BLAKE
1903 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
PARRA,CYNTHIA LISSETT
6930 POPULUS LOOP APT 256 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PASCUAL,MICAELA MIGUEL
3507 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POLITE,DRAJA CARLOS
624 MAPLE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
PRUETT,TERRY EDWIN
1344 CENORA LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RAMIREZ,OTONIEL
1611 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045143
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RAMIREZ,OTONIEL
1611 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045143
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
ROBERSON,MICHAEL SIDNEY
101 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SMITH,CASSIDI BROOKE
4109 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH,RODRICK DAMONT
5102 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA)
STEWART,CANDACE DARLENE
1105 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEWART,HALEIGH
1105 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEWART,JAMAURYUNN D
707 MCGOWAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
STONE,JOSHUA ERNEST
8513 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
STRICKLAND,KELVIN WAYNE
2301 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TAYLOR,CORDARIUS LADRE
2725 WITHRASH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS DRIVING
TAYLOR,CORDARIUS LADRE
2725 WITHRASH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS DRIVING
TRIMBLE,TAESHA MARIE ANTIONETT
6870 SPENCE LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
WHISLER,STEPHEN PAUL
4723 ROBINWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SEXUAL BATTERY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
WILLBANKS,WALTER EUGENE
110 EAST NEWBERRY STREET RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt St Police
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILSON,STEVEN THOMAS
63 NATIONAL BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
PUBLIC INTOXICATION 39170310
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
WRIGHT,SHANNON DENISE
363 PARK STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WYNN,DESTINY T
1711 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY OF AUTO
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, HEATHER MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BALTAZAR LOPEZ, ALEX D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/09/2007
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CARMICHAEL, DELDRICK MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/29/1967
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
|
|DECKER, AMBER DAWN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/07/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DISALVO, KATELYN A
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DURHAM, LOY E
Age at Arrest: 84
Date of Birth: 11/07/1940
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ELLIS, KARLEE GABRIELE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/27/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/30/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- EVADING ARREST
|
|GRAHAM, KENTREL WINDELL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/02/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GRIFFIN, LAVONTA EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HARMON, TABATHA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENLEY, KAYLA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|HIGGINS, BRADLEY KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/03/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, JOHNATHAN RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|KELSEY, BRODERICK C
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|KENNAN, KORY RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/14/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|LACKEY, RYAN LYN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/29/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
|
|MATTHEWS, OZZER DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCLURKIN, JAMES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/10/1964
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MORRIS, STEVEN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/29/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MULLINS, KODY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/25/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (DRIVING UNDER TRHE INFLUENC
|
|PARKER, CODY BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/04/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SPEEDING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|PASCUAL, MICAELA MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/01/2005
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|POLITE, DRAJA CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/02/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|PRUETT, TERRY EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/17/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAMIREZ, OTONIEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/30/2004
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ROBERSON, MICHAEL SIDNEY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, CASSIDI BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/07/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, RODRICK DAMONT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/03/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA)
|
|STEWART, CANDACE DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|STEWART, HALEIGH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/03/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|STEWART, JAMAURYUNN D
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/03/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
|
|STONE, JOSHUA ERNEST
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/24/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|STRICKLAND, KELVIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|TAYLOR, CORDARIUS LADRE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/13/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
- COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|TRIMBLE, TAESHA MARIE ANTIONETTE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/14/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|WHISLER, STEPHEN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/20/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
- SEXUAL BATTERY
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|WILLBANKS, WALTER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, STEVEN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION 39170310
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
|
|WRIGHT, SHANNON DENISE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/02/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WYNN, DESTINY T
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/08/2007
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
|