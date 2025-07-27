Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, July 27, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

 

ALLEN, HEATHER MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BALTAZAR LOPEZ, ALEX D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/09/2007
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CARMICHAEL, DELDRICK MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/29/1967
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DECKER, AMBER DAWN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/07/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DISALVO, KATELYN A
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DURHAM, LOY E
Age at Arrest: 84
Date of Birth: 11/07/1940
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
ELLIS, KARLEE GABRIELE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/27/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/30/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • EVADING ARREST
GRAHAM, KENTREL WINDELL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/02/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
GRIFFIN, LAVONTA EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARMON, TABATHA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENLEY, KAYLA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HIGGINS, BRADLEY KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/03/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • STALKING (AGG.)
JACKSON, JOHNATHAN RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
KELSEY, BRODERICK C
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
KENNAN, KORY RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/14/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LACKEY, RYAN LYN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/29/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
MATTHEWS, OZZER DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCLURKIN, JAMES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/10/1964
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MORRIS, STEVEN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/29/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MULLINS, KODY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/25/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (DRIVING UNDER TRHE INFLUENC
PARKER, CODY BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/04/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
PASCUAL, MICAELA MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/01/2005
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POLITE, DRAJA CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/02/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
PRUETT, TERRY EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/17/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAMIREZ, OTONIEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/30/2004
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROBERSON, MICHAEL SIDNEY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SMITH, CASSIDI BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/07/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, RODRICK DAMONT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/03/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA)
STEWART, CANDACE DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STEWART, HALEIGH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/03/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEWART, JAMAURYUNN D
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/03/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
STONE, JOSHUA ERNEST
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/24/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
STRICKLAND, KELVIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TAYLOR, CORDARIUS LADRE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/13/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
TRIMBLE, TAESHA MARIE ANTIONETTE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/14/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
WHISLER, STEPHEN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/20/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
WILLBANKS, WALTER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILSON, STEVEN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION 39170310
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
WRIGHT, SHANNON DENISE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/02/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WYNN, DESTINY T
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/08/2007
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO





