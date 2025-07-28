Dangerous Heat Forecast For Chattanooga Through Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Morristown is forecasting dangerous heat with a heat index over 100 degrees today and Tuesday.

Amy Maxwell of county Emergency Management said, "These hot temperatures can impact vulnerable individuals including children, the elderly and people with certain illnesses or chronic conditions.

"Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management officials recommend taking steps to STAY SAFE during the extreme heat.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water even if you are not thirsty.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day (10 a.m.–4 p.m.). If you do have to be outdoors, wear light/loose fitted clothing and a hat to shield yourself from the sun.

Be sure you know how to recognize the signs of heat illness. Symptoms include: heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea and headaches. If you or someone experiences these symptoms, it is vial to move to a cooler place, hydrate and seek medical attention if necessary.

"A critical reminder is to NEVER leave children or pets in a parked car, even for a few minutes.

"Temperatures inside a vehicle can rise quickly and can lead to life-threatening situations.

"Stay informed with your local media outlets on the latest weather, stay cool and look out for one another."