Swiftwater Training Exercise On Hiwassee River Shifts To Rescue Of Stranded Kayakers

  Monday, July 28, 2025
Over the weekend, the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Special Operations Division partnered with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for a joint Swiftwater Rescue training event in Reliance, Tennessee. The training, which also included members of Etowah Fire Rescue, focused on enhancing multi-agency coordination and response capabilities for water-based emergencies.

Following the conclusion of the training exercise, the team was unexpectedly called into action when they were flagged down for an actual water rescue.
Three kayakers had become stranded on a rock across the river and had been stuck for over two hours.

Hamilton County Special Operations Chief C.J. Davis, alongside Etowah Fire Rescue and members of the training class, including HCSO personnel, immediately initiated rescue operations. Utilizing skills practiced during the weekend’s training, personnel from all three agencies worked collaboratively to deploy an inflatable raft, safely cross the river, and rescue all three individuals along with two of their kayaks.

This successful mission highlights the critical importance of interagency training and preparedness. The swift and coordinated response ensured that all three kayakers were returned safely to shore without injury.

“This incident is a testament to the value of joint training exercises,” said Chief Davis. “Because of the collaboration and teamwork between agencies, we were able to respond quickly and effectively to a real-world emergency, ultimately bringing everyone home safely.”

 
