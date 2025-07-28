Latest Headlines

Bradley Medical Center, Bradley Physician Services To Be Out-Of-Network With United Healthcare Unless Deal Reached

  • Monday, July 28, 2025
Officials said Bradley Medical Center and Bradley Physician Services will be out-of-network with United Healthcare unless a deal is reached by Aug. 1.
Officials said, "Effective Aug. 1, 2024, Vitruvian Health Care System acquired the Cleveland, Tennessee Hospital, now operating as Bradley Medical Center. Since the acquisition, Vitruvian has collaborated with major insurance carriers, including United Healthcare, to assume insurance contracts.
"Negotiations to extend the insurance agreement and maintain in-network status are ongoing.
Unfortunately, Bradley Medical Center and Bradley Physician Services are expected to be out-of-network with United Healthcare starting Aug. 1."
Jeff Myers, president and chief executive officer for Vitruvian Health Care System, said, “This is not what we want. Our goal is to provide our community compassionate care with excellence, every person, every time. As a not-for-profit organization, serving and supporting our community are our priorities. At this time, Vitruvian has invested over $200 million into the community.,
Lisa Lovelace, president and chief executive officer of Bradley Medical Center, said, “With the continued support of Vitruvian Health Care System, Bradley Medical Center has undergone a transformation inside and outside of the facility. We have accomplished a lot in a year that includes recruiting quality compassionate associates, and highly experienced healthcare providers in specialties such as Heart and Vascular, OB/GYN, Orthopedics and Primary Care.
"We have expanded Behavioral Health services by starting Intensive Outpatient Services and opened our new Women’s Imaging Center with the most up-to-date technology. We are Chest Pain Accredited and a Stroke-ready facility. Our Orthopedic program has The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval in disease certification for total hip and knee joint replacement and Blue Distinction with Blue Cross Blue Shield for total hip and knee replacement. We have no plans to stop investing and growing healthcare resources in Cleveland/Bradley County.
"Vitruvian has negotiated in good faith with United Healthcare since August of 2024 and is disappointed that a reasonable result has not yet been achieved. We value you and we are concerned that thousands of lives in Cleveland/Bradley County may be without quality healthcare resources, close to home.”
"As we continue to work with United in advance of the Aug. 1 deadline, we encourage those who have United’s Commercial and Medicare Advantage Plans to reach out to United and let them know how important it is for Bradley Medical Center to stay in-network. You can contact United Healthcare member services phone by calling 883-731-2153, and their website is www.uhc.com.
"Vitruvian Health Care System remains committed to quality care and is negotiating in good faith to reach a resolution that benefits the community. Vitruvian will continue to work diligently to preserve network coverage and ensure continued access to high-quality, local healthcare."
Latest Headlines
Elon Musk To Build Underground Nashville Tunnel To Take Passengers From Downtown To The Airport In 8 Minutes
  • Breaking News
  • 7/28/2025
Bradley Medical Center, Bradley Physician Services To Be Out-Of-Network With United Healthcare Unless Deal Reached
  • Breaking News
  • 7/28/2025
Covenant Hires Lilly Simms As Assistant Track and Cross Country Coach
  • Sports
  • 7/28/2025
Longtime County Attorney Opens New Practice To Continue 53-Year Law Career
Longtime County Attorney Opens New Practice To Continue 53-Year Law Career
  • Breaking News
  • 7/28/2025
Swiftwater Training Exercise On Hiwassee River Shifts To Rescue Of Stranded Kayakers
  • Breaking News
  • 7/28/2025
Women's City Golf Championship Is Tuesday, Wednesday At Creeks Bend
  • Sports
  • 7/28/2025
Breaking News
Bradley Medical Center, Bradley Physician Services To Be Out-Of-Network With United Healthcare Unless Deal Reached
  • 7/28/2025

Officials said Bradley Medical Center and Bradley Physician Services will be out-of-network with United Healthcare unless a deal is reached by Aug. 1. Officials said, "Effective Aug. 1, ... more

Swiftwater Training Exercise On Hiwassee River Shifts To Rescue Of Stranded Kayakers
  • 7/28/2025

Over the weekend, the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Special Operations Division partnered with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for a joint Swiftwater Rescue training ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/28/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BAILIFF,DANIEL ... more

Breaking News
Man Gets 8-Year Sentence For Shooting Girlfriend Following Argument
Man Gets 8-Year Sentence For Shooting Girlfriend Following Argument
  • 7/27/2025
Vacant Home At Forest Acres Lane Burns Early Sunday Morning
Vacant Home At Forest Acres Lane Burns Early Sunday Morning
  • 7/27/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/27/2025
Camp Jordan Getting More Artificial Turf Fields In $3 Million Project; Care-A-Van Service Is No Longer For Entertainment
  • 7/26/2025
Randall Bradley Is Drowning Victim At Lake Chickamauga
  • 7/26/2025
Opinion
Congressional Medal Of Honor Society’s Convention - Chattanooga's Chance To Showcase Our City
  • 7/28/2025
Move UT Med School Out Of Memphis
  • 7/28/2025
Soured Relations With Our Neighbor On The North
  • 7/27/2025
Yep, A Coke And Peanuts Was A Thing - And Response
  • 7/26/2025
Most Dangerous Highway In Tennessee
  • 7/25/2025
Sports
Balcazar Leads Lookouts To Victory In Slugfest
  • 7/28/2025
Women's City Golf Championship Is Tuesday, Wednesday At Creeks Bend
  • 7/28/2025
Golf Notebook: Sievers Junior Classic Celebrates 40 Years At The Honors Course
Golf Notebook: Sievers Junior Classic Celebrates 40 Years At The Honors Course
  • 7/27/2025
Lookouts And Clingstones Split Doubleheader
  • 7/27/2025
Wiedmer: Behavior Of UT’s Carter Probably Just The Tip Of The Iceberg In College Sports
Wiedmer: Behavior Of UT’s Carter Probably Just The Tip Of The Iceberg In College Sports
  • 7/26/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Mountain Outfitters Comes To Chattanooga
Life With Ferris: Mountain Outfitters Comes To Chattanooga
  • 7/28/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Zach Wamp
  • 7/28/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 7/28/2025
Community Meet And Greet For District 4&5 Representatives Is Saturday
  • 7/25/2025
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Recycling, Ross Home, Peyton’s In-Laws and 1980s
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Recycling, Ross Home, Peyton’s In-Laws and 1980s
  • 7/25/2025
Entertainment
World-Renowned Guitarist Doyle Dykes To Perform At The Barnhardt Event Center Aug. 23
World-Renowned Guitarist Doyle Dykes To Perform At The Barnhardt Event Center Aug. 23
  • 7/24/2025
CTC’s Award-Winning Production Team Creates Magic - The Imaginary Wonderland Of SpongeBob’s Musical Undersea World
CTC’s Award-Winning Production Team Creates Magic - The Imaginary Wonderland Of SpongeBob’s Musical Undersea World
  • 7/23/2025
The Ringgold Depot Opry Returns Aug. 9 With Country Duo
The Ringgold Depot Opry Returns Aug. 9 With Country Duo
  • 7/23/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 7/31/2025
Chattanooga's Catherine Campbell Appearing At Cherry Street Tavern
  • 7/22/2025
Opinion
Congressional Medal Of Honor Society’s Convention - Chattanooga's Chance To Showcase Our City
  • 7/28/2025
Move UT Med School Out Of Memphis
  • 7/28/2025
Soured Relations With Our Neighbor On The North
  • 7/27/2025
Dining
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
  • 7/24/2025
100 Ramen & Bar To Open In Aloft At Hamilton Place
  • 7/22/2025
Stone Age Korean BBQ & Hot Pot Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 7/20/2025
Business
Clay Crumbliss To Join Barnett & Company
Clay Crumbliss To Join Barnett & Company
  • 7/25/2025
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 7/28/2025
Seasonal Employment Shifts Impact County Jobless Rates
  • 7/24/2025
Real Estate
Industrial Property On Workman Road Sells For Nearly $9.8 Million
Industrial Property On Workman Road Sells For Nearly $9.8 Million
  • 7/24/2025
Holiday Inn Property On North Smith Street Sells For $8.9 Million
Holiday Inn Property On North Smith Street Sells For $8.9 Million
  • 7/24/2025
Ellis Gardner: What To Know Before Accepting Or Rejecting An Offer
  • 7/24/2025
Student Scene
AdventHealth And GNTC Announce Partnership
AdventHealth And GNTC Announce Partnership
  • 7/28/2025
Rice To Speak At Lee University’s Summer Commencement Saturday
Rice To Speak At Lee University’s Summer Commencement Saturday
  • 7/28/2025
New Scholarship Established For Disaster And Healthcare Mission Management Students At Lee
New Scholarship Established For Disaster And Healthcare Mission Management Students At Lee
  • 7/24/2025
Living Well
Erlanger Urology To Host Bladder Cancer Support Group
  • 7/28/2025
Goodwill To Host An Informative Health Insurance Event In East Brainerd
Goodwill To Host An Informative Health Insurance Event In East Brainerd
  • 7/28/2025
Celebrity Judges Ready To Be Amazed At Seniors Got Talent Chattanooga, Tickets Selling Fast
Celebrity Judges Ready To Be Amazed At Seniors Got Talent Chattanooga, Tickets Selling Fast
  • 7/25/2025
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Memories Of Roy McDonald
Earl Freudenberg: Memories Of Roy McDonald
  • 7/23/2025
Preserve Chattanooga Announces Summer Architectural Drawing Contest
  • 7/22/2025
Earl Freudenberg: 2 Nights To Remember
Earl Freudenberg: 2 Nights To Remember
  • 7/16/2025
Outdoors
Meigs County To Upgrade Parks With $97,500 State Grant
  • 7/23/2025
2 Words To Describe My Time At Lookout Mountain Conservancy; Shrimp Boil Is Thursday
  • 7/22/2025
Free Sunflower Seeds Encourage Growing A Sunflower For The Hamilton County Fair
Free Sunflower Seeds Encourage Growing A Sunflower For The Hamilton County Fair
  • 7/22/2025
Travel
New Exhibit At Ruby Falls Honors Chattanooga's Historic Black Business District
New Exhibit At Ruby Falls Honors Chattanooga's Historic Black Business District
  • 7/28/2025
"Dry" Saint Joe, Texas, Where The Cattle Drive Once Came Through
"Dry" Saint Joe, Texas, Where The Cattle Drive Once Came Through
  • 7/20/2025
Chattanooga Serves As Basecamp For 250 Outdoor Storytellers
Chattanooga Serves As Basecamp For 250 Outdoor Storytellers
  • 7/17/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Water, Water: Where Would We Be Without Water?
Bob Tamasy: Water, Water: Where Would We Be Without Water?
  • 7/25/2025
Second Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Women Of Faith Retreat
  • 7/24/2025
"I Needed Him And He Was With Me" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 7/23/2025
Obituaries
Doris Tucker Bethune
Doris Tucker Bethune
  • 7/28/2025
Charles Eugene “Gene” Elliott
Charles Eugene “Gene” Elliott
  • 7/28/2025
Wanda Harrington-Crum
Wanda Harrington-Crum
  • 7/28/2025
Government
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 7/28/2025
Railroad Work Prompts Upcoming Closure On Alton Park Boulevard
  • 7/25/2025
Upcoming Street Closings Announced
  • 7/24/2025