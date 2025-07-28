Bradley Medical Center, Bradley Physician Services To Be Out-Of-Network With United Healthcare Unless Deal Reached

Officials said Bradley Medical Center and Bradley Physician Services will be out-of-network with United Healthcare unless a deal is reached by Aug. 1.

Officials said, "Effective Aug. 1, 2024, Vitruvian Health Care System acquired the Cleveland, Tennessee Hospital, now operating as Bradley Medical Center. Since the acquisition, Vitruvian has collaborated with major insurance carriers, including United Healthcare, to assume insurance contracts.

"Negotiations to extend the insurance agreement and maintain in-network status are ongoing.Unfortunately, Bradley Medical Center and Bradley Physician Services are expected to be out-of-network with United Healthcare starting Aug. 1."

Jeff Myers, president and chief executive officer for Vitruvian Health Care System, said, “This is not what we want. Our goal is to provide our community compassionate care with excellence, every person, every time. As a not-for-profit organization, serving and supporting our community are our priorities. At this time, Vitruvian has invested over $200 million into the community.,

Lisa Lovelace, president and chief executive officer of Bradley Medical Center, said, “With the continued support of Vitruvian Health Care System, Bradley Medical Center has undergone a transformation inside and outside of the facility. We have accomplished a lot in a year that includes recruiting quality compassionate associates, and highly experienced healthcare providers in specialties such as Heart and Vascular, OB/GYN, Orthopedics and Primary Care.

"We have expanded Behavioral Health services by starting Intensive Outpatient Services and opened our new Women’s Imaging Center with the most up-to-date technology. We are Chest Pain Accredited and a Stroke-ready facility. Our Orthopedic program has The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval in disease certification for total hip and knee joint replacement and Blue Distinction with Blue Cross Blue Shield for total hip and knee replacement. We have no plans to stop investing and growing healthcare resources in Cleveland/Bradley County.

"Vitruvian has negotiated in good faith with United Healthcare since August of 2024 and is disappointed that a reasonable result has not yet been achieved. We value you and we are concerned that thousands of lives in Cleveland/Bradley County may be without quality healthcare resources, close to home.”

their website is "As we continue to work with United in advance of the Aug. 1 deadline, we encourage those who have United’s Commercial and Medicare Advantage Plans to reach out to United and let them know how important it is for Bradley Medical Center to stay in-network. You can contact United Healthcare member services phone by calling 883-731-2153, andtheir website is www.uhc.com

"Vitruvian Health Care System remains committed to quality care and is negotiating in good faith to reach a resolution that benefits the community. Vitruvian will continue to work diligently to preserve network coverage and ensure continued access to high-quality, local healthcare."