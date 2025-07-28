Elon Musk To Build Underground Nashville Tunnel To Take Passengers From Downtown To The Airport In 8 Minutes

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Monday announced The Boring Company’s intent to build the Music City Loop, described as "a transformative private transportation project that will bring the company’s innovative underground Loop system to Nashville at zero cost to taxpayers, marking a bold step forward in advancing mobility, economic growth, and infrastructure modernization across the region."

The project by the Elon Musk subsidiary initially would take riders from downtown Nashville to the Nashville Airport.

Governor Lee said, “Tennessee continues to lead the nation in finding innovative solutions to infrastructure challenges. By leveraging the innovation of private sector companies like The Boring Company, we’re exploring possibilities we couldn’t achieve on our own as a state. This partnership represents the kind of forward-thinking, fiscally responsible approach that will define the future of transportation in Tennessee.”

Steve Davis, president of The Boring Company, said, “The Boring Company is excited to bring our world class tunneling and transportation capabilities to Tennessee. We are appreciative and grateful for the continued support and collaboration from the State of Tennessee, and local Nashville community and business leaders.”

The announcement officially launches a public process to evaluate potential routes, engage community stakeholders, and finalize plans for the project’s initial 10-mile phase. The Music City Loop, which will be 100 percent privately funded, will connect downtown and the Convention Center to Nashville International Airport with a transit time of approximately eight minutes, utilizing underground tunnels beneath state-owned roadways.

The Boring Company intends to begin construction immediately following the approvals process, with the first segment of theLoopsystem expected to be operational as early as fall of 2026.

Officials said Nashville was selected by The Boring Company "for its rapid growth, strong economic potential, and dedication to embracing smart, forward-looking infrastructure. The Music City Loop will remove thousands of vehicles from surface roads each day, easing traffic congestion while creating numerous job opportunities for Tennesseans. TheLoop system will also extend the lifespan of Tennessee’s roads, reduce emissions, and offer a safe, fast, and reliable travel option - particularly during major events and Nashville’s peak convention and seasonal travel.

"Notably, the project will be entirely privately funded, demonstrating the power of public-private partnerships to solve mobility challenges without placing new burdens on state and local taxpayers.

"The Music City Loop project has already earned broad support from federal, state, and local public officials and industry leaders, including the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the Nashville Chamber of Commerce, the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, the Nashville Music City Center, and the Greater Nashville Hospitality Association."

Loop was described as an all-electric, zero-emissions, high-speed underground transit system owned and operated by The Boring Company in which passengers are transported directly to their destination. The system will meet or exceed the stringent National Fire Protection Association (NFPA-130) fire and life standard.

The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop recently earned a 99.57 percent% safety and security rating from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) – the highest score ever awarded to any transportation system. The Vegas Loop system was evaluated across 17 categories and achieved top scores in security, emergency preparedness, and resilience, earning TSA’s Gold Standard Award for excellence, it was stated.

The Music City Loop Vision was given as: