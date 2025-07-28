Latest Headlines

Elon Musk To Build Underground Nashville Tunnel To Take Passengers From Downtown To The Airport In 8 Minutes

  • Monday, July 28, 2025

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Monday announced The Boring Company’s intent to build the Music City Loop, described as "a transformative private transportation project that will bring the company’s innovative underground Loop system to Nashville at zero cost to taxpayers, marking a bold step forward in advancing mobility, economic growth, and infrastructure modernization across the region."

The project by the Elon Musk subsidiary initially would take riders from downtown Nashville to the Nashville Airport.

Governor Lee said, “Tennessee continues to lead the nation in finding innovative solutions to infrastructure challenges. By leveraging the innovation of private sector companies like The Boring Company, we’re exploring possibilities we couldn’t achieve on our own as a state. This partnership represents the kind of forward-thinking, fiscally responsible approach that will define the future of transportation in Tennessee.”

Steve Davis, president of The Boring Company, said, “The Boring Company is excited to bring our world class tunneling and transportation capabilities to Tennessee. We are appreciative and grateful for the continued support and collaboration from the State of Tennessee, and local Nashville community and business leaders.”

The announcement officially launches a public process to evaluate potential routes, engage community stakeholders, and finalize plans for the project’s initial 10-mile phase. The Music City Loop, which will be 100 percent privately funded, will connect downtown and the Convention Center to Nashville International Airport with a transit time of approximately eight minutes, utilizing underground tunnels beneath state-owned roadways.

The Boring Company intends to begin construction immediately following the approvals process, with the first segment of theLoopsystem expected to be operational as early as fall of 2026.

Officials said Nashville was selected by The Boring Company "for its rapid growth, strong economic potential, and dedication to embracing smart, forward-looking infrastructure. The Music City Loop will remove thousands of vehicles from surface roads each day, easing traffic congestion while creating numerous job opportunities for Tennesseans. TheLoop system will also extend the lifespan of Tennessee’s roads, reduce emissions, and offer a safe, fast, and reliable travel option - particularly during major events and Nashville’s peak convention and seasonal travel.

"Notably, the project will be entirely privately funded, demonstrating the power of public-private partnerships to solve mobility challenges without placing new burdens on state and local taxpayers.

"The Music City Loop project has already earned broad support from federal, state, and local public officials and industry leaders, including the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the Nashville Chamber of Commerce, the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, the Nashville Music City Center, and the Greater Nashville Hospitality Association."

Loop was described as an all-electric, zero-emissions, high-speed underground transit system owned and operated by The Boring Company in which passengers are transported directly to their destination. The system will meet or exceed the stringent National Fire Protection Association (NFPA-130) fire and life standard.

The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop recently earned a 99.57 percent% safety and security rating from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) – the highest score ever awarded to any transportation system. The Vegas Loop system was evaluated across 17 categories and achieved top scores in security, emergency preparedness, and resilience, earning TSA’s Gold Standard Award for excellence, it was stated.

The Music City Loop Vision was given as:
  • Modern Connectivity: Fast underground travel linking downtown Nashville and the Music City Center to the Airport, with zero-emission vehicles.
  • Smarter Traffic Management: Removal of thousands of vehicles daily from roadways and state highways, easing congestion and complementing other transit options.
  • Convention & Business Travel: A safe, cost-effective, and reliable new transportation option for millions of annual visitors. TheLoop system is capable of moving thousands of people per hour with predictable transit times, especially during major events and peak convention and seasonal travel.
  • Infrastructure Preservation: Reduced wear and tear on public roadways; lower long-term maintenance costs.
  • American-Made Innovation: Tunnels and equipment built in the U.S. using The Boring Company’s proprietary technology.
  • Privately Funded: No taxpayer dollars – fully funded by The Boring Company and its private partners.
  • Disruption-Free Operation:Compact tunneling means no road closures, no major launch pits, and minimal vibration/noise during construction.
  • Weatherproof: Tunnels are sealed, and entry/exit points have measures to prevent water intrusion in the event of flooding.

“The Music City Loop is innovation at its finest,” said Sean Duffy, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary. “With the highest possible safety rating achievable, zero disruptions to traffic, and zero taxpayer dollars needed, we’re seeing the very best public private partnerships have to offer. Congratulations to Governor Lee, the City of Nashville, and The Boring Company on this historic achievement. I look forward to USDOT’s collaboration with TDOT to help usher in a golden age of transportation.”

"As Nashville International Airport continues to set passenger records and our city experiences an economic boom, the Boring Company's investment in the Music City Loop will help ease growing pains and address transportation challenges at zero cost to Tennessee taxpayers," said Senator Marsha Blackburn"The Boring Company could not have picked a better new home for this state-of-the-art tunneling technology than Nashville, and I look forward to seeing the tremendous impact this investment will have on our city and its residents.”

"What terrific news both for The Boring Company and for the State of Tennessee," said Senator Bill Hagerty"This was all made possible by the leadership of Gov. Lee and his team, as well as the leadership in Nashville and at the state and local level. This puts Tennessee at the forefront as we move into the next level of technology competition in the United States. This is a great example of what state and local cooperation can yield for our citizens."

Photos and video assets may be accessed here.

Latest Headlines
Elon Musk To Build Underground Nashville Tunnel To Take Passengers From Downtown To The Airport In 8 Minutes
  • Breaking News
  • 7/28/2025
Bradley Medical Center, Bradley Physician Services To Be Out-Of-Network With United Healthcare Unless Deal Reached
  • Breaking News
  • 7/28/2025
Covenant Hires Lilly Simms As Assistant Track and Cross Country Coach
  • Sports
  • 7/28/2025
Longtime County Attorney Opens New Practice To Continue 53-Year Law Career
Longtime County Attorney Opens New Practice To Continue 53-Year Law Career
  • Breaking News
  • 7/28/2025
Swiftwater Training Exercise On Hiwassee River Shifts To Rescue Of Stranded Kayakers
  • Breaking News
  • 7/28/2025
Women's City Golf Championship Is Tuesday, Wednesday At Creeks Bend
  • Sports
  • 7/28/2025
Breaking News
Bradley Medical Center, Bradley Physician Services To Be Out-Of-Network With United Healthcare Unless Deal Reached
  • 7/28/2025

Officials said Bradley Medical Center and Bradley Physician Services will be out-of-network with United Healthcare unless a deal is reached by Aug. 1. Officials said, "Effective Aug. 1, ... more

Swiftwater Training Exercise On Hiwassee River Shifts To Rescue Of Stranded Kayakers
  • 7/28/2025

Over the weekend, the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Special Operations Division partnered with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for a joint Swiftwater Rescue training ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/28/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BAILIFF,DANIEL ... more

Breaking News
Man Gets 8-Year Sentence For Shooting Girlfriend Following Argument
Man Gets 8-Year Sentence For Shooting Girlfriend Following Argument
  • 7/27/2025
Vacant Home At Forest Acres Lane Burns Early Sunday Morning
Vacant Home At Forest Acres Lane Burns Early Sunday Morning
  • 7/27/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/27/2025
Camp Jordan Getting More Artificial Turf Fields In $3 Million Project; Care-A-Van Service Is No Longer For Entertainment
  • 7/26/2025
Randall Bradley Is Drowning Victim At Lake Chickamauga
  • 7/26/2025
Opinion
Congressional Medal Of Honor Society’s Convention - Chattanooga's Chance To Showcase Our City
  • 7/28/2025
Move UT Med School Out Of Memphis
  • 7/28/2025
Soured Relations With Our Neighbor On The North
  • 7/27/2025
Yep, A Coke And Peanuts Was A Thing - And Response
  • 7/26/2025
Most Dangerous Highway In Tennessee
  • 7/25/2025
Sports
Balcazar Leads Lookouts To Victory In Slugfest
  • 7/28/2025
Women's City Golf Championship Is Tuesday, Wednesday At Creeks Bend
  • 7/28/2025
Golf Notebook: Sievers Junior Classic Celebrates 40 Years At The Honors Course
Golf Notebook: Sievers Junior Classic Celebrates 40 Years At The Honors Course
  • 7/27/2025
Lookouts And Clingstones Split Doubleheader
  • 7/27/2025
Wiedmer: Behavior Of UT’s Carter Probably Just The Tip Of The Iceberg In College Sports
Wiedmer: Behavior Of UT’s Carter Probably Just The Tip Of The Iceberg In College Sports
  • 7/26/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Mountain Outfitters Comes To Chattanooga
Life With Ferris: Mountain Outfitters Comes To Chattanooga
  • 7/28/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Zach Wamp
  • 7/28/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 7/28/2025
Community Meet And Greet For District 4&5 Representatives Is Saturday
  • 7/25/2025
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Recycling, Ross Home, Peyton’s In-Laws and 1980s
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Recycling, Ross Home, Peyton’s In-Laws and 1980s
  • 7/25/2025
Entertainment
World-Renowned Guitarist Doyle Dykes To Perform At The Barnhardt Event Center Aug. 23
World-Renowned Guitarist Doyle Dykes To Perform At The Barnhardt Event Center Aug. 23
  • 7/24/2025
CTC’s Award-Winning Production Team Creates Magic - The Imaginary Wonderland Of SpongeBob’s Musical Undersea World
CTC’s Award-Winning Production Team Creates Magic - The Imaginary Wonderland Of SpongeBob’s Musical Undersea World
  • 7/23/2025
The Ringgold Depot Opry Returns Aug. 9 With Country Duo
The Ringgold Depot Opry Returns Aug. 9 With Country Duo
  • 7/23/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 7/31/2025
Chattanooga's Catherine Campbell Appearing At Cherry Street Tavern
  • 7/22/2025
Opinion
Congressional Medal Of Honor Society’s Convention - Chattanooga's Chance To Showcase Our City
  • 7/28/2025
Move UT Med School Out Of Memphis
  • 7/28/2025
Soured Relations With Our Neighbor On The North
  • 7/27/2025
Dining
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
  • 7/24/2025
100 Ramen & Bar To Open In Aloft At Hamilton Place
  • 7/22/2025
Stone Age Korean BBQ & Hot Pot Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 7/20/2025
Business
Clay Crumbliss To Join Barnett & Company
Clay Crumbliss To Join Barnett & Company
  • 7/25/2025
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 7/28/2025
Seasonal Employment Shifts Impact County Jobless Rates
  • 7/24/2025
Real Estate
Industrial Property On Workman Road Sells For Nearly $9.8 Million
Industrial Property On Workman Road Sells For Nearly $9.8 Million
  • 7/24/2025
Holiday Inn Property On North Smith Street Sells For $8.9 Million
Holiday Inn Property On North Smith Street Sells For $8.9 Million
  • 7/24/2025
Ellis Gardner: What To Know Before Accepting Or Rejecting An Offer
  • 7/24/2025
Student Scene
AdventHealth And GNTC Announce Partnership
AdventHealth And GNTC Announce Partnership
  • 7/28/2025
Rice To Speak At Lee University’s Summer Commencement Saturday
Rice To Speak At Lee University’s Summer Commencement Saturday
  • 7/28/2025
New Scholarship Established For Disaster And Healthcare Mission Management Students At Lee
New Scholarship Established For Disaster And Healthcare Mission Management Students At Lee
  • 7/24/2025
Living Well
Erlanger Urology To Host Bladder Cancer Support Group
  • 7/28/2025
Goodwill To Host An Informative Health Insurance Event In East Brainerd
Goodwill To Host An Informative Health Insurance Event In East Brainerd
  • 7/28/2025
Celebrity Judges Ready To Be Amazed At Seniors Got Talent Chattanooga, Tickets Selling Fast
Celebrity Judges Ready To Be Amazed At Seniors Got Talent Chattanooga, Tickets Selling Fast
  • 7/25/2025
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Memories Of Roy McDonald
Earl Freudenberg: Memories Of Roy McDonald
  • 7/23/2025
Preserve Chattanooga Announces Summer Architectural Drawing Contest
  • 7/22/2025
Earl Freudenberg: 2 Nights To Remember
Earl Freudenberg: 2 Nights To Remember
  • 7/16/2025
Outdoors
Meigs County To Upgrade Parks With $97,500 State Grant
  • 7/23/2025
2 Words To Describe My Time At Lookout Mountain Conservancy; Shrimp Boil Is Thursday
  • 7/22/2025
Free Sunflower Seeds Encourage Growing A Sunflower For The Hamilton County Fair
Free Sunflower Seeds Encourage Growing A Sunflower For The Hamilton County Fair
  • 7/22/2025
Travel
New Exhibit At Ruby Falls Honors Chattanooga's Historic Black Business District
New Exhibit At Ruby Falls Honors Chattanooga's Historic Black Business District
  • 7/28/2025
"Dry" Saint Joe, Texas, Where The Cattle Drive Once Came Through
"Dry" Saint Joe, Texas, Where The Cattle Drive Once Came Through
  • 7/20/2025
Chattanooga Serves As Basecamp For 250 Outdoor Storytellers
Chattanooga Serves As Basecamp For 250 Outdoor Storytellers
  • 7/17/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Water, Water: Where Would We Be Without Water?
Bob Tamasy: Water, Water: Where Would We Be Without Water?
  • 7/25/2025
Second Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Women Of Faith Retreat
  • 7/24/2025
"I Needed Him And He Was With Me" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 7/23/2025
Obituaries
Doris Tucker Bethune
Doris Tucker Bethune
  • 7/28/2025
Charles Eugene “Gene” Elliott
Charles Eugene “Gene” Elliott
  • 7/28/2025
Wanda Harrington-Crum
Wanda Harrington-Crum
  • 7/28/2025
Government
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 7/28/2025
Railroad Work Prompts Upcoming Closure On Alton Park Boulevard
  • 7/25/2025
Upcoming Street Closings Announced
  • 7/24/2025