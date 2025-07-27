Man Gets 8-Year Sentence For Shooting Girlfriend Following Argument

A Chattanooga man has been given an eight-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to an incident in which police said he shot his girlfriend while she was sitting in her car.

Marcus Trameal Jackson appeared before Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson in the Feb. 23, 2023, incident in the 3300 block of Hughes Avenue.

Police said the couple had an argument as she sat in her car, then Jackson pulled a gun and fired into the vehicle, with the shot striking her. Jackson ran from the scene.

The girlfriend called for help as she was driving herself to the hospital. She had a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh.

Jackson was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and possessing a firearm with intent to go armed.