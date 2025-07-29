Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Police Arrest Suspect In Paw Trail Shooting

  • Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Jametrious Miller, 18, was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on July 28 in the 4600 block of Paw Trail.

At approximately 7:29 p.m., Chattanooga Police officers responded to a person shot call in the 4600 block of Paw Trail. Upon arrival, they located the 22-year-old male victim. He was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

CPD’s Homicide Unit responded to lead the investigation with support from the Crime Scene Unit.


"Thanks to quick response by nearby officers and cooperation from community members, a suspect was swiftly located and interviewed by a Homicide Unit detective," officials said.

Miller is now in custody and has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

This information is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation continues, officials said. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.
Latest Headlines
HCSO Captains Jamie Fields And Hank Ritter Graduate 10 Project Executive Leadership Course
HCSO Captains Jamie Fields And Hank Ritter Graduate 10 Project Executive Leadership Course
  • Government
  • 7/29/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 7/29/2025
Chattanooga Police Arrest Suspect In Paw Trail Shooting
  • Breaking News
  • 7/29/2025
Officers Assist Suicidal Individual - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 7/29/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/29/2025
Walker County Arrest Report For July 21-27
  • Government
  • 7/28/2025
Breaking News
Chattanooga Police Arrest Suspect In Paw Trail Shooting
  • 7/29/2025

Jametrious Miller, 18, was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on July 28 in the 4600 block of Paw Trail. At approximately 7:29 p.m., Chattanooga Police officers responded ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/29/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLGOOD,KEVIN DEWAYNE 2001 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD ... more

Judge Says State Can Use Threatening Jail Note In Andre Grier Capital Murder Case
  • 7/28/2025

A judge ruled Monday that the state can use a threatening jail note in the capital murder case against Andre Grier. Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson said the note was not directly related ... more

Breaking News
Bradley Medical Center, Bradley Physician Services To Be Out-Of-Network With United Healthcare Unless Deal Reached
  • 7/28/2025
Swiftwater Training Exercise On Hiwassee River Shifts To Rescue Of Stranded Kayakers
  • 7/28/2025
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • 7/28/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/28/2025
Man Gets 8-Year Sentence For Shooting Girlfriend Following Argument
Man Gets 8-Year Sentence For Shooting Girlfriend Following Argument
  • 7/27/2025
Opinion
Congressional Medal Of Honor Society’s Convention - Chattanooga's Chance To Showcase Our City
  • 7/28/2025
Move UT Med School Out Of Memphis
  • 7/28/2025
"Teslas In Tunnels" Sweetheart Deal For World's Richest Man
  • 7/28/2025
Soured Relations With Our Neighbor On The North
  • 7/27/2025
Yep, A Coke And Peanuts Was A Thing - And Response
  • 7/26/2025
Sports
Simpson, Tankersley Among First Rankings Of PGA TOUR University
Simpson, Tankersley Among First Rankings Of PGA TOUR University
  • 7/28/2025
Balcazar Leads Lookouts To Victory In Slugfest
  • 7/28/2025
Women's City Golf Championship Is Tuesday, Wednesday At Creeks Bend
  • 7/28/2025
Golf Notebook: Sievers Junior Classic Celebrates 40 Years At The Honors Course
Golf Notebook: Sievers Junior Classic Celebrates 40 Years At The Honors Course
  • 7/27/2025
Lookouts And Clingstones Split Doubleheader
  • 7/27/2025
Happenings
Bruce And Pia MacDonald Receive 2025 American Patriot Award At Honoring The Sacrifice American Heroes Dinner
Bruce And Pia MacDonald Receive 2025 American Patriot Award At Honoring The Sacrifice American Heroes Dinner
  • 7/28/2025
Life With Ferris: Mountain Outfitters Comes To Chattanooga
Life With Ferris: Mountain Outfitters Comes To Chattanooga
  • 7/28/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Zach Wamp
  • 7/28/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 7/28/2025
Community Meet And Greet For District 4&5 Representatives Is Saturday
  • 7/25/2025
Entertainment
World-Renowned Guitarist Doyle Dykes To Perform At The Barnhardt Event Center Aug. 23
World-Renowned Guitarist Doyle Dykes To Perform At The Barnhardt Event Center Aug. 23
  • 7/24/2025
CTC’s Award-Winning Production Team Creates Magic - The Imaginary Wonderland Of SpongeBob’s Musical Undersea World
CTC’s Award-Winning Production Team Creates Magic - The Imaginary Wonderland Of SpongeBob’s Musical Undersea World
  • 7/23/2025
Jerry Summers: Best of Grizzard - The Best Mid-Sized USA City?
Jerry Summers: Best of Grizzard - The Best Mid-Sized USA City?
  • 7/28/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 7/31/2025
The Ringgold Depot Opry Returns Aug. 9 With Country Duo
The Ringgold Depot Opry Returns Aug. 9 With Country Duo
  • 7/23/2025
Opinion
Congressional Medal Of Honor Society’s Convention - Chattanooga's Chance To Showcase Our City
  • 7/28/2025
Move UT Med School Out Of Memphis
  • 7/28/2025
"Teslas In Tunnels" Sweetheart Deal For World's Richest Man
  • 7/28/2025
Dining
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
  • 7/24/2025
100 Ramen & Bar To Open In Aloft At Hamilton Place
  • 7/22/2025
Stone Age Korean BBQ & Hot Pot Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 7/20/2025
Business
Clay Crumbliss To Join Barnett & Company
Clay Crumbliss To Join Barnett & Company
  • 7/25/2025
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 7/28/2025
Seasonal Employment Shifts Impact County Jobless Rates
  • 7/24/2025
Real Estate
Industrial Property On Workman Road Sells For Nearly $9.8 Million
Industrial Property On Workman Road Sells For Nearly $9.8 Million
  • 7/24/2025
Holiday Inn Property On North Smith Street Sells For $8.9 Million
Holiday Inn Property On North Smith Street Sells For $8.9 Million
  • 7/24/2025
Ellis Gardner: What To Know Before Accepting Or Rejecting An Offer
  • 7/24/2025
Student Scene
AdventHealth And GNTC Announce Partnership
AdventHealth And GNTC Announce Partnership
  • 7/28/2025
Rice To Speak At Lee University’s Summer Commencement Saturday
Rice To Speak At Lee University’s Summer Commencement Saturday
  • 7/28/2025
New Scholarship Established For Disaster And Healthcare Mission Management Students At Lee
New Scholarship Established For Disaster And Healthcare Mission Management Students At Lee
  • 7/24/2025
Living Well
Erlanger Urology To Host Bladder Cancer Support Group
  • 7/28/2025
Goodwill To Host An Informative Health Insurance Event In East Brainerd
Goodwill To Host An Informative Health Insurance Event In East Brainerd
  • 7/28/2025
Celebrity Judges Ready To Be Amazed At Seniors Got Talent Chattanooga, Tickets Selling Fast
Celebrity Judges Ready To Be Amazed At Seniors Got Talent Chattanooga, Tickets Selling Fast
  • 7/25/2025
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Memories Of Roy McDonald
Earl Freudenberg: Memories Of Roy McDonald
  • 7/23/2025
Preserve Chattanooga Announces Summer Architectural Drawing Contest
  • 7/22/2025
Earl Freudenberg: 2 Nights To Remember
Earl Freudenberg: 2 Nights To Remember
  • 7/16/2025
Outdoors
Meigs County To Upgrade Parks With $97,500 State Grant
  • 7/23/2025
2 Words To Describe My Time At Lookout Mountain Conservancy; Shrimp Boil Is Thursday
  • 7/22/2025
Free Sunflower Seeds Encourage Growing A Sunflower For The Hamilton County Fair
Free Sunflower Seeds Encourage Growing A Sunflower For The Hamilton County Fair
  • 7/22/2025
Travel
New Exhibit At Ruby Falls Honors Chattanooga's Historic Black Business District
New Exhibit At Ruby Falls Honors Chattanooga's Historic Black Business District
  • 7/28/2025
"Dry" Saint Joe, Texas, Where The Cattle Drive Once Came Through
"Dry" Saint Joe, Texas, Where The Cattle Drive Once Came Through
  • 7/20/2025
Chattanooga Serves As Basecamp For 250 Outdoor Storytellers
Chattanooga Serves As Basecamp For 250 Outdoor Storytellers
  • 7/17/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Lots Of Information And Knowledge, But Too Little Wisdom
Bob Tamasy: Lots Of Information And Knowledge, But Too Little Wisdom
  • 7/29/2025
Bob Tamasy: Water, Water: Where Would We Be Without Water?
Bob Tamasy: Water, Water: Where Would We Be Without Water?
  • 7/25/2025
Second Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Women Of Faith Retreat
  • 7/24/2025
Obituaries
Doris Tucker Bethune
Doris Tucker Bethune
  • 7/28/2025
Charles Eugene “Gene” Elliott
Charles Eugene “Gene” Elliott
  • 7/28/2025
Wanda Harrington-Crum
Wanda Harrington-Crum
  • 7/28/2025
Government
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 7/28/2025
Railroad Work Prompts Upcoming Closure On Alton Park Boulevard
  • 7/25/2025
Officers Assist Suicidal Individual - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/29/2025