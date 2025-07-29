Chattanooga Police Arrest Suspect In Paw Trail Shooting

Jametrious Miller, 18, was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on July 28 in the 4600 block of Paw Trail.At approximately 7:29 p.m., Chattanooga Police officers responded to a person shot call in the 4600 block of Paw Trail. Upon arrival, they located the 22-year-old male victim. He was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.CPD’s Homicide Unit responded to lead the investigation with support from the Crime Scene Unit."Thanks to quick response by nearby officers and cooperation from community members, a suspect was swiftly located and interviewed by a Homicide Unit detective," officials said.Miller is now in custody and has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.This information is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation continues, officials said. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.