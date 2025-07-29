Mayor Says Will Support Those Who Support Him On Tax Increase

Mayor Tim Kelly on Tuesday told members of the City Council that he "will support those who support us" on his requested 44-cent property tax increase.

And he said the opposite is true.

That brought concern from City Council Chair Jenny Hill and Councilman Chip Henderson.

Chair Hill said, "What I heard you say is you will actively work against" those who do not go along on the proposal to move from the Certified Tax Rate of $1.55 per $100 of assessed valuation to $1.99 per $100.

She asked if not supporting would mean a district would be left out on certain city expenditures, including paving. Mayor Kelly said, “Of course they will receive benefit from it. That’s not what I’m talking about.”

Councilman Henderson said he heard the mayor say "that there will be negative impacts" for those not following the mayor's lead.

Mayor Kelly said, "We support our friends. That's how politics work."