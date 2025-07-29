Latest Headlines

Mayor Says Will Support Those Who Support Him On Tax Increase

  • Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Mayor Tim Kelly on Tuesday told members of the City Council that he "will support those who support us" on his requested 44-cent property tax increase.

And he said the opposite is true.

That brought concern from City Council Chair Jenny Hill and Councilman Chip Henderson.

Chair Hill said, "What I heard you say is you will actively work against" those who do not go along on the proposal to move from the Certified Tax Rate of $1.55 per $100 of assessed valuation to $1.99 per $100.

She asked if not supporting would mean a district would be left out on certain city expenditures, including paving. Mayor Kelly said, “Of course they will receive benefit from it. That’s not what I’m talking about.”

Councilman Henderson said he heard the mayor say "that there will be negative impacts" for those not following the mayor's lead.

Mayor Kelly said, "We support our friends. That's how politics work."

Latest Headlines
Kiwanis Club Hears From Todd Womack, Of Bridge Public Affairs
  • Government
  • 7/29/2025
Catoosa County Budget Rises $3.6 Million
  • Government
  • 7/29/2025
Urban Chicken Ordinance Passes On Final Reading; To Be Translated Into Spanish
  • Breaking News
  • 7/29/2025
Man Arrested In Homicide Last November On Fagan Street
  • Breaking News
  • 7/29/2025
Mayor Says Will Support Those Who Support Him On Tax Increase
  • Breaking News
  • 7/29/2025
Mocs' Braidech Named To Golf Coaches All-American Scholar Team
Mocs' Braidech Named To Golf Coaches All-American Scholar Team
  • Sports
  • 7/29/2025
Breaking News
Urban Chicken Ordinance Passes On Final Reading; To Be Translated Into Spanish
  • 7/29/2025

The City Council on Tuesday approved the Urban Chicken ordinance on second and final reading. Officials said it will be translated into Spanish. Councilman Ron Elliott said the city is ... more

Man Arrested In Homicide Last November On Fagan Street
  • 7/29/2025

An arrest has been made in a Fagan Street homicide from Oct. 5, 2024. On Tuesday, the Chattanooga Police Department’s Fugitive Unit with assistance from the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task ... more

Man Arrested After Assaulting Girlfriend, Stealing Car And Leading Deputies On Pursuit
Man Arrested After Assaulting Girlfriend, Stealing Car And Leading Deputies On Pursuit
  • 7/29/2025

Dominique Boyd, 27, was arrested after assaulting his girlfriend, stealing her car and leading deputies on a pursuit on Dayton Pike. On Monday evening deputies responded to an armed carjacking ... more

Breaking News
Chattanooga Police Arrest Suspect In Paw Trail Shooting
  • 7/29/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/29/2025
Judge Says State Can Use Threatening Jail Note In Andre Grier Capital Murder Case
  • 7/28/2025
Elon Musk To Build Underground Nashville Tunnel To Take Passengers From Downtown To The Airport In 8 Minutes
  • 7/28/2025
Bradley Medical Center, Bradley Physician Services To Be Out-Of-Network With United Healthcare Unless Deal Reached
  • 7/28/2025
Opinion
Don't Give A Blank Check Tax Increase: Earmark Funds For 1st Responders Only
  • 7/29/2025
Congressional Medal Of Honor Society’s Convention - Chattanooga's Chance To Showcase Our City
  • 7/28/2025
"Teslas In Tunnels" Sweetheart Deal For World's Richest Man
  • 7/28/2025
Move UT Med School Out Of Memphis - And Response
  • 7/28/2025
Soured Relations With Our Neighbor On The North
  • 7/27/2025
Sports
Simpson, Tankersley Among First Rankings Of PGA TOUR University
Simpson, Tankersley Among First Rankings Of PGA TOUR University
  • 7/28/2025
Balcazar Leads Lookouts To Victory In Slugfest
  • 7/28/2025
Women's City Golf Championship Is Tuesday, Wednesday At Creeks Bend
  • 7/28/2025
Golf Notebook: Sievers Junior Classic Celebrates 40 Years At The Honors Course
Golf Notebook: Sievers Junior Classic Celebrates 40 Years At The Honors Course
  • 7/27/2025
Lookouts And Clingstones Split Doubleheader
  • 7/27/2025
Happenings
Chattanooga Rotary Club Gives $20K To Providing LifeVac Devices Into Hamilton County Schools
Chattanooga Rotary Club Gives $20K To Providing LifeVac Devices Into Hamilton County Schools
  • 7/29/2025
"Reading In The Park" Brings Community, Culture And Stories To Life Thursday
"Reading In The Park" Brings Community, Culture And Stories To Life Thursday
  • 7/29/2025
ITG Features "Nature In Glass: The Art Of Inna Beker"
ITG Features "Nature In Glass: The Art Of Inna Beker"
  • 7/29/2025
Bruce And Pia MacDonald Receive 2025 American Patriot Award At Honoring The Sacrifice American Heroes Dinner
Bruce And Pia MacDonald Receive 2025 American Patriot Award At Honoring The Sacrifice American Heroes Dinner
  • 7/28/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 7/28/2025
Entertainment
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Hosts Purple Madness: A Tribute To Prince Aug. 2
  • 7/29/2025
World-Renowned Guitarist Doyle Dykes To Perform At The Barnhardt Event Center Aug. 23
World-Renowned Guitarist Doyle Dykes To Perform At The Barnhardt Event Center Aug. 23
  • 7/24/2025
Jerry Summers: Best of Grizzard - The Best Mid-Sized USA City?
Jerry Summers: Best of Grizzard - The Best Mid-Sized USA City?
  • 7/28/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 7/31/2025
CTC’s Award-Winning Production Team Creates Magic - The Imaginary Wonderland Of SpongeBob’s Musical Undersea World
CTC’s Award-Winning Production Team Creates Magic - The Imaginary Wonderland Of SpongeBob’s Musical Undersea World
  • 7/23/2025
Opinion
Don't Give A Blank Check Tax Increase: Earmark Funds For 1st Responders Only
  • 7/29/2025
Congressional Medal Of Honor Society’s Convention - Chattanooga's Chance To Showcase Our City
  • 7/28/2025
"Teslas In Tunnels" Sweetheart Deal For World's Richest Man
  • 7/28/2025
Dining
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
Chattanooga Taco Week Returns July 28 - Aug. 3
  • 7/24/2025
100 Ramen & Bar To Open In Aloft At Hamilton Place
  • 7/22/2025
Stone Age Korean BBQ & Hot Pot Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 7/20/2025
Business
CBL Properties Acquires 4 Regional Malls For $178.9 Million
  • 7/29/2025
CARTA Awarded $1.2 Million For All-Electric Shuttles To Support Clean Air Initiatives
  • 7/29/2025
Unum Earnings Below Expectations For 2nd Quarter
  • 7/29/2025
Real Estate
Industrial Property On Workman Road Sells For Nearly $9.8 Million
Industrial Property On Workman Road Sells For Nearly $9.8 Million
  • 7/24/2025
Holiday Inn Property On North Smith Street Sells For $8.9 Million
Holiday Inn Property On North Smith Street Sells For $8.9 Million
  • 7/24/2025
Ellis Gardner: What To Know Before Accepting Or Rejecting An Offer
  • 7/24/2025
Student Scene
Cleveland State And TCAT Athens Awarded TN Accelerate Grant
  • 7/29/2025
AdventHealth And GNTC Announce Partnership
AdventHealth And GNTC Announce Partnership
  • 7/28/2025
Rice To Speak At Lee University’s Summer Commencement Saturday
Rice To Speak At Lee University’s Summer Commencement Saturday
  • 7/28/2025
Living Well
Reed Named Chief Operating Officer Of Siskin Hospital
Reed Named Chief Operating Officer Of Siskin Hospital
  • 7/29/2025
Health Department And Local Organizations To Participate In Red Sand Project To Raise Awareness Of Human Trafficking.
  • 7/29/2025
Hamilton Nurse Recognized With DAISY Award
Hamilton Nurse Recognized With DAISY Award
  • 7/29/2025
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: It's Been 61 Years Since Fatal Jim Reeves Plane Crash
  • 7/29/2025
Donovan Rypkema To Keynote Chattanooga Preservation Awards Sept. 18
  • 7/29/2025
Earl Freudenberg: Memories Of Roy McDonald
Earl Freudenberg: Memories Of Roy McDonald
  • 7/23/2025
Outdoors
Pop-up Bike Park Installed Along Chattanooga’s Riverwalk
Pop-up Bike Park Installed Along Chattanooga’s Riverwalk
  • 7/29/2025
Meigs County To Upgrade Parks With $97,500 State Grant
  • 7/23/2025
Green Thumb Garden Club Meets Aug. 11
  • 7/29/2025
Travel
New Exhibit At Ruby Falls Honors Chattanooga's Historic Black Business District
New Exhibit At Ruby Falls Honors Chattanooga's Historic Black Business District
  • 7/28/2025
"Dry" Saint Joe, Texas, Where The Cattle Drive Once Came Through
"Dry" Saint Joe, Texas, Where The Cattle Drive Once Came Through
  • 7/20/2025
Chattanooga Serves As Basecamp For 250 Outdoor Storytellers
Chattanooga Serves As Basecamp For 250 Outdoor Storytellers
  • 7/17/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Lots Of Information And Knowledge, But Too Little Wisdom
Bob Tamasy: Lots Of Information And Knowledge, But Too Little Wisdom
  • 7/29/2025
Bob Tamasy: Water, Water: Where Would We Be Without Water?
Bob Tamasy: Water, Water: Where Would We Be Without Water?
  • 7/25/2025
Second Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Women Of Faith Retreat
  • 7/24/2025
Obituaries
Dr. M. Walton “Pap” Powers
Dr. M. Walton “Pap” Powers
  • 7/29/2025
Nannie Hatfield Johnson
Nannie Hatfield Johnson
  • 7/29/2025
Mary Charlene LaMar
Mary Charlene LaMar
  • 7/29/2025
Government
Kiwanis Club Hears From Todd Womack, Of Bridge Public Affairs
  • 7/29/2025
Collegedale Police Sergeant Completes Acclaimed FBI-LEEDA Leadership Trilogy
  • 7/29/2025
HCSO Captains Jamie Fields And Hank Ritter Graduate 10 Project Executive Leadership Course
HCSO Captains Jamie Fields And Hank Ritter Graduate 10 Project Executive Leadership Course
  • 7/29/2025