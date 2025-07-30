Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide In Death Of Former McCallie State Wrestling Champion

Vehicular homicide charges have been lodged against Matthew Tyler Parker for the traffic death on Feb. 17 of a former McCallie state champion wrestler.

Parker is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular homicide by reckless driving, and DUI in the death of 39-year-old Justin Franklin Blair, who left behind a wife and three young children.

Police said Parker was the driver of a Jeep Rubicon that was traveling east on Ashland Terrace and for unknown reasons crossed into oncoming traffic striking an Armada occupied by Mr. Blair head-on.

The driver of a Honda Civic also hit the Armada.

It was said of Mr. Blair that he "was a man of strong character and unwavering faith. With wisdom far beyond his years, he was known for his patience, intelligence, and kindness. He had a calm demeanor, subtle wit, and warm smile. He was an incredible father, husband, and son who walked with Christ and put his family above all. Justin was a very hands-on father, whether it was building Legos with his girls, coaching his daughter's basketball team, or playing ball and trains with his son. He was committed to his role as a provider while at the same time ensuring he always prioritized quality time with his family. He was a thoughtful and caring husband who loved his wife and best friend Amanda dearly. Their love story began almost 18 years ago. Once they connected, there was an immediate and seamless love that began. They became the perfect balance of love, passion, patience, and fun for each other. Their love for one other and their children is never-ending."

Mr. Blair, who was co-owner of Blair's Estate Sales with his father, graduated from UTC.