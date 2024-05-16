Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

CHATTANOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IIDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IVVAUGHN, VERNTEZ LASETH270 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSVINES, TYLER RAY13221 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDERWOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTYOUNG, KATIE ANN305 VALLEY VIEW AVE APT 1 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

Here are the mug shots:

BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/20/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSIOOF CONTROLLED SUB BRAY, AMANDA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/04/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CASEY, RICKY STORM

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/09/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CHARLES N, ARIEL KAMELE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/16/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CLEAR, CASEY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/26/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ELLIS, ELBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/10/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRANCISCO, BROOKS ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/19/2002

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/04/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024

Charge(s):

ATTEMPT

THEFT UNDER $500

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HILL, BRENDA S

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/09/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF LOPEZ, ROCAEL SANCHEZ

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/15/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LOPEZ VELASQUEZ, MAYCO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/16/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MCGEE, RANDALL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/04/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MERCIERS, TREVOR DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/12/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST PHILLIPS, ZOE ALEXANDRA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/16/2000

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FELONY EVADING ARREST

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POLLARD, THADDEUS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/11/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT) RAMIREZ, SONIA VICTORIA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/26/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES RAMIREZ SANTIZO, LUIS ODOLIO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/08/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE REYNOSO-JACINTO, JUAN EDUARDO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND RIVERS, SEAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/01/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR STOKER, DAVID LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/28/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SWANEY, SONDRA JANE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/29/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV VAUGHN, VERNTEZ LASETH

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/24/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS WALKER, KHADIJAH DANELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/25/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



