Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, May 16, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD 
1732 E CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSIOOF CONTROLLED SUB

BRAY, AMANDA MICHELLE 
7110 RON RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CASEY, RICKY STORM 
13791 BRETTON DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHARLES N, ARIEL KAMELE 
2500 EAST STREET FERNDALE, 98225 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CLEAR, CASEY 
2101 ELMAR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

COOK, CLARENCE NATHANIEL 
127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN ROAD SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ELLIS, ELBERT LEE 
941 WHITE ST APT 102 CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRANCISCO, BROOKS ALLEN 
170 OAK STREET RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT

GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN 
1605 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPT
THEFT UNDER $500
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HILL, BRENDA S 
1324 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JOINER, GARY LORENZO 
727 EAST 11 TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

LOPEZ, ROCAEL SANCHEZ 
285 CARTY AVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LOPEZ VELASQUEZ, MAYCO 
2329 DURBAN POINT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MATUL CHUM, LORENA MARLENY 
1656 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCGEE, RANDALL LYNN 
1872 RAILROAD ST APT 13 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MERCIERS, TREVOR DANIEL 
4909 ELDRIDGE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST

PHILLIPS, ZOE ALEXANDRA 
1517 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FELONY EVADING ARREST
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POLLARD, THADDEUS 
1803 E 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

RAMIREZ, SONIA VICTORIA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF SERVICES

RAMIREZ SANTIZO, LUIS ODOLIO 
292 TRACE LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REYNOSO-JACINTO, JUAN EDUARDO 
1901 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072020 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND

RIVERS, SEAN 
1919 16 AVE N NASHVILLE, 37208 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SHEPPARD, ROBERT EARL 
7141 BRAMLETT LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STOKER, DAVID LAMAR 
1601 TRUMAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SWANEY, SONDRA JANE 
30 PULMER DR.

CHATTANOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV

VAUGHN, VERNTEZ LASETH 
270 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

VINES, TYLER RAY 
13221 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER

WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

YOUNG, KATIE ANN 
305 VALLEY VIEW AVE APT 1 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

