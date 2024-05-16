Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD
1732 E CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSIOOF CONTROLLED SUB
BRAY, AMANDA MICHELLE
7110 RON RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CASEY, RICKY STORM
13791 BRETTON DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHARLES N, ARIEL KAMELE
2500 EAST STREET FERNDALE, 98225
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CLEAR, CASEY
2101 ELMAR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
COOK, CLARENCE NATHANIEL
127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN ROAD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ELLIS, ELBERT LEE
941 WHITE ST APT 102 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRANCISCO, BROOKS ALLEN
170 OAK STREET RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT
GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN
1605 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPT
THEFT UNDER $500
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HILL, BRENDA S
1324 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JOINER, GARY LORENZO
727 EAST 11 TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
LOPEZ, ROCAEL SANCHEZ
285 CARTY AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOPEZ VELASQUEZ, MAYCO
2329 DURBAN POINT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MATUL CHUM, LORENA MARLENY
1656 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCGEE, RANDALL LYNN
1872 RAILROAD ST APT 13 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MERCIERS, TREVOR DANIEL
4909 ELDRIDGE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
PHILLIPS, ZOE ALEXANDRA
1517 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FELONY EVADING ARREST
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POLLARD, THADDEUS
1803 E 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
RAMIREZ, SONIA VICTORIA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF SERVICES
RAMIREZ SANTIZO, LUIS ODOLIO
292 TRACE LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REYNOSO-JACINTO, JUAN EDUARDO
1901 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072020
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
RIVERS, SEAN
1919 16 AVE N NASHVILLE, 37208
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SHEPPARD, ROBERT EARL
7141 BRAMLETT LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STOKER, DAVID LAMAR
1601 TRUMAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SWANEY, SONDRA JANE
30 PULMER DR.
CHATTANOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
VAUGHN, VERNTEZ LASETH
270 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VINES, TYLER RAY
13221 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER
WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
YOUNG, KATIE ANN
305 VALLEY VIEW AVE APT 1 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
Here are the mug shots:
|BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/20/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSIOOF CONTROLLED SUB
|
|BRAY, AMANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/04/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CASEY, RICKY STORM
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/09/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CHARLES N, ARIEL KAMELE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/16/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CLEAR, CASEY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/26/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|ELLIS, ELBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/10/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FRANCISCO, BROOKS ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/19/2002
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPT
- THEFT UNDER $500
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HILL, BRENDA S
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|LOPEZ, ROCAEL SANCHEZ
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LOPEZ VELASQUEZ, MAYCO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/16/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MCGEE, RANDALL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/04/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MERCIERS, TREVOR DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/12/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PHILLIPS, ZOE ALEXANDRA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/16/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|POLLARD, THADDEUS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|RAMIREZ, SONIA VICTORIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RAMIREZ SANTIZO, LUIS ODOLIO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/08/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|REYNOSO-JACINTO, JUAN EDUARDO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
|
|RIVERS, SEAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/01/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|STOKER, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/28/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|SWANEY, SONDRA JANE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
|
|VAUGHN, VERNTEZ LASETH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/24/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|WALKER, KHADIJAH DANELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2024
Charge(s):
|