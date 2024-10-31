Funeral Service For Collegedale Officer Who Died From Motorcycle Accident Will Be Nov. 10

The funeral service for a Collegedale Police officer who died due to a motorcycle accident will be Sunday, Nov. 10.

Enoch Daniel Hurd, of Ringgold, Ga., was 52. He passed away last Friday.

Officer Hurd was born in Chisholm, Minn., on Feb. 16, 1972, the son of Rosalie Buglino Hurd and the late Frank Hurd. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Andrews University. He had served as a Collegedale Police officer since 2009.

His family said, "He was a successful entrepreneur and will always be remembered for having a generous heart. Enoch was a dedicated father to his three girls. He enjoyed being a pilot and racing."

In addition to his mother, survivors include his three daughters, Hannah (Hunter) Rougeau, Kelsey Hurd, and Rylee Hurd; four siblings, Melissa (Les) Derfeler, John Hurd, David Hurd, and Esther (Ross) Keys; two nieces, Laura Ionashku, and Eden Keys; three nephews, Ben Stevenson, Jared Stevenson, and River Keys; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sundayat 11 a.m. at the Collegedale Seventh-day Adventist Church with Dave Murray officiating. Interment will follow in Collegedale Memorial Park with members of the Collegedale Police Department serving as pallbearers and John and David Hurd serving as honorary pallbearers.

Flowers accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Wings of Hope, 18370 Wings of Hope Blvd., Chesterfield, MO, 63005.

Visit the online obituary www.heritagechattanooga.com to post tributes and share memories.

Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, East Brainerd Chapel.