Latest Headlines

Funeral Service For Collegedale Officer Who Died From Motorcycle Accident Will Be Nov. 10

  • Thursday, October 31, 2024
Enoch Daniel Hurd
Enoch Daniel Hurd

The funeral service for a Collegedale Police officer who died due to a motorcycle accident will be Sunday, Nov. 10.

Enoch Daniel Hurd, of Ringgold, Ga., was 52. He passed away last Friday.

Officer Hurd was born in Chisholm, Minn., on Feb. 16, 1972, the son of Rosalie Buglino Hurd and the late Frank Hurd. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Andrews University. He had served as a Collegedale Police officer since 2009.

His family said, "He was a successful entrepreneur and will always be remembered for having a generous heart. Enoch was a dedicated father to his three girls. He enjoyed being a pilot and racing."

In addition to his mother, survivors include his three daughters, Hannah (Hunter) Rougeau, Kelsey Hurd, and Rylee Hurd; four siblings, Melissa (Les) Derfeler, John Hurd, David Hurd, and Esther (Ross) Keys; two nieces, Laura Ionashku, and Eden Keys; three nephews, Ben Stevenson, Jared Stevenson, and River Keys; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sundayat 11 a.m. at the Collegedale Seventh-day Adventist Church with Dave Murray officiating. Interment will follow in Collegedale Memorial Park with members of the Collegedale Police Department serving as pallbearers and John and David Hurd serving as honorary pallbearers.

Flowers accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Wings of Hope, 18370 Wings of Hope Blvd., Chesterfield, MO, 63005.

Visit the online obituary www.heritagechattanooga.com to post tributes and share memories.

Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, East Brainerd Chapel.

Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 10
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 10
  • Sports
  • 10/31/2024
Hard Times Have Enabled Stephan Jaeger To Embrace Success On PGA Tour
Hard Times Have Enabled Stephan Jaeger To Embrace Success On PGA Tour
  • Sports
  • 10/31/2024
Witnesses Say Room In House Where Murder Victims Stayed Was Cleaned Out; "Smelled Like Death"
Witnesses Say Room In House Where Murder Victims Stayed Was Cleaned Out; "Smelled Like Death"
  • Breaking News
  • 10/31/2024
Funeral Service For Collegedale Officer Who Died From Motorcycle Accident Will Be Nov. 10
Funeral Service For Collegedale Officer Who Died From Motorcycle Accident Will Be Nov. 10
  • Breaking News
  • 10/31/2024
PREP FOOTBALL: Region Standings, Week 10
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/31/2024
Chattanoogan.com Prep Football Picks: Week #11
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/31/2024
Breaking News
Witnesses Say Room In House Where Murder Victims Stayed Was Cleaned Out; "Smelled Like Death"
Witnesses Say Room In House Where Murder Victims Stayed Was Cleaned Out; "Smelled Like Death"
  • 10/31/2024

Witness Tyquavius Church testified Thursday afternoon that a room in a house where mother/daughter murder victims often stayed was cleaned out shortly after Tamara and Aquarious Church vanished ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/31/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADRIAENSSENS, ... more

Carol Berz Seeks New Term In City Council District 6
Carol Berz Seeks New Term In City Council District 6
  • 10/30/2024

City Councilwoman Carol Berz announced Wednesday her candidacy for re-election to the Chattanooga City Council, representing District 6. Her campaign said, "Councilwoman Berz, an established ... more

Breaking News
County Mayor Proposes Paid Parental Leave Policy For County Employees
  • 10/30/2024
Eversole Asks County Auditing Panel To Check Out Newspaper Article Critical Of County Mayor; Wamp Says Times Has Made "Multiple Corrections"
  • 10/30/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/30/2024
County Building New Health Department At Engel Stadium; Erlanger Getting Health Department Site
County Building New Health Department At Engel Stadium; Erlanger Getting Health Department Site
  • 10/29/2024
Jury Asked To Convict Boykins Of Murdering Mother/Daughter
Jury Asked To Convict Boykins Of Murdering Mother/Daughter
  • 10/29/2024
Opinion
Whiskey, Car Keys And Universal Vouchers
  • 10/29/2024
Madison Square Garden Events - And Response (4)
  • 10/28/2024
Political Rallies
  • 10/31/2024
Kathy Lennon Is A True Public Servant - And Response
  • 10/31/2024
Supporting Lou Ziebold And The New Walden Town Center
  • 10/31/2024
Sports
Hard Times Have Enabled Stephan Jaeger To Embrace Success On PGA Tour
Hard Times Have Enabled Stephan Jaeger To Embrace Success On PGA Tour
  • 10/31/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 10
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 10
  • 10/31/2024
UTC's Lowery Finalist For FedEx Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award
  • 10/30/2024
Chattanooga Football Club Apoints Sabastian Giraldo Technical Director
  • 10/30/2024
Chattanooga Volleyball Hosts Final Matches This Week
  • 10/30/2024
Happenings
Junior League Of Chattanooga To Host Touch-A-Truck: A Day Of Family Fun And Learning
  • 10/31/2024
Doug Daugherty: Halloween In Brainerd In 1962
Doug Daugherty: Halloween In Brainerd In 1962
  • 10/31/2024
Barking Legs Hosts Chattanooga's First Fringe Festival
  • 10/31/2024
Townsend Atelier's Annual Art Sale Is Nov. 22-23
Townsend Atelier's Annual Art Sale Is Nov. 22-23
  • 10/31/2024
Performing Arts League Hosts On The Town: Fashion Meets Theater Fundraiser
Performing Arts League Hosts On The Town: Fashion Meets Theater Fundraiser
  • 10/31/2024
Entertainment
Glenn Miller Orchestra Plays At UTC Friday Night
Glenn Miller Orchestra Plays At UTC Friday Night
  • 10/29/2024
Lee University To Present Small Jazz Ensemble Nov. 5
Lee University To Present Small Jazz Ensemble Nov. 5
  • 10/29/2024
Randall Franks Wins Josie Musician Of The Year Award At The Grand Ole Opry House
Randall Franks Wins Josie Musician Of The Year Award At The Grand Ole Opry House
  • 10/28/2024
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Winners In Its Songwriting Competition
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Winners In Its Songwriting Competition
  • 10/28/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Looking Back 51 Years To My American Forces Network, Europe, Days
Earl Freudenberg: Looking Back 51 Years To My American Forces Network, Europe, Days
  • 10/28/2024
Opinion
Whiskey, Car Keys And Universal Vouchers
  • 10/29/2024
Madison Square Garden Events - And Response (4)
  • 10/28/2024
Political Rallies
  • 10/31/2024
Dining
Season’s Last “Food Truck Friday” Set For Friday At Red Bank Park
  • 10/29/2024
Beloved Signal Mountain Business Forced To Close
Beloved Signal Mountain Business Forced To Close
  • 10/28/2024
Little Coyote Hosts Food As A Verb Speaker Series
  • 10/21/2024
Business
Tennessee AG Announces Settlements With Generic Drug Manufacturers
  • 10/31/2024
Proposal To Invest $101.6 Million In Broadband Expansion Is Approved
  • 10/30/2024
Applications Now Open For 2025 Emerging Producers Program
  • 10/30/2024
Real Estate
Tinker Ma Purchases 714 Cherry Street, Chattanooga’s 1st LEED-Certified Building
Tinker Ma Purchases 714 Cherry Street, Chattanooga’s 1st LEED-Certified Building
  • 10/31/2024
Kadi Brown: Consumer Guide To Seller Agents
Kadi Brown: Consumer Guide To Seller Agents
  • 10/31/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Oct. 24-30
  • 10/31/2024
Student Scene
GNTC's Legare Price Among TCSG 2024 Graduates Of The Senior Leadership Academy
GNTC's Legare Price Among TCSG 2024 Graduates Of The Senior Leadership Academy
  • 10/31/2024
Lee University To Present Senior Art Show
Lee University To Present Senior Art Show
  • 10/31/2024
McCallie's Second Annual 'Afternoon Of Music' Recital Recap
McCallie's Second Annual 'Afternoon Of Music' Recital Recap
  • 10/31/2024
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living Continues Tradition Of Support For Chattanooga’s Walk To End Alzheimer’s
Morning Pointe Senior Living Continues Tradition Of Support For Chattanooga’s Walk To End Alzheimer’s
  • 10/31/2024
Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerks Office Goes Pink To Honor Coworkers
Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerks Office Goes Pink To Honor Coworkers
  • 10/30/2024
Nurse Practitioner Susie Woods Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold
Nurse Practitioner Susie Woods Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold
  • 10/29/2024
Memories
DAR Promotes The Patriots And Pioneers Of America And Tennessee
DAR Promotes The Patriots And Pioneers Of America And Tennessee
  • 10/30/2024
Preserve Chattanooga Hires First Development Manager To Expand Preservation Work
Preserve Chattanooga Hires First Development Manager To Expand Preservation Work
  • 10/30/2024
Soddy-Daisy's Pioneer Day Set For Nov. 2
Soddy-Daisy's Pioneer Day Set For Nov. 2
  • 10/30/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee State Parks To Host Meetings At 11 Parks To Discuss Site Management Plans
  • 10/31/2024
Section Of South Chickamauga Creek Greenway To Close During Tank Construction
  • 10/29/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
  • 10/22/2024
Travel
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
  • 10/31/2024
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
  • 10/30/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
  • 10/22/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: A Crown No One Can Ever Take Away
Bob Tamasy: A Crown No One Can Ever Take Away
  • 10/31/2024
Bob Tamasy: During Uncertain Times Remember E + R = O
Bob Tamasy: During Uncertain Times Remember E + R = O
  • 10/28/2024
Second Missionary Baptist Church Seniors Host End-Of-Life Forum
  • 10/26/2024
Obituaries
Enoch Daniel Hurd
Enoch Daniel Hurd
  • 10/31/2024
Louis White
Louis White
  • 10/31/2024
Jeremy Allen Lane
Jeremy Allen Lane
  • 10/31/2024