Man Who Had Been Charged In Daughter's Murder Pleads Guilty To Reduced Charge

A Chattanooga man who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 11-month-old daughter has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

Nicholas Peter Merrill pleaded guilty to aggravated child neglect under eight years old. He will be sentenced later.

Merrill was charged in the July 23, 2023, death of Malaysia Denise Nicole Merrill.

Police said the autopsy indicated that the child had been left in a hot area. She was dead when she was taken to Children's Hospital.

The child's mother said in an earlier GoFundMe page:

"I left off to work Friday July 21 afternoon, kissed my daughter goodbye expecting to see her again Sunday evening July 23d only to answer my door to a detective at 12 am to tell me my daughter will not be coming home. While sleeping she took her last breath Sunday afternoon."