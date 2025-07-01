Latest Headlines

ADAMS,JOSHUA DEANGELO
309 S HOWELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

AMMONS,DERRIKA DANIELLE
1222 POPLAR ST APT G CHATTANOOGA, 374023845
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PROSTITUTION

BALL,MICAH ELIJAH
1604 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:

BAUTISTA,DOMINGO RAMOS
1808 S BEECH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

BEASLEY,TRAE EDWIN
8348 OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

BETTIS,TROY ALLEN
9136 BRAMLETT RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
STALKING
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
HARASSMENT

BLAKELEY,LOGAN RODERICK
4311 COMET TRAIL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

BOZZA,TIFFANY SUZANNE
9051 MANDY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

CLAY,ISAAC LYDELL
1161 GREENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF COCAINE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CROCKETT TAYLOR,CHITARRIUS TYM
513 CARRIAGE PARK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37414
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CROWE,BRITTANY NICOLE
5435 OAKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DAVIS,BRYAN DEJUAN
4156 WILLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVIS,MARVIN JERMANE
1237 WILLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

DAWSON,DARRYL GLENE
1020MISSION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

DOMINGO-MARTINEZ,BELQUIS MARGL
1516 MERRILL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DUNN,JOSHUA LEE
311 HEDGEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DUNN,JOSHUA LEE
311 HEDGEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ELDRIDGE,NATHAN LAMONT
6013 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

EVANS,ORLANDO JERRELL
3450 CHANDLER PL CHATTANOOGA, 374101373
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOSTER,PHILLIP DEWAYNE
2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 25 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FOSTER,PHILLIP DEWAYNE
2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 25 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FROST,ROBERT LEBRON
450 SCHMITT RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

GARCIA CIFUENTES,SERGIO ERASTO
3 SHERIDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

GORDON,DELANE EMERI
2113 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

GREENLEE,JORDAN NORRIS
405 ORIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

GRIER,LENNON DANIEL
5 OVERLOOK TRL ROSSVILLE, 307415034
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

HARRIS,ANNA LOUISE
4830 MORGANTON RD Greenback, 37742
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CHILD NEGLECT

HESTER,ALLAZAY DIJUAN
22 SOUTH GERMANTOWN ROAD APT 84 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT I

HESTER,ASHLEY NECCO
3649 TANAKA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

HORTON,CONSTANCE
25 S GERMANTOWN RD, APT 139 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

JACKSON,ZECHARIAH DAVID
727 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FALSE REPORTS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JOHNSON,JACORY MARTAE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE

JONES,DESHONNA DENISE
404 TUNNEL BLVD B7 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

JONES,GAMEEL LABRON
404 TUNNEL BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JONES,THOMAS ESLIE
3201 6TH AVE Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KELLY,MARTINAS ROMAINE
1812 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

KILGORE,PHILLIP RAYE
11400 OLD WHITE HORSE RD Travelers Rest, 29690
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

KILGORE,PHILLIP RAYE
11400 OLD WHITE HORSE RD Travelers Rest, 29690
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

KING,DEONTA LILTRELL
277 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LANE,TAMMIE ANNETTE
164 BIG ROCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:

MCKAIG,ASHLYN RYLEIGH
1754 OAKVALE DR CHATANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:

MILLER,KAWANDA DONSHAE
2305 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

MILLER,TAYONNA
2305 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
FALSE REPORTS

MIRANDA-GABRIEL,ELISEO
405 HOWARD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

ORTIZ,ORLANDO CASAS
100 N PARKDALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
CHATTANOOGA PD
Charges:
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

PALMER,ELLIS ALEXANDER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRU
VOP (POSSESSION OF METHAMPEHTAMINE FOR RESALE)

PEREZ-RODRIGUEZ,GENARO ENEMIAS
640 MAPLE ST WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

RAMIREZ,APOLONIO DIAZ
2702 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RAY,LACHELLE NICOLE
36 COOPER ROAD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROGLIN,JOEDALE
4056 ASHLAND TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROMINES,KRISTY DENISE
10348 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RUSSELL,BRANDIN ALLEN
601 JAMES ST LOT 91 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SALMON,AUSTIN RICHARD
315 CLOUDSPRING RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SHADRICK,HAYDEN
199 TANYA DRIVE WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMARTT,AARON
680 INCLINE RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SMITH,JEFFREY JAY
153 HICKORY OAK DR SE CLEVELAND, 373237314
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

SMITH,PAUL SHANNON
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SMITH,PAUL SHANNON
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH,TIFFANY L
1574 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOG AT LARGE
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

SOUTHERS,TEDRA MARQUIS
807 EDDINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VEAL,RONALD BRENT
105 VREELAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

WARREN,ORLANDO DEWAYNE
611 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WHITENER,TONY
2609 GLENWOOD PARKWAY APT 104 CHATTNOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WHITSON,LAJUAN DALE
4711 BEVERLY CAVE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WHITTAKER,KAMAN DENAE
8079 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA GA )

WILLIAMS,DILLON STONE
214 STARLIGHT DR ROCK SPRING, 30739
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WOODWARD,HANNAH S
Homeless Unknown, 37917
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

