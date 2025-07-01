Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAMS,JOSHUA DEANGELO

309 S HOWELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



AMMONS,DERRIKA DANIELLE

1222 POPLAR ST APT G CHATTANOOGA, 374023845

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PROSTITUTION



BALL,MICAH ELIJAH

1604 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:



BAUTISTA,DOMINGO RAMOS

1808 S BEECH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY



BEASLEY,TRAE EDWIN

8348 OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



BETTIS,TROY ALLEN

9136 BRAMLETT RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE

STALKING

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE

HARASSMENT



BLAKELEY,LOGAN RODERICK

4311 COMET TRAIL HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



BOZZA,TIFFANY SUZANNE

9051 MANDY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



CLAY,ISAAC LYDELL

1161 GREENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF COCAINE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CROCKETT TAYLOR,CHITARRIUS TYM

513 CARRIAGE PARK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37414

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CROWE,BRITTANY NICOLE

5435 OAKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DAVIS,BRYAN DEJUAN

4156 WILLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVIS,MARVIN JERMANE

1237 WILLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



DAWSON,DARRYL GLENE

1020MISSION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



DOMINGO-MARTINEZ,BELQUIS MARGL

1516 MERRILL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



DUNN,JOSHUA LEE

311 HEDGEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DUNN,JOSHUA LEE

311 HEDGEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ELDRIDGE,NATHAN LAMONT

6013 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



EVANS,ORLANDO JERRELL

3450 CHANDLER PL CHATTANOOGA, 374101373

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FOSTER,PHILLIP DEWAYNE

2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 25 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



FOSTER,PHILLIP DEWAYNE

2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 25 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



FROST,ROBERT LEBRON

450 SCHMITT RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



GARCIA CIFUENTES,SERGIO ERASTO

3 SHERIDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



GORDON,DELANE EMERI

2113 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



GREENLEE,JORDAN NORRIS

405 ORIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



GRIER,LENNON DANIEL

5 OVERLOOK TRL ROSSVILLE, 307415034

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)



HARRIS,ANNA LOUISE

4830 MORGANTON RD Greenback, 37742

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CHILD NEGLECT



HESTER,ALLAZAY DIJUAN

22 SOUTH GERMANTOWN ROAD APT 84 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT I



HESTER,ASHLEY NECCO

3649 TANAKA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP (FAILURE TO APPEAR)



HORTON,CONSTANCE

25 S GERMANTOWN RD, APT 139 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



JACKSON,ZECHARIAH DAVID

727 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FALSE REPORTS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



JOHNSON,JACORY MARTAE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

INDECENT EXPOSURE



JONES,DESHONNA DENISE

404 TUNNEL BLVD B7 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



JONES,GAMEEL LABRON

404 TUNNEL BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



JONES,THOMAS ESLIE

3201 6TH AVE Chattanooga, 37407

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



KELLY,MARTINAS ROMAINE

1812 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



KILGORE,PHILLIP RAYE

11400 OLD WHITE HORSE RD Travelers Rest, 29690

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



KILGORE,PHILLIP RAYE

11400 OLD WHITE HORSE RD Travelers Rest, 29690

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST



KING,DEONTA LILTRELL

277 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LANE,TAMMIE ANNETTE

164 BIG ROCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:



MCKAIG,ASHLYN RYLEIGH

1754 OAKVALE DR CHATANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:



MILLER,KAWANDA DONSHAE

2305 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT



MILLER,TAYONNA

2305 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

FALSE REPORTS



MIRANDA-GABRIEL,ELISEO

405 HOWARD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



ORTIZ,ORLANDO CASAS

100 N PARKDALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

CHATTANOOGA PD

Charges:

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



PALMER,ELLIS ALEXANDER

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRU

VOP (POSSESSION OF METHAMPEHTAMINE FOR RESALE)



PEREZ-RODRIGUEZ,GENARO ENEMIAS

640 MAPLE ST WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



RAMIREZ,APOLONIO DIAZ

2702 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



RAY,LACHELLE NICOLE

36 COOPER ROAD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ROGLIN,JOEDALE

4056 ASHLAND TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ROMINES,KRISTY DENISE

10348 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



RUSSELL,BRANDIN ALLEN

601 JAMES ST LOT 91 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SALMON,AUSTIN RICHARD

315 CLOUDSPRING RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SHADRICK,HAYDEN

199 TANYA DRIVE WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SMARTT,AARON

680 INCLINE RD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SMITH,JEFFREY JAY

153 HICKORY OAK DR SE CLEVELAND, 373237314

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



SMITH,PAUL SHANNON

HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SMITH,PAUL SHANNON

HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SMITH,TIFFANY L

1574 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOG AT LARGE

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS



SOUTHERS,TEDRA MARQUIS

807 EDDINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



VEAL,RONALD BRENT

105 VREELAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



WARREN,ORLANDO DEWAYNE

611 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WHITENER,TONY

2609 GLENWOOD PARKWAY APT 104 CHATTNOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WHITSON,LAJUAN DALE

4711 BEVERLY CAVE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WHITTAKER,KAMAN DENAE

8079 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA GA )



WILLIAMS,DILLON STONE

214 STARLIGHT DR ROCK SPRING, 30739

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



WOODWARD,HANNAH S

Homeless Unknown, 37917

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

