Beloved Fixture In Downtown Chattanooga Since 1968, John Yacoubian Dies At 86

  • Tuesday, July 1, 2025
John Yacoubian
John Yacoubian

A longtime beloved fixture in downtown Chattanooga, who had a knack for making handsome suits fit just right, has died while on a trip to Italy.

Ohannes “John” Yacoubian, who was 86, died suddenly on Tuesday, June 24, in Lezzeno, Italy, family members said.

Described as a husband, father, grandfather, business founder, and friend to all, Mr. Yacoubian was born July 12, 1938, in Jerablus, Syria to Nerces and Takouhi Yacoubian.

The namesake of Yacoubian Tailors, a Chattanooga business for 55 years, John Yacoubian came to the United States in 1968 from Beirut, where he had started as a tailor’s apprentice working 90-hour weeks at the age of 15.

When he arrived in the U.S., he didn’t speak the language, but through hard work, faith, and skill, he eventually built a well-known business and a loving family, which was the reason he continued to work so hard and persevere through early financial struggles, it was noted.

Family members said, "Besides being a humble, beloved patriarch who did everything for the people who depended on him every day, he quietly supported others in need and various charities throughout his long, selfless life.

"Among other things, John will be remembered for his stoic work ethic in building an anchor of the Chattanooga business community; joyously dancing and clapping to Armenian music, usually with his grandchildren on his strong shoulders; quietly reading and pondering the Bible in his rare time off; and, his constant kindness and formidable natural intelligence, both of which helped him found his successful business, invest strategically, and – whether in English, Armenian or other languages – make people laugh and feel welcome." 

Also affectionately known as “Dado,” “Papa,” and “Grampa,” he is survived by his wife of 55 years, Zevart Hagopian Yacoubian; sisters Osanna Kojoglanian, Azad Vartanian, and Mayda Messerian; brother Kevork Yacoubian; daughters Talene Yacoubian (Dan Carsen) and Ani Yacoubian Riggs (Matt Riggs); son Hovig Yacoubian (Amy Buttram Yacoubian); and five grandchildren, Lucine Carsen (18), Mayri Carsen (15), Ealyn Riggs (10), and twins Armen Paul Riggs and Garo John Riggs (2).  

The Yacoubian family is grateful to Jeff and Jaimee LaTour of Arlington, Texas; Julian and Elizabeth Kaufman of Chattanooga; Sara Bergamin of Bellagio, Italy; the management of the Filario hotel in Lezzeno, Italy; and everyone else who has showed kindness during this difficult time.

Family and friends will gather for a memorial service  at 12 non on Saturday, July 19,  at Christ United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m.-12 noon on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a contribution to the Chatt Foundation (https://chattfoundation.org/) or to the Paros Foundation (https://parosfoundation.org/donations/debi-arach-childrens-center-2026-operating-budget/).

Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, East Brainerd Chapel.

